Lady Spartans survive and advance, 35-33, defeat Elko for 3rd time by five points or less

Dimick opened a 30-24 lead with a free throw, and Walz scored on a weak-side follow.

Senior Izzy Eklund picked a perfect time for her first bucket of the ballgame, hitting and three from the right wing and pulling the Lady Indians to within five.

Eklund was fouled on a drive and cashed both shots, Ross grabbing a rebound and going to the line for a clean pair — knifing the deficit to one with 2:38 on the clock.

The Lady Indians allowed Lamb to penetrate and score on the right side for a 34-31 Spring Creek surplus, but Ross pivoted and canned a midrange jumper against a foul on the other end — the free throw trickling off the rim.

With chances to take the lead, Elko turned the ball over on consecutive possession with less than two minutes remaining.

Spring Creek went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 35 seconds on the clock, but the Lady Indians were called for a charge with 17.7 ticks remaining and the Lady Spartans on top 34-33.

Elko fouled Lamb with 13 seconds remaining and she hit the first of two free throws.