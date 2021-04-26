Lady Spartans sweep Lady Dust Devils

Behind the plate, Freyensee gunned down two baserunners.

Game Three

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Lady Spartans closed the door in the top of the third inning.

After scoring nine runs in the first, Spring Creek exploded for nine runs in the second and booked a 15-run victory by a score of 15-0 — posting another clean defensive frame in the top of the third.

Freyensee was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in three runs, scored twice and roped a double.

Stutesman finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Albeit in just three innings, she also threw a no-hitter — striking out six hitters and walking just one in a near-perfect game.

MacDiarmid was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored

Stewart drove in two runs and scored two more, hitting 2-for-3

Harris made her lone hit count (1-for-1) — driving a two-run homer — and Bright’s only hit (1-for-1) was ripped for an RBI triple and she scored two runs of her own.

Grasmick also scored twice and smacked her only hit (1-for-2) for an RBI double, also stealing a base.