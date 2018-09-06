SPRING CREEK – Two games into the year, the Spring Creek volleyball team has already matched its total number of league victories from 2017.
Opening their Division 3A North schedule at home, the Lady Spartans chewed through Lowry in straight sets and only needed four frames to dismantle Fallon.
Versus Lowry
Against the Lady Buckaroos, Spring Creek easily won the first two sets Friday by scores of 25-16 and 15-19.
In the third set, Lowry not only gave the Lady Spartans a better run for their money – the Lady Bucks threatened mightily to win the frame and turn the momentum of the match.
“We were behind 24-20 in the third set and we won the last six points of the game for a 26-24 win,” said Spring Creek coach Kaylene Grosz. “The mental toughness that we have been working on finally showed. The girls have been improving in that area and that ended the match.”
Spring Creek’s offense was paced by seven kills apiece from junior Cheyenne Cleveland and sophomore Kylee Dimick, who were often set up with clean looks on sets by junior Ryley Ricks and sophomore Chelsea Ackerman.
Ricks led Spring Creek with 16 assists and Ackerman dished 10 dimes.
Defensively, three Lady Spartans shared the honor of digging up a team-best seven balls: Ricks, junior libero Amie Donham and junior Alayna Grosz.
Donham also served a team-high three aces, Dimick adding two unreturned serves.
“Amie played well and she helped us a lot with our serving, which is one of our better aspects. We don’t usually serve a lot of aces, but we have been making teams not pass well off our serves,” coach Grosz said. “Amie, Alayna and Nicole (Southern) have really improved our serve-receive. They keep us so that we can start swinging at balls.”
Versus Fallon
The Lady Spartans picked up right where they left off after Friday’s league-opening sweep of Lowry, winning the first two sets of Saturday’s match against Fallon.
Spring Creek began with a 25-16 win and held off the Lady Greenwave in a closer contest of 25-22 in the second set.
Fallon defeated the Lady Spartans in their only loss of the weekend by a final score of 25-21 in the third set, but the Lady Spartans refocused and took the fourth frame with a 25-18 margin for the clincher.
“We had Fallon out of system a lot of times and had them scrambling,” Grosz said. “They started getting flustered and when we got them down, we could keep them there.”
A large portion of the Lady Spartans’ points came from Dimick, who nailed a game-high 12 kills.
Grosz tallied seven putaways, junior Emily Armstrong adding five kills.
Spring Creek’s block became a factor in the match, led by three swats from Armstrong and two by Dimick.
Donham continued her positive strikes from beyond the end line, ripping two aces.
Ricks filled Spring Creek’s stat sheet – digging a team-high 24 shots and dishing a team-best 14 assists – adding three kills and blocking a shot.
She led a Spring Creek defense that had four players with double-digit digs.
Donham dug 15 shots, Southern came up with 12 and Grosz tallied 10.
As Spring Creek rides its momentum, the Lady Spartans will face a major test in their next match.
“We have had the tendency of going out strong, then playing more timid in the past,” coach Grosz said. “We need to keep pushing hard; every-single point, every set, every match. We can’t have those ups and downs.”
The Lady Spartans will battle against the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, ending their first league road trip with a noon match on Saturday versus North Valleys, in Reno.
