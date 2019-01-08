ELKO – Entering Tuesday’s matchup between the Spring Creek (5-1 in league) and Elko (2-4 in 3A North) girls basketball teams, records were thrown out the window.
The Lady Indians fought from behind and nearly erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Spartans hit enough shots and made enough plays to hang on for a 66-62 victory.
Elko went empty on its first trip down the floor, and Spring Creek cashed a long two by senior Shaylynn Yaunick on the other end.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick gave the Lady Spartans a 4-0 lead with a pair of free throws, and she drew a charge in the middle of the lane on the Lady Indians’ next possession.
Elko got the ball out in transition, junior Izzy Eklund making a contested finish with her left hand.
The Lady Indians worked the ball to the high post and sophomore Sydnee Patterson knocked down a midrange jumper from the elbow, tying the contest 4-4.
After a loose ball, senior Jasmine Yadeskie pushed Spring Creek back to the high side with a three from the right wing.
Freshman Jersey Tsosie worked hard on the offensive glass and pulled down a rebound among the trees, sinking a pair of free throws and pulling Elko to within one at 7-6.
The Lady Spartans forced consecutive turnovers – Elquist blocking two shots for the Lady Indians – Spring Creek converting one layup on the break by sophomore Kylee Dimick.
Tsosie made a steal for Elko and was fouled as she went up to shoot, trimming the deficit to one with another pair of freebies.
Junior Ryley Ricks extended the lead back to three with an offside rebound and put-back.
The Lady Spartans made numerous offensive boards on their next trip down the court, Yadeskie sticking a put-back.
Keeping suit, Elko’s next points came from the offensive glass, senior Alexis Elquist corralling a miss and dropping a turnaround jumper.
Spring Creek went up five on a drive across the lane for a lefty layup by senior Alayna Grosz.
After one, the Lady Spartans led 15-10.
Spring Creek opened the scoring in the second period, Kylee Dimick dropping a deuce from a post-entry pass by junior Elizabeth Canning.
Caitlyn Dimick was fouled after she made an offensive rebound, draining both shots from the stripe for a 19-10 advantage.
Yadeskie hit a free throw, drawing a foul as she beat the Lady Indians down the floor on the left side for a double-up lead.
The Lady Indians sliced the deficit to seven with a strong take on the right block by sophomore Olivia Morrell, who completed the hoop with the foul and buried the free throw.
Yadeskie turned defense into points, making a steal and running the point to perfection.
She found Caitlyn Dimick on the left side for an easy deuce, opening a 22-13 lead with 4:56 remaining in the half, forcing a timeout.
The Lady Indians finally reached the single-bonus with 3:40 remaining in the half, Tsosie working the baseline and sinking two free throws.
Freshman Payge Walz didn’t look like a youngster on a hard drive down the left side and bank off the glass, but the Lady Spartans wasted a golden chance to push the lead to double digits with a turnover on a wide-open break.
The advantage did reach 10 when Yadeskie was fouled on the defensive end, hitting the back side of a trip to the stripe.
Ricks proved the bank was open late, kissing a long two off the window from the right wing.
Elko junior Katie Ross knocked down a pair of free throws, and Tsosie made a steal and went the distance for a deuce.
Elquist created space with a step-back, splashing a jumper, capping a 6-0 run and making the score 29-23.
Grosz ended Spring Creek’s ice-cold drought with a bucket on the left block from a pass by Canning, but Tsosie remained perfect at the line – burying two free throws and reaching double digits – pulling Elko within six at 29-23.
The half closed with a free throw by Elquist.
The Lady Indians took Spring Creek’s punch early on and worked the game back to a five-point affair, the Lady Spartans leading 29-24 at the break.
Spring Creek turned the ball over on its first possession of the third quarter, and Tsosie penetrated with her dribble – earning another trip to the line – sinking both shots and slicing the deficit to three.
Sophomore Zoe Blair moved her feet into position and drew a charge on the baseline for the Lady Indians, but Elko was unable to convert on offense.
Spring Creek gained extra chances with a boatload of offensive rebounds, Yaunick drawing a foul.
Yadeskie drove the lane and kicked to Caitlyn Dimick as she was falling to the ground, Dimick’s shot using the entirety of the frame before finding a home in the net.
Tsosie worked hard to bring Spring Creek’s full-court pressure, dishing to Patterson for a wide-open layup.
Elko turned up the heat on defense, forcing a turnover, and Elquist drilled a pull-up jumper from the left side.
The Lady Indians cut the margin to three with 3:15 remaining in the third.
Centennial Gymnasium – which celebrated its 50th anniversary – really came to life as Morrell fought through traffic and tied the game with an old-fashioned three-point play.
Yadeskie answered, dropping a runner from right to left from an out-of-bound set through contact.
Her three-point play was completed at the stripe, giving the Lady Spartans a 36-33 lead with 2:15 on the clock.
Spring Creek was called for an offensive foul but Elko gave the back with a five-second call.
Tsosie drove the baseline and kicked to junior Summer Nielsen, who rained a long two, but Yaunick pushed the pace to the other end for a layup for a 38-25 advantage with 1:10 remaining in the third.
Freshman in year, will of steel.
Walz drove the right side and muscled up a layup through a foul for an And-1.
She then grabbed a defensive board and went coast-to-coast, drawing a foul and hitting the freebies.
Elko junior Marrisa Valdez entered the game and sank both shots from the stripe as the Lady Indians reached the single-bonus.
After three, the game was dogfight – Spring Creek up five at 42-37.
Ricks hit the front end of a 1-and-1 to start the fourth quarter, followed by a free throw from Walz.
Elko pulled back to within five on a pull-up jumper by Ross.
Ricks benefited from a rebound by Grosz, splitting a pair of defenders for a finger roll and a 46-39 lead.
The Lady Indians turned the ball over and fouled Walz, who hit 1-for-2 at the line.
Following a Spring Creek turnover, Elquist went off-glass-down for a triple from the left side.
With 5:48 on the clock, Elko trailed 47-42.
The Lady Spartans traveled, and Tsosie took a pass from Elquist to the rack – missing her first free throws of the night and fouling as the Lady Indians’ leading scorer with 5:43 remaining.
Spring Creek went empty in its trip to the stripe, and Eklund pulled up from the middle of the floor and banked home a three – knifing the lead to two.
Yadeskie made a clutch bucket for Spring Creek, and Elko missed a chance to score at the stripe – Kylee Dimick grabbing a rebound and cashing an And-1 plus the free throw.
She scored once more on the left block and opened a nine-point lead at 54-45.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman’s first points were big ones, nailing a dagger three from the top of the arc.
With 3:30 remaining, Spring Creek led by 12.
Elquist drained a pair of free throws and pulled Elko back to within 10, but Kylee Dimick continued her fourth-quarter tear with a pair of freebies – her points matching her jersey number at 11.
Ross took a pass from Elquist to the tin for an And-1 – also hitting the free throw – followed by two freebies from Patterson.
After a breather, Yadeskie entered the contest and knocked down two free throws.
Elquist’s stroke was true twice from the stripe, cutting the lead to seven with two minutes remaining, but Yaunick tallied a huge deuce for the Lady Spartans.
Eklund went off the window for her second three of the game, pulling to within six.
Ross scored with 40 seconds on the clock, the Lady Indians now down only four at 63-59.
Walz was fouled and hit one free throw, and Eklund’s ice water continued to run through her veins – drilling her third three – wiping the margin in half.
With 22 ticks on the clock, the Lady Indians trailed 64-62.
Walz made a huge play down the stretch, driving the left side of the court and kicking across the key to Grosz for the game clincher.
Elko fought back valiantly but came up four points short, Spring Creek escaping the potential come-apart by a final score of 66-62.
The Lady Spartans improved to 6-1 in league play, dropping the Lady Indians to 2-5 in the Division 3A North.
Yaunick led Spring Creek with 14 points, Elko paced by 14 points from Elquist.
Tsosie finished with 12 points for the Lady Indians, Eklund adding 11 – six coming in the final moments.
Kylee Dimick finished in double figures with 11 points for Spring Creek, Walz nearing double digits with nine, Caitlyn Dimick and Yaunick closing with eight and Grosz finishing with six – scoring the biggest two in money time.
Ross approached 10 points and finished with nine, Patterson and Morrell each chipping in six for Elko.
