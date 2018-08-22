SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek’s volleyball team was a work in progress last season – playing several youngsters – and the Lady Spartans only graduated two players in June.
With a significant number of returning players, the Lady Spartans also brought up more fresh faces for the 2018 season.
“We ended up taking 13 girls. We have generally played with smaller teams, but we wanted to create more competition,” said head coach Kaylene Grosz. “A lot of the girls have gone to camps and worked with other coaches on their decision making.”
The Lady Spartans won two matches in 16 league games of the Division 3A North, stemming largely from inexperience and inconsistent play.
“We started two freshmen and had three sophomores who played quite a bit,” Grosz said. “We played very well in the beginning of a lot of matches, but then we made poor decisions and let teams go on big runs – and volleyball is such a momentum sport.”
The Lady Spartans graduated opposite hitter Liz Armstrong – who was also responsible for blocking the opponents’ strong-side hitter – and also said goodbye to setter Behle Marin.
For Spring Creek’s strong-side hitter, the Lady Spartans return ultra-athletic sophomore Kylee Dimick – who topped the team last season with 36 kills in 29 sets reported to Max Preps.
Her 10 blocks also led the squad.
Grosz said she also called up a sophomore, Hailey Cruson, to play the position and noted that “she is doing a good job.”
In the middle, the coach’s daughter – Alayna Grosz – will find herself in a familiar position during her senior year.
Grosz finished second in kills and blocks for the Lady Spartans as a junior, putting away 22 balls and stuffing another eight in 29 sets.
Although she played in the front, of the sets recorded online – Grosz led the Lady Spartans with 64 digs.
She will be joined by junior Cheyenne Cleveland in the heart of the front row.
As a sophomore, Cleveland tallied in 19 kills in 29 sets.
Junior Emily Armstrong will see a lot of time on the right side, replacing Liz Armstrong at opposite hitter.
Who will get the Lady Spartans’ hitters the ball?
“Chelsea Ackerman (sophomore) is our returning setter. I think we will run a 6-2 formation, and our other setter will be Ryley Ricks (junior),” coach Grosz said.
Coach Grosz expects key defensive efforts from junior libero Amie Donham and junior Nicole Southern.
“We have a few other girls in mind to use as defensive specialists, but Amie and Nicole are the main ones right now,” she said.
In the preseason, Grosz said her team’s biggest strengths are the girls’ attitudes.
“I know it doesn’t sound like a big deal, but they really get along well. They are hard-working, do whatever is asked of them and they’re trying to make changes,” she said. “They were very receptive to other coaches. A lot of the things they were taught are things we have said a lot in the past, but sometimes hearing things from others sparks a different response.”
Entering their only preseason tournament and preparing for the start of league play, coach Grosz said she still questions her team’s in-game decision making.
“I’m still leery of our mental games. I’m not sure if we’re to the point of having the confidence needed to maintain a high level of play for entire matches,” she said. “They have been doing well with it in practice, but I want to see how we respond in game situations and under pressure.”
The answers to coach Grosz’s questions will be answered soon enough, the Lady Spartans opening the Yerington tournament at 11 a.m. Friday against the Dayton junior varsity.
Spring Creek will wrap up the first day of competition with a 2 p.m. start against Mammoth (California) and a close out with a 5 p.m. date versus Pahrump Valley.
Saturday’s matches will be based on brackets.
The Lady Spartans will play at home for the first time in league play of the Division 3A North, opening with a 6 p.m. start on Sept. 4 against Lowry and closing the stand at noon Sept. 5 versus Fallon.
