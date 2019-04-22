SPRING CREEK – For the second-consecutive game against Fallon, the Spring Creek softball team started hot and fell off the table.
After allowing four runs in the top of the first inning, the Lady Spartans put up a good number – scoring five runs in the home half – production dropping quickly for Spring Creek and increasing dramatically for the Lady Greenwave throughout the remainder of the contest.
Fallon overcome the 5-4 deficit with a nine-run second inning, taking a 13-5 lead.
In the top of the third, Fallon added five more runs to its total – nearly ending the contest with the 15-run rule.
Spring Creek staved off the three-inning exit by two runs, trailing 18-5, the Lady Spartans unable to mount any offense following its productive first inning.
The Lady Greenwave slammed the door in the fourth inning, posting three runs for a 16-score cushion.
In the home half, Spring Creek went quietly – Fallon junior pitcher Ashley Agaman retiring the side in order.
The Lady Greenwave rallied from an early deficit and closed the contest on a remarkable 17-0 run over a three-inning stretch for a 21-5 victory in four innings.
Freshman Shaylee Coldwell led Fallon with three RBIs, hitting 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Junior Aspen Mori scored a game-high four times, batting 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Freshman Jhada Ramsey’s lone hit (1-for-4) went for a double and drove in two runs, also scoring a run of her own.
Sophomore Savana Manha hit 2-for-3 with a double and scored three times, Agaman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and senior Lorynn Fagg finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Junior Makenzee Moretto (1-for-4) scored a pair of runs, and senior Rylee Buckmaster crossed home twice as well.
In the circle, Agaman allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks over four innings.
The Lady Greenwave improved to 8-3 in the Division 3A North, dropping Spring Creek to 4-10 in league play – the Lady Spartans losing each of their last-five games.
In the two-game series, Fallon outscored Spring Creek 43-13 on scores of 22-8 and 21-5 – ending the first game on a 13-run streak and posting 17-unanswered runs in game two.
*Spring Creek did not record stats.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will play a critical series against Sparks (4-9 in league), the final home games for Spring Creek taking place at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
