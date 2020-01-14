Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko

Against North Valleys, the Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Lady Panthers with a big third quarter en route to a 49-27 victory for Spring Creek’s first win in 2020.
Spring Creek took the high side of a 12-8 first quarter but fell back to single digits in the second period — both teams combining for just 10 points — the Lady Spartans outscoring North Valleys 8-2.
At the break, Spring Creek was on top 20-10.
The breaking point for the Lady Panthers was the third quarter, dropping just a free throw — scoring only three points in the second and third quarters combined.
As for Spring Creek, the offense finally broke free in the third — dropping a frame-best 16 points.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans opened a 25-point, 36-11 lead.
Down the stretch, North Valleys outscored Spring Creek for the first time of any period — pouring in their frame best of 16 points but allowing the Lady Spartans 13 in the quarter.
The Lady Panthers only cut into the 25-point cushion by three points, and Spring Creek found the win column for the first time in four tries — cruising to a 49-27 victory.
Freshman Taylor Brunson — who was brought up to the varsity from the JV on Jan. 3 — balled out for the Lady Spartans, tying for the team high with 13 points and nailing a three.
Sophomore Payge Walz also finished with 13 points, junior Kylee Dimick serving as the third double-digit scorer for Spring Creek with 10 points — dropping eight at the free-throw line.
Freshman Ella Buzzetti — another JV call-up — scored five points, and senior Amanda Goicoechea added five points as well.
Spring Creek’s offense was capped by three points from sophomore Hayden Youngblood, who also moved the varsity from the JV.
The Lady Panthers were paced by 11 points from junior Georgia Wallin-Reed, North Valleys’ only double-digit scorer.
Junior Alexia Pena and senior Skyler Curwen finished with five points apiece.
Sophomore Alilia Fonohea added four points, and senior Ileana Ruiz rounded out North Valleys’ scoring with a deuce.
NORTH VALLEYS — 8 — 2 — 1 — 16 — 27 Total
SPRING CREEK — 12 — 8 — 16 — 13 — 49 Total
Elko Preview
The Lady Spartans will wrap up the first half of their Division 3A North slate with a home contest versus Elko, tipoff set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.
Elko enters the ballgame with a 7-8 overall record and a 5-3 mark in league play, coming off a 47-44 loss to Truckee in a game the Lady Indians led by eight points during the fourth quarter.
Spring Creek’s win over North Valleys pushed the Lady Spartans’ mark to a matching 7-8 on the season but a game back at 4-4 in the 3A North.
The Lady Indians are currently fourth in the league standings — holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lady Greenwave with a 59-44 road win on Jan. 4, in Fallon — while the Lady Spartans are currently sixth in the standings and have the chance to move inoto a tie for third and fourth with a win against Elko.
Spring Creek would still be fourth after the tiebreaker, falling to Fallon on Jan. 3 in a tight, 42-40 contest.
As for the matchup with the Lady Indians, the numbers are similar but a few things stick out.
Spring Creek scores slightly more at 47.5 points per game to Elko’s 44.7 points per outing, but the Lady Indians shoot the basketball at a 37-percent clip from the field — the Lady Spartans sporting a 33-percent clip from the floor.
The largest difference between the squads is on the glass, Spring Creek dominating the battle of the backboards with 36 rebounds per game to Elko’s 27.2 boards — the Lady Spartans possessing an advantage in length and size.
Elko possesses a narrow advantage in takeaways with 11.5 steals to Spring Creek’s 10.6 swipes, the Lady Indians (9.8) and Lady Spartans (9.4) a virtual dead-heat in assists.
Along with their size advantage to pad rebound totals, the Lady Spartans also deny more shots — rejecting 3.7 attempts per game — Elko blocking less than one shot (.9) per contest.
Game Time
The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) and Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the front side of the 3A North schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.