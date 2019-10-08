{{featured_button_text}}
Kylee Dimick

Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick digs a shot on Oct. 2 against Elko, in Spring Creek. On Saturday, Dimick played a remarkable game in defeat — finishing with a ridiculous 26 kills, adding 22 digs and serving a pair of aces in a five-set loss to Dayton. The Lady Spartans were swept in three sets Friday by South Tahoe.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — As was the case with the Elko girls, Spring Creek’s volleyball team experienced the same fate as it did in the first half of the season in its matchups against South Tahoe and Dayton.

The Lady Spartans were swept Friday by the No. 2 Lady Vikings, the Lady Spartans pushing Dayton to the brink Saturday but coming up short in a five-set grind.

Versus South Tahoe

On Friday, the Lady Spartans were taken out in straight sets by South Tahoe — the games, however, becoming increasingly closer throughout.

The Lady Vikings cruised to a 25-14 victory in the first game, Spring Creek trimming the deficit to 25-20 in the second frame.

In the third set, 25 points were not enough — the Lady Spartans taking the Lady Vikings well into extra points.

However, South Tahoe came out on top and swept the match with a 29-27 victory.

For the Lady Vikings, senior Abrielle Ross drilled a match-best 18 kills — junior Hailey Cruson topping the Lady Spartans’ roster with 11 putaways.

South Tahoe senior Jerra McLaughlin reached double-digit kills with 10, and Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick neared double figures with eight putaways.

The Lady Vikings did major damage with their serves, firing 13 as a team — led by four from McLaughlin and three by senior Kaitlyn Racca.

Senior Cheyenne Cleveland paced the Lady Spartans with four aces and Cruson followed with a pair, South Tahoe gaining two each from Abrielle Bross, senior Alysse Bross and senior Tyler Pevenage.

South Tahoe was also dominant at the net defensively with nine blocks, Alysse Bross rejecting four shots.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Jazmin Cervantes did her part with a team-high three swats — Dimick blocking two shots and Cruson, Cleveland and senior Ryley Ricks finishing with one apiece.

Abrielle Bross and Pevenage each denied two shots, McLaughlin and junior Eva Perry adding one each.

Racca dug up a match-high 18 shots for the Lady Vikings, senior Nicole Southern leading Spring Creek with 17 digs.

McLaughlin reached double-digit digs with 10 for South Tahoe, Dimick adding 10 digs for Spring Creek — Cruson finishing with eight.

Ricks dished a game-best 20 assists for the Lady Spartans, Pevenage leading the Lady Vikings with 14.

Versus Dayton

The Lady Spartans fell to Dayton in five sets for the second time of the season on Saturday.

On Sept. 7, Spring Creek won the first and third frames — losing in the second, third and fifth.

In the most recent contest, the Lady Spartans once again found the high side early — winning the first set by a razor-close score of 25-23.

However, the Lady Dust Devils placed Spring Creek against elimination with consecutive victories — claiming an extra-point win of 26-24 in the second set and opening their largest-margin win of the match by a score of 25-19 in the third game.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Spartans responded in a big way in the fourth frame — ripping off a blowout victory of 25-13.

In the fifth set, Spring Creek was unable to keep the ball rolling — falling in the do-or-die race to 15 by a score of 15-10.

Dayton answered the call in the deciding game for the second straight matchup for 3-2 victory in the best-of-five contest.

Due to the lengthy, give-and-take nature of the contest, stats were largely inflated.

Dimick played a whale of a game, finishing with a ridiculous 26 kills — adding 22 digs defensively and serving a pair of aces.

Cruson tallied nine putaways, dug up 26 shots and served two aces.

Cleveland led Spring Creek with three aces — giving her seven-unreturned serves in two matches — killing seven shots.

Ricks was everywhere for the Lady Spartans, pacing the offense and the defense with 34 assists and 32 digs.

She added three putaways and tied for the team high with three aces.

Southern made 30 digs, senior Amie Donham adding 12.

Freshman Rylee Keim tallied four kills, Cervantes closing with three putaways.

The Lady Spartans fell to 3-9 in league play, Dayton improving to 7-6 in the Division 3A North.

Up Next

Spring Creek’s attempt for its fourth league win will be a tall mountain to climb in the Sierras, tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday versus No. 1 and unbeaten Truckee (10-0 in league).

The Lady Spartans will close the road trip on a noon Saturday date with North Valleys (1-10 in league) in Reno.

