Lady Spartans sweep Wooster in three sets

Stutesman asserted herself and drilled a mean ball across the floor, but a double hit gave the ball back.

The Lady Colts opened a game-point after a net ball and a miscommunication, but the Lady Spartans never quit.

Stutesman reached back and thumped another kill, and Wooster hit long.

The game was tied at 24-all after another clutch putaway from Stutesman, but a net serve set up another game-point.

Riding the momentum of the hot hand, Stutesman won a point with a push — the Lady Spartans hitting another serve long.

Spring Creek survived another game-point as Windous downed a free ball, and Rylee Keim opened a lead with another stuff.

Wooster grabbed the next point and set up another game-point on a net ball, but the Lady Colts hit a shot beyond the end line.

After a violation, Dimick tied the game at 29-all with a putaway — Spring Creek reaching game point on a net ball — and she punctuated the slugfest with another kill for a 31-29 victory.

The hotly-contested action continued for much of the second set — which was tied at 15-apiece — until the Lady Spartans said enough was enough, finishing the match with a 10-1 run.