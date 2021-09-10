Lady Spartans sweep Wooster in three sets

SPRING CREEK — Although the Spring Creek volleyball team needed just three sets to beat Wooster on Friday night, the Lady Spartans were pushed in several frames by the Lady Colts.
The first set was most lopsided of any frame, Spring Creek cruising to a 25-12 victory.
However, the second set was and up-and-down, ebb-and-flow, give-and-take affair that needed 10 extra points to settle the dispute.
Junior Jenna Windous opened the set with an ace for Spring Creek, but the Lady Colts took the next point on a tip.
The teams traded points — each hitting shots out — and Wooster went up on a bad pass.
The game was tied on a kill by sophomore Brianna Dimick, a push by junior Rylee Keim opening a 4-3 lead.
However, the Lady Colts took a 7-4 lead with four-consecutive points.
The drought was stopped on a serve out of bounds, and Keim put away a free ball.
The game was tied by a putaway by senior Megan Duncan, and Keim hammered a shot off Wooster’s block for another kill.
An open hole allowed for another point — tying the game — but a bad reception gave the ball back to the Lady Colts, who promptly hit a ball OB.
But, the Lady Spartans hit their serve into the net.
Keim prevailed after a furious rally from both teams but the ensuing serve sailed long, as did Wooster’s next hit.
Windous put the Lady Spartans on top 12-11 with an ace, and senior Janeigha Stutesman opened a two-point lead with a kill.
Windous went with a quick push for another point, but the Lady Spartans were ruled for a net violation.
Spring Creek hit a ball into the net and another long, but senior Cammie Thompson put away a shot off of the attempted block.
After a net serve, the Lady Spartans won another long rally on a net ball but a collision between teammates gave Wooster a point.
Keim opened a 17-15 lead with a putaway, and freshman Roxanne Keim painted a line for another point.
However, Wooster played tough and scrambled for points.
Rylee Keim regained the lead with a back-handed in-and-out shot, and junior libero Olivia Melendez added an ace.
But, the Lady Colts took the lead after a net serve and a net violation.
Rylee Keim tied the contest with an emphatic block, but another net serve handed Wooster the advantage.
Stutesman asserted herself and drilled a mean ball across the floor, but a double hit gave the ball back.
The Lady Colts opened a game-point after a net ball and a miscommunication, but the Lady Spartans never quit.
Stutesman reached back and thumped another kill, and Wooster hit long.
The game was tied at 24-all after another clutch putaway from Stutesman, but a net serve set up another game-point.
Riding the momentum of the hot hand, Stutesman won a point with a push — the Lady Spartans hitting another serve long.
Spring Creek survived another game-point as Windous downed a free ball, and Rylee Keim opened a lead with another stuff.
Wooster grabbed the next point and set up another game-point on a net ball, but the Lady Colts hit a shot beyond the end line.
After a violation, Dimick tied the game at 29-all with a putaway — Spring Creek reaching game point on a net ball — and she punctuated the slugfest with another kill for a 31-29 victory.
The hotly-contested action continued for much of the second set — which was tied at 15-apiece — until the Lady Spartans said enough was enough, finishing the match with a 10-1 run.
After taking the lead on a Wooster shot out of bounds, Stutesman began the streak with a kill.
Another long ball opened an 18-15 lead, and Dimick made a big block.
A shanked pass gave Spring Creek a five-point cushion, and another long shot made it a six-point advantage.
Spring Creek ended a six-point run with a long ball of its own, but the Lady Colts never scored again.
Dimick tipped a ball into an open portion of the floor, and Stutesman placed another rip into a perfect place.
An ace by Melendez set up match-point, and she drove another unreturned serve for the capper — the Lady Spartans sweeping Wooster with a 25-16 victory in the third frame.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (1-0 in 3A North) will host Sparks at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in Spring Creek.