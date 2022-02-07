Lady Spartans struggle, beat Truckee

SPRING CREEK — Offensively, the Spring Creek girls basketball team played a forgettable game Saturday against Truckee.

But, the Lady Spartans — aside from some open threes — were good enough defensively to pull off a 44-29 victory over the Lady Wolverines.

The game’s first bucket was cored on the right block by Spring Creek junior Ella Buzzetti, set up with an assist from senior Payge Walz.

Truckee found the board with a jumper on the left baseline by junior Ashley Estabrook, but the Lady Spartans went to the front on a tough finish from a ridiculous angle off the glass by senior Shyann Lamb.

Spring Creek’s lead went to four in similar fashion, Walz wrapping a pass across the lane to Buzzetti for her second field goal.

Walz stuck a jumper from the high post, but Truckee senior Tessa Brown nailed a wide-open three from the right wing on the other side.

For long stretches, both teams struggled to make shots — each trading turnovers as well.

Lamb made a steal and rolled to the hole and was fouled but the play continued, Walz grabbing the offensive board for a put-back and a five-point lead.

After an extremely low-scoring first quarter, Spring Creek led by double at 10-5.

The Lady Spartans scored on their first possession of the second period, senior Riley Moon making an assertive take to the right side — also booking a bucket on their second trip down the floor with a runner by Walz.

Brown scored through a foul for an And-1 for the Lady Wolverines, but the middle stages of the frame provided more offensive droughts.

Around the 3:30 mark, the Lady Spartans found a timely bucket with a backdoor cut by junior Brynly Stewart — who was assisted with a crosscourt find by Lamb — Walz converting an old-fashioned three at the stripe after finishing through contact with three minute on the clock.

Truckee ended its scoreless streak with a nice screen-roll play, junior Charlotte Train assisting Estabrook — who then went baseline for consecutive layups.

Spring Creek junior Rylee Keim made a Magic-Johnson like, no-look wrap around multiple defenders to Buzzetti for a bunny.

Buzzetti then booked an And-1 in the paint and netted the free throw, but Brown scored from a difficult angle across her body between numerous defenders.

However, the half ended with another sweet dish from Keim across the key to Buzzetti for the second time in a matter of a few possessions.

With the score at the buzzer, Buzzetti reached double figures in the first half and the Lady Spartans went up double once again by 13 points with the score at 26-13.

Truckee began the second half with some momentum, Estabrook grabbing a defensive board and going the length of the floor for a layup and senior Ryan Flynn splashing an open three from the top of the arc.

From another pick-and-roll, Train once again dropped a dime to Estabrook — cutting the deficit to six at 26-20 — but Buzzetti grabbed a loose ball and pushed to the tin for a left-handed finish.

Keim made a steal and went down the middle for a right-handed layup and then cleaned up a miss with a short jumper in the lane.

The advantage went back up to 13 with a free throw by Walz, and Keim came around a screen and set up Buzzetti for another deuce on the right block — making the score 35-20.

Brown was fouled and made 1of-2 at the line, but Rylee Keim continued her stellar pass and connected with Moon for a layup on the left edge.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans led by 16 with the score at 37-21.

The Lady Wolverines netted the first points of the final frame, junior Gisela Ponce Prieto hammering back-to-back threes and pulling Truckee back to within 10 at 37-27 — Spring Creek collapsing too much on the ball and leaving her open on consecutive possessions.

Spring Creek gained extra attempts from a number of offensive rebounds and multiple possessions, but the Lady Spartans went cold.

Near the midway point of the fourth, the Lady Spartans ate clock — passing effectively and taking care of the ball — eventually missing but preserving their 10-point lead.

Both teams had consecutive empty trips, but the clock became a factor for Truckee — leaving just two minutes on the clock.

At the one-minute mark, the Lady Wolverines were forced to foul — the front end of the single-bonus missed by Keim on the spot for the rebound.

She made 1-of-2 at the stripe, but Estabrook hit both attempts at the line for Truckee — Lamb burying a pair for the Lady Spartans.

With 32 seconds remaining, Spring Creek gained two more points by Lamb for a 13-point lead.

Junior Taylor Brunson — with 12 ticks on the clock — buried both free throws and pushed the margin to 15.

After an offensive struggle, the Lady Spartans still managed to pull off a 44-29 victory.

Buzzetti — one her birthday — rolled up a game-high 15 points, scoring 11 in the first half.

Estabrook finished with a team-high 12 points for Truckee

Walz also scored in double for the Lady Spartans with 10 points — dropping nine before the break — Lamb closing with six.

Just four girls scored in total for the Lady Wolverines, Brown nearing double figures with eight points and the offense capped by six points from Prieto on a pair of treys and a triple by Flynn.

Spring Creek’s offense was closed out by five points from Rylee Keim, four for Moon and two apiece for Stewart and Brunson.

TRUCKEE — 5 — 8 — 8 — 8 — 29 Total

SPRING CREEK — 10 — 16 — 11 — 7 — 44 Total

Versus Sparks

On Friday night, the Lady Spartans rolled over Sparks — only allowing five points — Spring Creek cruising in a 55-5 domination over the Lady Railroaders.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (18-3 overall, 6-2 in league) will return to Division 3A North-East action and play their senior-night ballgame against Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek, closing out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday tip against Lowry, in Winnemucca.

