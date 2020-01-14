Lady Spartans stop 3-game slide

SPRING CREEK — 12 — 8 — 16 — 13 — 49 Total

Elko Preview

The Lady Spartans will wrap up the first half of their Division 3A North slate with a home contest versus Elko, tipoff set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

Elko enters the ballgame with a 7-8 overall record and a 5-3 mark in league play, coming off a 47-44 loss to Truckee in a game the Lady Indians led by eight points during the fourth quarter.

Spring Creek’s win over North Valleys pushed the Lady Spartans’ mark to a matching 7-8 on the season but a game back at 4-4 in the 3A North.

The Lady Indians are currently fourth in the league standings — holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lady Greenwave with a 59-44 road win on Jan. 4, in Fallon — while the Lady Spartans are currently sixth in the standings and have the chance to move inoto a tie for third and fourth with a win against Elko.

Spring Creek would still be fourth after the tiebreaker, falling to Fallon on Jan. 3 in a tight, 42-40 contest.

As for the matchup with the Lady Indians, the numbers are similar but a few things stick out.