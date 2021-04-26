Lady Spartans sweep Lady Dust Devils

SPRING CREEK — In a matter of one series, the Spring Creek softball team evened its record on the season.
The Lady Spartans went from 0-3 to 3-3 with a three-game sweep of Dayton, capping the series at home with mercy-rule victories in each game of the doubleheader.
Game One
On Wednesday, April 21, Spring Creek began its winning streak with an 11-1 victory on the road at Dayton.
Junior Janeigha Stutesman was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and scored a game-high three runs, also stealing two bases.
She was also dominant in the circle, allowing just three hits and one run — which was unearned — with eight strikeouts and no walks across six innings.
Junior Taya Grasmick finished 2-for-4 with a pair of extra-base hits on a double and a triple, driving in one run and scoring two of her own.
Senior Anessa Chiquete went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, doing major damage on the bases with five steals.
Senior Jacyee Freyensee’s lone hit went for a double, leading the Lady Spartans with two RBIs.
Freshman Evelyn Bright was 1-for-1 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, sophomore Brynly Stewart finishing 1-for-2 and scoring a run.
Sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid went 1-for-4 — driving in a run and scoring another — and junior Riley Moon and senior Kylie George scored one run each.
Game Two
On Saturday, the Lady Spartans made quick work of Dayton in the first game of a doubleheader — shutting the show early with a 10-run rule, 13-2 win in five innings.
Grasmick did damage with her bat, going 2-for-3 and tying for the team high with two RBIs — launching a deep-fly home run — scored two runs of her own and swiped two bags.
Like Grasmick, Freyensee also drove in two runs — blasting a two-run dinger in the same inning — scoring a run herself.
Stutesman finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI — also stealing a base.
Junior Nyha Harris also went 2-for-3 at the dish and scored a run.
Moon scored a game-high three runs and was 1-for-2 at the plate, drew a walk, was hit by a pitch and stole two bases.
Stewart finished 1-for-2 and stole a base, and MacDiarmid was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Without a hit, George scored a pair of runs — drawing two walks.
Stutesman tossed a one-hitter and gave up two runs — neither of which were earned — punching out five batters and walking three over five innings.
Behind the plate, Freyensee gunned down two baserunners.
Game Three
In the second half of the doubleheader, the Lady Spartans closed the door in the top of the third inning.
After scoring nine runs in the first, Spring Creek exploded for nine runs in the second and booked a 15-run victory by a score of 15-0 — posting another clean defensive frame in the top of the third.
Freyensee was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in three runs, scored twice and roped a double.
Stutesman finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Albeit in just three innings, she also threw a no-hitter — striking out six hitters and walking just one in a near-perfect game.
MacDiarmid was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored
Stewart drove in two runs and scored two more, hitting 2-for-3
Harris made her lone hit count (1-for-1) — driving a two-run homer — and Bright’s only hit (1-for-1) was ripped for an RBI triple and she scored two runs of her own.
Grasmick also scored twice and smacked her only hit (1-for-2) for an RBI double, also stealing a base.
Moon finished 1-for-1 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a run scored — leading the team with two steals.