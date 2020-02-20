Lady Spartans survive and advance, 35-33, defeat Elko for 3rd time by five points or less

FALLON — After a four-point win and five-point victory over Elko, it was only fitting for the Spring Creek girls basketball team to add another doozy to the list.
On Thursday, during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal, the Lady Spartans fell behind, made some notable runs and took the lead, nearly coughed up the season but hung on by the skin of their teeth.
Spring Creek claimed its third win over Elko — each coming by five points or fewer — the Lady Spartans advancing to the regional semifinal with a 35-33 victory.
The Lady Indians took a 3-0 lead in the early going on three free throws by freshman Avery Beatty, Elko forcing multiple turnovers defensively with quick feet and active hands.
Freshman Aurora Eklund pushed the margin to 4-0 with a free throw, but the Lady Spartans knotted the contest with four straight — junior Emma Campbell finishing on the block with an offside put-back and sophomore Shyann Lamb dropping a jumper from the left wing — turning the tide and turning over the Lady Indians.
Elko went back to the front with a screen-roll bucket by senior Katie Ross on a dish by freshman Peyton Jacaway, but Spring Creek gridlocked the contest for the second time with an easy deuce for junior Kylee Dimick ahead of the pack from an outlet by junior Chelsea Ackerman.
Ross spun free on the right block and banked a shot off the glass and down for an 8-6 lead, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were sloppy with the basketball, trading turnovers and missed shots.
Neither team mounted a point for more than five minutes, Jacaway breaking the drought with a free throw for a 9-6 lead.
However, the second shot was missed and Elko fouled 80 feet from the hoop — placing the Lady Spartans in the single bonus with 3:36 on the clock.
Freshman Rylee Keim buried both shots, and Dimick took off on a 6-0 personal streak — hitting two free throws, scoring on a layup from a steal and dropping a shot over a smaller defender on the block from an assist by senior Ryley Ricks.
Senior Cheyenne Cleveland capped an 8-0 run for Spring Creek with a 1-for-2 trip to the line, Eklund hitting a pair of freebies on the other end for the Lady Indians.
Jacaway tickled the twine with a pull-up jumper from the center of the floor and sliced the deficit to two at 15-13, Elko tying the contest at 15-all with a shot by Eklund — capping a 6-0 spurt.
However, Lamb nailed a shot from the left side with 25 ticks remaining in the half — Spring Creek going up four with picture-perfect ball movement — Dimick reaching double digits on a dime from Keim.
At the break, the Lady Spartans led 19-15.
Jacaway tallied the first bucket of the third quarter, making a steal on the left sideline and driving in for a short jumper.
Elko tied the score at 19-all from a defensive board by Eklund, who stuck a pull-up from the right wing near the five-minute mark.
However, Spring Creek grabbed a 21-19 lead with a shot from the left side by Ricks with 4:24 on the clock.
With a 1-for-2 stint at the stripe, Ross pulled Elko to within one.
Whenever Elko threatened, Spring Creek answered — Dimick scoring in transition from a steal and a dish by Campbell and Ackerman sticking two free throws.
The third drew to a close with a big block on a closeout by Keim.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Spartans were eight minutes from berth in the regional semifinal with the score at 25-20.
Ross drained two free throws early in the period, but neither team scored in the next couple minutes.
Junior Payge Walz hit a timely jumper for the Lady Spartans from the high post, but Eklund sank two free throws for the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek moved the ball down the floor without the rock hardly hitting the hardwood, junior Lydia Binger scoring on the left side.
Dimick opened a 30-24 lead with a free throw, and Walz scored on a weak-side follow.
Senior Izzy Eklund picked a perfect time for her first bucket of the ballgame, hitting and three from the right wing and pulling the Lady Indians to within five.
Eklund was fouled on a drive and cashed both shots, Ross grabbing a rebound and going to the line for a clean pair — knifing the deficit to one with 2:38 on the clock.
The Lady Indians allowed Lamb to penetrate and score on the right side for a 34-31 Spring Creek surplus, but Ross pivoted and canned a midrange jumper against a foul on the other end — the free throw trickling off the rim.
With chances to take the lead, Elko turned the ball over on consecutive possession with less than two minutes remaining.
Spring Creek went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 35 seconds on the clock, but the Lady Indians were called for a charge with 17.7 ticks remaining and the Lady Spartans on top 34-33.
Elko fouled Lamb with 13 seconds remaining and she hit the first of two free throws.
The Lady Indians grabbed the rebound and went down the floor for a game-tying or potential game-winning shot, but the attempt was wide to the left — Spring Creek surviving the third barn-burner with Elko by a final score of 35-33.
Dimick scored a game-high 13 points, followed by seven points from Lamb and four apiece from Walz and Campbell.
Spring Creek’s scoring was capped by two points each for Keim, Ricks, Ackerman and Binger and a free throw by Cleveland.
Elko was paced by 11 points from both Aurora Eklund and Ross, Jacaway added five points and the scoring for the Lady Indians was finished with three points each from Izzy Eklund and Beatty.
ELKO — 8 — 7 — 5 — 13 — 33 Total
SPRING CREEK — 6 — 13 — 6 — 10 — 35 Total
Division 3A North Regional Semifinal
The No. 4 Lady Spartans (16-10 overall, 13-6 versus league) will face No. 1 Fernley (22-2 overall, 18-0 in league) for a trip to state and a spot in the regional championship during the 3A North semifinal at 6:20 p.m. Friday, at Churchill County High School, in Fallon.