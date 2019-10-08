The Lady Spartans were swept Friday by the No. 2 Lady Vikings, the Lady Spartans pushing Dayton to the brink Saturday but coming up short in a five-set grind.
Versus South Tahoe
On Friday, the Lady Spartans were taken out in straight sets by South Tahoe — the games, however, becoming increasingly closer throughout.
The Lady Vikings cruised to a 25-14 victory in the first game, Spring Creek trimming the deficit to 25-20 in the second frame.
In the third set, 25 points were not enough — the Lady Spartans taking the Lady Vikings well into extra points.
However, South Tahoe came out on top and swept the match with a 29-27 victory.
For the Lady Vikings, senior Abrielle Ross drilled a match-best 18 kills — junior Hailey Cruson topping the Lady Spartans’ roster with 11 putaways.
South Tahoe senior Jerra McLaughlin reached double-digit kills with 10, and Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick neared double figures with eight putaways.
The Lady Vikings did major damage with their serves, firing 13 as a team — led by four from McLaughlin and three by senior Kaitlyn Racca.
Senior Cheyenne Cleveland paced the Lady Spartans with four aces and Cruson followed with a pair, South Tahoe gaining two each from Abrielle Bross, senior Alysse Bross and senior Tyler Pevenage.
South Tahoe was also dominant at the net defensively with nine blocks, Alysse Bross rejecting four shots.
For the Lady Spartans, junior Jazmin Cervantes did her part with a team-high three swats — Dimick blocking two shots and Cruson, Cleveland and senior Ryley Ricks finishing with one apiece.
Abrielle Bross and Pevenage each denied two shots, McLaughlin and junior Eva Perry adding one each.
Racca dug up a match-high 18 shots for the Lady Vikings, senior Nicole Southern leading Spring Creek with 17 digs.
McLaughlin reached double-digit digs with 10 for South Tahoe, Dimick adding 10 digs for Spring Creek — Cruson finishing with eight.
Ricks dished a game-best 20 assists for the Lady Spartans, Pevenage leading the Lady Vikings with 14.
Versus Dayton
The Lady Spartans fell to Dayton in five sets for the second time of the season on Saturday.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
On Sept. 7, Spring Creek won the first and third frames — losing in the second, third and fifth.
In the most recent contest, the Lady Spartans once again found the high side early — winning the first set by a razor-close score of 25-23.
However, the Lady Dust Devils placed Spring Creek against elimination with consecutive victories — claiming an extra-point win of 26-24 in the second set and opening their largest-margin win of the match by a score of 25-19 in the third game.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Spartans responded in a big way in the fourth frame — ripping off a blowout victory of 25-13.
In the fifth set, Spring Creek was unable to keep the ball rolling — falling in the do-or-die race to 15 by a score of 15-10.
Dayton answered the call in the deciding game for the second straight matchup for 3-2 victory in the best-of-five contest.
Due to the lengthy, give-and-take nature of the contest, stats were largely inflated.
Dimick played a whale of a game, finishing with a ridiculous 26 kills — adding 22 digs defensively and serving a pair of aces.
Cruson tallied nine putaways, dug up 26 shots and served two aces.
Cleveland led Spring Creek with three aces — giving her seven-unreturned serves in two matches — killing seven shots.
Ricks was everywhere for the Lady Spartans, pacing the offense and the defense with 34 assists and 32 digs.
She added three putaways and tied for the team high with three aces.
Southern made 30 digs, senior Amie Donham adding 12.
Freshman Rylee Keim tallied four kills, Cervantes closing with three putaways.
The Lady Spartans fell to 3-9 in league play, Dayton improving to 7-6 in the Division 3A North.
Up Next
Spring Creek’s attempt for its fourth league win will be a tall mountain to climb in the Sierras, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday versus No. 1 and unbeaten Truckee (10-0 in league).
The Lady Spartans will close the road trip on a noon Saturday date with North Valleys (1-10 in league) in Reno.
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 01.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 02.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 03.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 04.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 05.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 06.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 07.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 08.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 09.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 10.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 11.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 12.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 13.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 14.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 15.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 16.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 17.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 18.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 19.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 20.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 21.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 22.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 23.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 24.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 25.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 26.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 27.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 28.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 29.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 30.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 31.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 32.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 33.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 34.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 35.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 36.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 37.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 38.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 39.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 40.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 41.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 42.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 43.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 44.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 45.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 46.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 47.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 48.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 49.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 50.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 51.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 52.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 53.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 54.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 55.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 56.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 57.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 58.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 59.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 60.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 61.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 62.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 63.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 64.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 65.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 66.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 67.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 68.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 69.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 70.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 71.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 72.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 73.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 74.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 75.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 76.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 77.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 78.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 79.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 80.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 81.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 82.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 83.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 84.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 85.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 86.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 87.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 88.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 89.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 90.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 91.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 92.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 93.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 94.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 95.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 96.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 97.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 98.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 99.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 100.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 101.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 102.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 103.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 104.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 105.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 106.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 107.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 108.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 109.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 110.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 111.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 112.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 113.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 114.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball 115.jpg
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.