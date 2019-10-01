WINNEMUCCA — On the road, the Spring Creek volleyball team was a few points away from its first clean weekend of the 3A North season.
The Lady Spartans came up just short in a five-set dogfight that went the distance and beyond Friday against Fallon, but Spring Creek bounced back Saturday with a four-set win Saturday at Lowry — giving the Lady Spartans their third win in league play.
Versus Fallon
Spring Creek began Friday’s match well, beating the Lady Greenwave 25-19 in the first set.
Fallon turned the tables and took a 25-17 win in the second set, also claiming the often-determining third frame by a score of 26-24 in an extra-point battle.
In the fourth game, the Lady Spartans staved off elimination with an emphatic 25-9 domination.
However, in the race to 15 — well 16 — Spring Creek fell two points short in a 16-14 frame, Fallon claiming a 3-2 victory in the best-of-five match.
Junior Hailey Cruson played a great game for Spring Creek, leading the team with 14 kills and four aces — adding 18 digs.
Junior Kylee Dimick finished with 11 putaways and dug up a team-best 23 shots, also blocking another.
Defensively, seniors Nicole Southern and Ryley Ricks each finished with 20 digs — Ricks also blocking a shot.
On offense, Ricks dished 11 assists, killed six shots and served an ace — Southern tallying three aces.
The hitters were set up by a team-best 21 assists from junior Chelsea Ackerman, who also served two aces, made 10 10 digs and blocked a shot.
Senior Cheyenne Cleveland finished with four kills, an ace and a blocked shot.
At the net, junior Jazmin Cervantes stuffed a team-best three shots.
Versus Lowry
You have free articles remaining.
On paper, Saturday’s match was a four-set win for Spring Creek.
However, the Lady Spartans found themselves in another tooth-and-nail clash.
In fact, Lowry won the opening set by a score of 25-21 and never lost a set by more than four points.
Spring Creek bounced back for a tough 27-25 win in the second set and posted their largest-margin win of 25-21 in the third set.
In the fourth, the Lady Spartans withstood a 26-24 skirmish for the victory.
Dimick paced the offense with 15 kills, doubling to the other side of the ball for a team-best 24 digs — adding two aces and two blocks.
Ricks finished with 12 putaways while setting a team-high 20 assists, digging 20 shots and blocking another.
Cruson notched double-digit kills with 11, led the Lady Spartans with three aces — the team serving 10 as a unit — making 16 digs and a swat.
Southern dug up 20 balls and served two aces, Cleveland finishing with six kills and two aces of her own.
Ackerman also served an ace and dished 19 assists, and Cervantes continued her solid work in the middle with a team-high three rejections.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-6 in league) will open the second half of the 3A North slate at home, hosting Elko (6-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
The Lady Indians won the first meeting on Aug. 28 in straight sets at Centennial Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.