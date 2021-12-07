Lady Spartans start season 3-1 in Sparks

SPARKS — The Spring Creek girls basketball team had a successful restart after nearly a two-year layoff.

In their first competitive season under head coach Randy Bishop, the Lady Spartans posted a 3-1 record in the Winter TipOff Tournament, in Sparks, playing against Division 5A North schools.

Versus McQueen

In fact, Spring Creek lone loss came in the season opener — falling four points shy in a tight battle with McQueen.

The Lady Lancers jumped on top quickly Thursday and held on against a comeback by the Lady Spartans, winning 35-31.

McQueen outscored Spring Creek 10-5 in the first quarter and 8-5 in the second — leading 18-10 at the half — extending to a 30-17 lead after a 12-7 advantage in the third period.

However, Spring Creek challenged in the fourth — turning in its best frame with 14 points and limiting McQueen to five down the stretch.

But, the slow start was too much to overcome in the 35-31 loss.

Senior Shyann Lamb led the Lady Spartans with 10 point and hit two 3s, adding a pair of rebounds and two steals.

Senior Payge Walz finished with eight points, five boards and two takeaways.

Junior Avery Beatty — who transferred from Elko for her sophomore season — tallied seven points, six rebounds, a team-high four steals and an assist in her first game for the Lady Spartans.

Senior Riley Moon scored four points and grabbed four rebounds, and the offense was capped by a deuce from junior Rylee Keim — who led the work on the backboards with seven rebounds and made an assist.

Without scoring, junior Ella Buzzetti added five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Freshman Roxanne Keim pulled down five boards in her first varsity contest, senior Myah Baisley posted two rebounds, three steals and a dime and junior Brynly Stewart and Taylor Brunson made a rebound each.

SPRING CREEK — 5 — 5 — 7 — 14 — 31 Total

MCQUEEN — 10 — 8 — 12 — 5 — 35 Total

Versus Spanish Springs

From a four-point loss, Spring Creek quickly rebounded and evened its season record in its second Thursday ballgame.

Against Spanish Springs, the Lady Spartans had little to no trouble — tearing off a 45-15 victory,

The roles were reversed, Spring Creek taking full advantage of its opponent for a fast start — outscoring the Lady Cougars 14-5 in the first quarter and 18-2 in the second.

The outcome was decided by halftime, the Lady Spartans on top 32-7 at the break.

In the second half, the benches cleared —leading to low scores — but Spring Creek still edged Spanish Springs 7-3 in the third and 6-5 in the fourth for a 45-15 win.

Walz dropped a team-high 11 points — sticking two 3s — and made a roster-best three steals, adding three boards and a pair of assists.

Rylee Keim and Lamb approached double digits with eight points apiece, Keim tying for the team high with seven rebounds, swatting a game-high two blocks, dishing an assist and grabbing a steal — Lamb closing with two rebounds, two takeaways and a dime and burying a set of triples.

Beatty finished with six points, six boards, a team-high three assists and a steal in an all-around effort.

Buzzetti and Roxanne Keim added four points each, with Buzzetti tying for the team high with seven rebounds — Keim pulling down one, creating a turnover and rejecting a shot.

Moon closed out the offense with a deuce.

Stewart hit the glass and made three rebounds, junior Mia Grosz added two steals and a board and Brunson made a steal.

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 18 — 7 — 6 — 45 Total

SPANISH SPRINGS — 5 — 2 — 3 — 5 — 15 Total

Versus Galena

The Lady Spartans extended their winning streak to two games on its lone Friday contest, easily rolling up Galena by a score of 48-23.

Spring Creek went to the front with a fast start, outscoring the Lady Grizzlies 16-5 in the first quart and 14-7 in the second.

At the break, the Lady Spartans were up by 18 at 30-12.

Down the stretch, Spring Creek bested Galena 8-4 in the third and 10-7 in the fourth — breezing to a 25-point victory.

Lam railed a pair of treys for the third-straight game and booked a game-high 10 points, adding three points, an assist and a takeaway.

Buzzetti neared a double-double with nine points and yanked down a game-best 10 boards — dishing an assist and making a steal — and Rylee Keim posted eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and a dime.

Walz posted seven points, a rebound and a block, and the Lady Spartans gained five points apiece from Stewart (rebound, assist) and Brunson (three boards, assist).

The offense was finished out with a deuce each for Roxanne Keim (rebound, steal) and Beatty, who snagged eight boards and made a game-best three assists.

Moon grabbed three rebounds and made a steal, and Baisley closed with a board and two assists.

SPRING CREEK — 16 — 14 — 8 — 10 — 48 Total

GALENA — 5 — 7 — 4 — 7 — 23 Total

Versus Carson

Spring Creek closed out the Winter TipOff Tournament with hits third-consecutive win, smashing Carson by more than tripe at 47-15.

The Lady Spartans tore off a 25-10 lead at the half — outscoring the Lady Senators 15-6 in the first and 10-4 in the second — and really put the score out of reach with advantages of 12-2 in the third and 10-3 in the fourth.

After eight players scored against Galena, nine players found the book for the Lady Spartans against Carson.

Lamb was hot and buried a game-high 17 points — nine of which came on three 3s — and added five steals, four rebounds and an assist.

Rylee Keim followed with seven points, three bounds, a game-best three assists, a steal and a block.

Beatty finished with six points, a game-high six steals, five boards and a pair of assists.

Walz notched five points, two steals, two assists and a rebound — Stewart posting four points and two rebounds.

Senior Rilee Richardson added three points and two rebounds, and Buzzetti finished with two points, a game-high six rebounds and a steal — Grosz closing with two points, a rebound and an assist.

The scoring was capped by a free throw from Moon, who added four rebounds and a steal.

Without scoring, Brunson chipped in three rebounds, Baisley added one and Roxanne Keim made a steal.

SPRING CREEK — 15 — 10 — 12 — 10 — 47 Total

CARSON — 6 — 4 — 2 — 3 — 15 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (3-1) will play their first 3A North opponent when they tip off against North Valleys at 6:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

