SPRING CREEK — In its home stand, the Spring Creek volleyball team started on the wrong side of a straight-set loss — the Lady Spartans finishing with a three-set win.
Versus Fernley
In a rematch from the preseason tournament in Yerington — one in which the Lady Spartans lost the first set but fought back and claimed the next two in a best-of-three victory — Fernley was the dominant team Friday night.
The Lady Vaqueros rolled to a sweep victory with the scores at 25-16, 25-14 and 25-20.
“We beat them in Yerington, but they looked like a totally-different team,” said Spring Creek head coach Alley Ford. “Fernley is very good.”
Stats
Fernley’s Colby Johnson led all players with 11 digs, followed by six putaways from sophomore Willow Jacobson.
Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick finished with a team-high nine kills, adding 16 digs defensively, serving two aces and blocking a pair of shots.
For the Lady Vaqueros, senior Katelyn Bunyard served a match-high four aces and senior Tali Bertinuson added three — senior Nicole Southern pacing the Lady Spartans with three aces.
Southern topped all players with 22 digs in the back end of Spring Creek’s defense.
Fernley senior Natalie Stewart dished a match-best 24 assists, junior Chelsea Ackerman leading the Spartans with eight assists.
At the net, Spring Creek junior Jazmin Cervantes stuffed a game-high three blocks — Fernley senior Celeste Condie denying a team-best two shots.
Versus Sparks
The Lady Spartans got back into the win column Saturday against winless Sparks, Spring Creek notching its second victory in league play with a three-set sweep.
Opening with a 25-16 win and taking the second set by a final score of 25-13 for the largest-margin win of the match, Ford seized the opportunity to get a variety of players some game experience.
Spring Creek — playing the third set with a number of bench players — hung on for a 25-22 victory and the sweep.
“It was good to get a lot of girls some experience,” Ford said. “It’s not realistic to think that the bench can play all the time, but the girls deserve a chance to get in there. I try to do that when I can.”
Stats
Senior Cheyenne Cleveland led Spring Creek with nine kills — the offense more spread across the roster than in Friday’s loss to Fernley — senior Ryley Ricks following with seven putaways, Dimick balancing the attack with six kills.
Spring Creek served aces nearly at will, Ackerman firing five-unreturned serves — Southern adding three aces and Dimick and Ricks serving one apiece.
Ackerman continued her solid play on both sides of the ball, digging up a team-high 16 shots defensively and dishing a team-best 15 assists.
Junior Anessa Chiquete made 10 digs, Dimick dug up nine shots and Ricks closed with nine assists — splitting setting duties with Ackerman.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (2-5 in league) will close out the first half of the 3A North slate with a pair of road games, playing at 6 p.m. Friday in Fallon (3-3 in league) and at noon Saturday at Lowry (1-5 in league).
