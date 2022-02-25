Lady Spartans survive, advance to final

LAS VEGAS — The Spring Creek girls basketball team held an eight-point lead with 3:45 remaining in the 3A state semifinal Friday against Moapa Valley, but the Lady Spartans nearly coughed away their chance to the title game — the Lady Pirates almost seizing their opportunity.

But, Spring Creek escaped regulation and made enough plays in overtime for a 40-38 victory — celebrating an intense win and spot in the championship round.

In the early going, both offenses struggled to find good looks or convert on solid opportunities — going more than three minutes without a point.

With less than five minutes on the clock, Spring Creek went to the front on a layup by senior Shyann Lamb — who cut and was fed by senior Myah Baisley.

The Lady Pirates also found the scoreboard on a cut, sophomore Haylie Western going backdoor for a pass by junior Sydney Reese.

Western once again on a slip to the key, found by sophomore Andie Wood for a 4-2 lead.

Lamb was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the stripe and gave the Lady Spartans a 6-4 lead with a triple, Spring Creek’s margin growing to three on a free throw by freshman Roxanne Keim.

Entering the second, the Lady Spartans led 7-4.

Moapa Valley senior Emma Humes dropped a trey from the left side on a pass across the court, but senior Payge Walz finished on the left block from a nice drive and dime by junior Rylee Keim.

But, Humes hammered her second of the period from the same spot on the floor as her first —set up with a skip pass.

Walz was hacked and drained both free throws, but Humes dribbled down the court and took matters into her own hands — smoking her third three of the frame on a pull-up jumper from the right wing for a 13-11 advantage.

Rylee Keim brought the deficit back to one with a free throw, and Walz opened a one-point surplus with a floater after making a steal.

Spring Creek’s press began to give Moapa Valley fits, junior Avery Beatty — in her first game since the beginning of January — causing major problems with ball pressure and jumping passing lanes.

Walz stuck a corner three from the left side and opened a four-point lead at 17-13, but the Lady Pirates ended a drought with a nice turnaround J on the right baseline by Reese.

But, Roxanne Keim converted a strong take down the right side and junior Taylor Brunson closed the half with a coast-to-coast layup just before the halftime buzzer.

At the break, the Lady Spartans led by six at 21-15.

Roxanne Keim notched the first bucket of the third with a weak-side rebound and follow, but Reese scored from the weak side of Spring Creek’s defense on the other end.

Reese continued her dominant stretch, knocking down a jumper from the high post and scoring Moapa Valley’s third and fourth-consecutive field goals on slips to the hole with shots off the glass — tying the score at 23-all at the 3:44 mark.

For Spring Creek, Lamb answered with a timely deuce — scoring through a foul and a runner down the middle — adding the free throw for an old-fashioned three with 3:30 remaining in the third.

The Lady Spartans went up six on a trey from the right wing by Brunson at the 1:40 mark and got away with a foul on a shot by Reese, Lamb earning a foul on the other side and hitting both free throws for a 31-23 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

Roxanne Keim notched the first field goal for the second straight frame, scoring on a wrap-around pass by Rylee Keim.

But, Reese went 1-for-2 at the line and scored on another slip to the bucket with a bank off the glass from the left block — pulling the Lady Pirates to within seven at 33-26 — and added another 1-of-2 trip to the stripe for a 33-27 tally with five-consecutive points.

Recognizing an open in the lane, Roxanne Keim put the ball on the deck and scored on the right block with 4:55 on the clock — pushing Spring Creek’s margin to eight at 35-27.

Sophomore Savanna Burt cut the deficit to seven with a free throw.

With 3:15 remaining, Wood brought Moapa Valley to within four on a clutch three from the left corner.

The Lady Pirates missed the front of the one-and-one with 2:45 on the clock but made a steal and missed a three, blocking a shot and throwing the ball away on the break.

Spring Creek committed several turnovers late, forcing a pass that was intercepted with 1:30 remaining — Moapa Valley calling a timeout at the 1:26 mark.

Around the one-minute mark, Burt drove the right side and cashed a shot off the window — making the score 35-33.

The Lady Spartans chewed up a little more than 20 seconds off the clock and drew a foul — Moapa Valley’s sixth — and took a timeout with 37.9 ticks remaining.

The inbound pass was stolen by Reese and passed to Burt — who drew a foul with 33.3 on the clock.

She calmly stroked both freebie and gridlocked the tally at 35-apiece.

With 18.9 remaining, the Lady Spartans stepped on the end line, but Spring Creek took possession after a jump-ball situation on the floor with 8.8 on the clock.

Spring Creek got a good look just before the buzzer but missed a straightaway three, the game going to overtime with the score an even draw at 35-35.

In the extra frame, Burt sent the Lady Pirates to the high side with a strong take on the right edge — Beatty sinking 1-of-2 at the line for the Lady Spartans.

But, Spring Creek resumed the frontrunner role with a big block by Roxanne Keim — which set up Walz for a push down the floor and a hoop through some harm.

The free throw opened a 39-37 lead for the Lady Spartans, Burt going 1-for-2 on the other side with 1:12 remaining.

Walz added a 1-for-2 trip for Spring Creek with 31.3 on the clock, Moapa Valley taking a timeout with 25 seconds remaining and down two at 40-38.

With 10 seconds remaining, Walz made a steal and the Lady Spartans could have iced the game but missed both shots — the Lady Pirates grabbing the defensive board but dribbling the ball off their foot.

After a mad scramble for the loose ball, the time expired — Spring Creek booking a spot in the big dance with a 40-38 victory.

In defeat, Reese scored a game-high 14 points — joined in double figures by 10 points and three 3s from Humes — Walz leading Spring Creek with 13 points, Lamb also reaching double digits with 11 points.

Roxanne Keim neared double digits with nine points, Brunson added five and the offense for the Lady Spartans was rounded out by a free throw each from Rylee Keim and Beatty.

The scoring for the Lady Pirates was capped by seven points from Burt — all coming in the fourth quarter and overtime — and four points in the first from Western and a three for Wood.

SPRING CREEK — 7 — 14 — 10 — 4 — 5 — 40 Total

MOAPA VALLEY — 4 — 11 — 8 — 12 — 3 — 38 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (23-5 overall) will take on the winner of the North No. 1 Lowry and South No. 2 Pahrump Valley semifinal in the Division 3A state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

