Lady Spartans split road matches

SPRING CREEK — Following an emotional home victory over then No. 1 Elko, on March 26 in a five-set dogfight, the Spring Creek volleyball team could not match the intensity in a five-set loss the next day on March 27, in Fallon.

However, following the hiccup, the Lady Spartans regathered and rolled through Dayton in straight sets on Wednesday, March 31.

Versus Fallon

In the second meeting with the Lady Greenwave — the first going to the Lady Spartans in five sets on March 12, in Spring Creek — the match played out eerily similar, although in reverse, as the first matchup. Fallon jumped on top early, winning a back-and-forth first set by a score of 28-26 in extra points and also taking the second set by another narrow margin of two with the score at 25-23.

It was Spring Creek’s turn to fight back with its back against the wall.

The Lady Spartans answered the call with a 25-17 victory in the third set and blew out the Lady Wave by more than double, 25-12, in the fourth.

However — in the fifth — Fallon bounced back after a pair of sound defeats and hung on for a 15-13 victory.

Versus Dayton

