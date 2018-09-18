TRUCKEE, California – The Spring Creek girls golf team posted the types of rounds coach Don Smales has wanted to see – approaching his goal of “in the 300s.”
The Lady Spartans ranked second Monday in the South Tahoe tournament at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, following with another second-place performance on Tuesday on Ponderosa Golf Course, in Truckee, California.
Spring Creek trailed champion Lowry in each round, the Lady Bucks taking home the team title both days.
A nagging left-knee injury forced senior Sarah Sarbacker to withdraw mid-round in South Tahoe, the Lady Indians placing fifth and improving to fourth on Tuesday without their All-League star.
South Tahoe tournament
Lowry shot the lights out Monday, winning the event with a team total of 381.
Spring Creek followed in second place with a team score of 415, holding an 11-stroke lead over third-place Truckee.
Fernley’s 442 edged Elko for fourth place by seven strokes, the Lady Indians shooting a 449 for fifth.
Individually, Truckee freshman Ryan Flynn took home first place with a round of 81.
Lowry senior Tatyana Carlson’s score of 83 ranked second, and Elko junior Caresse Basaraba’s 91 tied Lowry’s Hannah Havens for the third and final medal.
Spring Creek senior Elise Thiesen led the way for her team with a 97, followed by a 104 from junior Emalee Ingram.
The Lady Spartans wrapped up their scoring on a pair of 107s by seniors Courtney Tournahu and Caitlyn Kay.
Elko sophomore Gabby Bement tallied the Lady Indians’ second-best round with a 110, and Spring Creek’s Rachel Merwin closed the day with a 118 in a non-qualifying total.
The final two cards that counted for the Lady Indians came off the clubs of senior Blaikley Alcorta and junior Chilz Negrete – each closing the day with a 124.
Kaitlyn Parker rounded out Elko’s roster with a 128, and Spring Creek freshman Jaedin Martinez posted a 134 in the first varsity tournament of her career.
Sarbacker was unable to post a score, withdrawing from the round after the 11th hole, the knee that has forced her to miss tournaments dating back to her sophomore year once again rearing its ugly head.
“She told me it was bothering her before we started. I gave her some Advil and told her to give it a try if she wanted. She was playing well through the pain too,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “She shot a 45 on the front (nine holes), but it seems like there is one little thing that happens that tweaks it. More than anything, she’s disappointed and frustrated.”
Truckee tournament
The Lady Buckaroos once again topped the field, winning their third straight tournament in four tries, shooting a collective 384 on Tuesday.
Spring Creek eliminated 10 strokes from its total and took second with a 405, needing nearly all of the improvement to fend off Truckee’s third-place team score of 409.
Elko moved up to fourth place, shooting 24-strokes better than Monday with a 425.
South Tahoe took fifth with a 436, Fernley falling from fourth to sixth with a 445 and Fallon taking seventh with a sub-500 round of 499.
Team success is the ultimate goal, but Carlson’s individual round was one for the ages.
She shot an even-par 72, which included an eagle, winning her third championship in four tournaments.
Flynn struggled compared to her Monday score, dropping 10 strokes but still managing to finish in second place with a round of 91.
Ingram tied her season-best score with a 96 and matched her career-best finish, placing third.
She was followed by a 98 from Tournahu.
Basaraba led Elko with a 99, Bement finishing second for the Lady Indians’ team with a 102.
Thiesen carded the Lady Spartans’ third-best round with a score of 102, and Kay and Merwin each posted rounds of 109 – only one of the totals counting toward Spring Creek’s score.
Elko’s final qualifying total used just one of the 112s set by Alcorta and Negrete, who closed with a personal best.
Martinez wrapped up Spring Creek’s roster with a 118 for a personal record in her second event – shaving 16 strokes from Monday’s round – and Parker rounded out Elko’s players with a 129.
“The girls played good, team golf. Everyone played well on both courses. Emalee tied for her best finish. She putted very well, and Rachel Merwin set personal bests both days,” Smales said. “If we can keep doing that, keep everyone around the century mark – we’ll place in every tournament. Jaedin posted good scores in her first tournaments, and Courtney had a great score. Caitlyn is going shoot 1-0-something, it doesn’t matter how hard the course is. Everyone played at or above expectations.”
“Not having that one score makes all the difference, but the girls played well. Caresse played really well both days. She had a couple rough holes in Truckee,” coach Sarbacker said. “Gabby played well both days. She has a couple inconsistencies to work on, but we’ll see her in the low 90s soon. Chilz played real well and set a personal best. We’re going to work hard the next two weeks and battle back. We’ll try to get Sarah in a cart, so she doesn’t have to walk on her knee, but she’s been there before.”
The next Division 3A North tournament will tee off at noon Monday, Oct. 1, in Dayton, the teams taking part in the Fallon tournament at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.
