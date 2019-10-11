SPRING CREEK — Well, since the Spring Creek boys soccer team already beat Truckee for the first time ever — only fitting for the girls to do the same.
Any win during the second half of the season is welcomed and necessary, but a victory over the defending state champion is a huge deal when chasing a postseason berth.
On Friday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team did just that — beating Truckee for the first time in head coach Kami Crowe’s tenure and likely the first ever for SCHS.
“We have never beat Truckee since I have been the coach.” Crowe said. “I don’t think the school had ever beat them before I was the coach.”
The Lady Spartans prevailed in a foul-ridden contest by a score of 2-1, all three goals in the game coming on penalties.
In just the second minute, Spring Creek sophomore Shyann Lamb unleashed a bomb from a handball on a direct kick.
From about five yards shy of midfield, her rip sailed over the hands of the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
The rest of the half played scoreless, but the second half action provided tons of tumbles, handballs, fouls and, yes, penalty kicks.
The Lady Spartans found multiple direct kicks early in the second half, runs arriving just after the ball — Truckee’s goalkeeper making several grabs before the charges.
In the 46th minute, Spring Creek was called for a push in the box — leading to a penalty kick.
Junior Tava Matt struck a line drive to the left side of the frame, Spring Creek junior goalie Betsy Fellows guessing correctly and laying out to her right.
The ball flew past her outstretched fingertips, tying the game 1-1 on the PK.
Truckee began to dominate the possession of the ball, finding several opportunities for a go-ahead goal.
Senior Emily Monson found a clean look but pushed a shot wide to the right.
Junior Jasmine Wood snuck between defenders with a run down the middle, the ball crossed to her in the middle from the right side the ball booted high and wide-right.
After giving up the lead, Spring Creek took it right back — given some help by Truckee miscues.
A long ball down the field was almost left alone, which would have allowed for a goal kick as the shot was headed beyond the end line.
However, the goalie — after a moment of indecision — decided to grab the ball, not fully committed.
The ball bounced off her hands and trickled out, giving the Lady Spartans a corner kick.
From the corner, the boot was sent to the middle — the runners making their way into the box.
Truckee was ruled for a trip and a push in the back, knocking a Spring Creek player to the ground just inside the box.
Who you gonna call?
Not Ghostbusters, Shyann Lamb.
On her PK in the 58th minute, Lamb struck her shot low and left it on the ground — beating the goalie to the left side of the frame for a 2-1 lead.
Moments later, Truckee nearly tied the contest.
From a Spring Creek foul between the 18-yard box and midfield — Monson pounded a line-drive screamer.
The ball nearly torched through the net for the equalizer, but the Lady Wolverines fired the boot before the referees’ whistle.
Stop the score, start the madness – unleash the fury.
Truckee was given two red cards, one to the coach and the other to a player.
The Lady Wolverines began to unravel, one yellow card at a time; placed in a situation they have never been in before — trailing late to Spring Creek.
Monson continued to play well and try to net the game-tying score.
She fired another kick over the crossbar, and a free kick was stuffed by Fellows.
From the middle of the field, Wood nearly cashed a goal of her own.
On another kick, Fellows dove to her left for a clutch save — one of her many on the night.
In the closing moments, Woods dribbled through the middle of the defense and hammered a kick — junior Lydia Binger making a deflection.
The ball rebounded to Monson, who absolutely smoked a ball, no chance for Fellows to drop the save — the ball literally sticking in her stomach and doubling her over.
Serving as the last real threat to tie the game, Spring Creek hung on for its first win in program history over the Lady Wolverines.
Spring Creek improved to 5-4-3 in the Division 3A North, Truckee losing for just the second time on league play and dropping to 9-2-1.
Fellows played a remarkable game, saving 14 of 18 Truckee shots.
As Crowe spoke to her team following the emotional win, she expressed both pleasure and areas of concern.
“Look, I can’t take away the win. You made plays when you had to,” Crowe said. “We have to possess more. This was not our best game. One of the things I love about coaching you is how you keep your composure and how respectful and respectable you are. We have to play better on Saturday. We need to carry the energy to Saturday.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will host North Tahoe at noon Saturday.
