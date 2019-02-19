SPRING CREEK – In the regular-season finale for both squads, Spring Creek was simply not going to allow South Tahoe to score the basketball with ease or regularity.
After putting up 50 points Monday in a 22-point loss to Elko, the Lady Vikings were shut down Tuesday by the Lady Spartans – South Tahoe mounting just four points in the first half.
Spring Creek rode its defense and inside presence on the offensive side to a 54-22, running-clock victory.
Both teams opened the game slowly offensively, committing multiple turnovers.
The Lady Spartans tallied the first bucket of the game in transition, senior Shaylynn Yaunick dishing to senior Alayna Grosz for an And-1 plus the free throw.
Spring Creek grabbed a 5-0 lead with a nice crossover and aggressive take down the right side by senior Delaynee Walz, who finished on the block.
The advantage grew to 8-0 when senior Caitlyn Dimick scored a hoop through some harm on a runner across the lane.
Senior Jasmine Yadeskie swatted a shot and then dished to Dimick for a long two at the top of the arc, the shot rattling in and out and back down.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick was fouled after a defensive rebound and sweet bounce pass from sophomore Chelsea Ackerman – the trip at the line going for one point – Kylee Dimick following with a steal and layup from the left side.
Junior Ryley Ricks also came up with a takeaway and made a tough finish over a taller defender.
The Lady Vikings not only found difficulty scoring, South Tahoe struggled to fire up shots – Spring Creek’s ball pressure unrelenting.
Grosz grabbed a tip pass from Ricks and scored for a 17-0 lead, Spring Creek going up 19-0 on a baseline jumper from a sisterly connection – freshman Payge Walz penetrating the lane and dishing to Delaynee Walz for nothing but the bottom of the net.
Payge Walz then drove the middle and kept the ball, drawing a foul and hitting the second of two freebies.
After the first quarter, the offense scored plenty of points but Spring Creek’s defense pitched a shutout – the Lady Spartans leading 20 to a goose egg.
Grosz made an aggressive drop-step move on the left block and was fouled, going 1-for-2 at the line.
Caitlyn Dimick was fouled as she worked her way across the paint and buried both shots at the stripe.
Yadeskie hid in the corner and took an inbound pass, earning a friendly bounce for a three from the left side.
Yaunick drove and dumped the rock to Caitlyn Dimick in the short corner for a 28-0 lead with six minutes on the clock.
With 5:11 on the clock, South Tahoe finally scored – sophomore Kayleen Conard drawing a shooting foul and sinking both attempts.
Senior Teagan Williamson capped a 4-0 run the Lady Vikings with a jumper from the left wing, but Payge Walz notched a bucket on the right block and knocked down a short-corner J from a pass by Ackerman.
Caitlyn Dimick scored the final-four points of the half – reaching double figures with two free throws and dropping a corner jumper from a feed by Yadeskie.
At the break, the Lady Spartans led by 32 at 36-4.
The Lady Vikings came out of the locker room with renewed vigor.
Junior Joebelle Santos made a strong take down the right side of the floor – answered on the other end by Caitlyn Dimick – South Tahoe earning a friendly bounce on a three by Conard.
Dimick notched the Lady Spartans’ second field goal of the period, but senior Hailey Naccarato banked home a shot from the left side on the other end.
South Tahoe scored once again on a roll to the lane by senior Kaitlyn Janese, and Naccarato made a layup in transition ahead of the defense – Spring Creek taking a timeout to regain its defensive intensity.
Grosz took control in the middle for the Lady Spartans, booking consecutive buckets – the second after a major effort on the offensive glass.
Naccarato scored for the Lady Vikings, but Grosz went back to work on the other end – crossing to the opposite block – and Payge Walz finished a hoop with the harm, adding the free throw for a 32-point lead.
Kylee Dimick muscled up a shot through contact and pushed the margin to 34 at 51-17, and the advantage reached 36 for a running clock with two minutes remaining in the third – junior Cheyenne Cleveland scoring an And-1 on the left side from a long outlet pass by Payge Walz.
Naccarato closed the third with two free throws – hitting 1-for-2 on consecutive trips to the line.
After three quarters, Spring Creek led by 34 at 53-19.
The fourth quarter played out quickly, South Tahoe adding three points – Spring Creek mounting just one.
Conard hit a free throw for the Lady Vikings, Kylee Dimick adding a freebie for the Lady Spartans.
Williamson blocked a shot and drove the length of the floor for a finish through contact, the And-1 deuce serving as the final bucket of the ballgame.
The Lady Spartans’ early defensive effort sparked an insurmountable mountain to climb over, Spring Creek finishing the regular season with a 15-3 record after a 54-22 victory – South Tahoe falling to 6-12 in league play.
Caitlyn Dimick led all scorers with 17 points – 13 coming in the first half – joined in double digits by 12 points from Grosz.
Naccarato led the Lady Vikings with eight points, all coming in the third quarter, Conard following with six points and sticking the only three of the ballgame for South Tahoe.
South Tahoe’s offense was capped by four points from Williamson and two apiece by Santos and Janese.
Payge Walz dropped eight points for the Lady Spartans, Kylee Dimick added six and Delaynee Walz’s four points all came in the first quarter.
Yadeskie connected for Spring Creek’s lone triple, and the offense was rounded out by a deuce apiece for Ricks and Cleveland.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans have earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye of the Division 3A North regional tournament and will face the No. 3 Lowry-No. 6 Elko winner in the regional semifinal, tipping off against either the Lady Buckaroos or the Lady Indians with a trip to state on the line at 3 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
