Lady Spartans take 3 from Lady Dust Devils

SPRING CREEK — For four innings Friday, it appeared the Spring Creek softball team was playing for taking two from Dayton — trailing 6-2 after four, 6-3 through five and 7-3 after the top of the sixth.

But, the Lady Spartans tied the game with a four-run burst in the bottom of the sixth and ended the comeback with a walk-off inside-the-park homer — clearly shifting the momentum for the remainder of the series with an 8-7 victory.

On Saturday, Spring Creek blitzed through the Lady Dust Devils with a pair of 15-0, run-rule wins.

Game One

Dayton started quickly, scoring two runs in the top of the first — matched by two from Spring Creek in the home half — and added four in the second, grabbing a four-run lead.

The Lady Spartans pulled to within three with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady Dust Devils answered with a run of their own in the top of the sixth.

In the home half of the sixth, Spring Creek came all the way back — plating four runs.

Senior Riley Moon smacked a two-run single, stole a base and scored on an RBI triple by senior Nyha Harris — who tied the game on a passed ball.

In the top of the seventh, Spring Creek’s defense put up a zero and brought out the fireworks for the grand finale.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson sent a drive to right field on a ball that reached the warning track, Dayton’s right fielder struggling to get the ball in.

The relay was also botched — Sorenson already at third — and the throw home sailed over the head of the catcher, Sorenson’s inside-the-park homer lifting the Lady Spartans to an 8-7 victory.

Sorenson and Moon each finished 3-for-4 with two RBI — Moon scoring twice — with Sorenson’s run serving as the game winner, hitting a double and a homer.

Harris closed 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI — senior Janeigha Stutesman going 2-for-4 with a run and RBI, thumping a pair of doubles.

Junior Kylie Harris and freshman Hannah Montoya each hit 1-for-3 and scored a run — Harris’ knock going for two bases — and junior Abi MacDiarmid batted 1-for-3 with a double.

Spring Creek stole bases as a team; Nyha Harris swiping two bags — Sorenson, Moon and Stutesman notching one apiece.

In relief, Stutesman picked up the win — allowing one-unearned run on three hits with a ridiculous 10 strikeouts and no walks across five innings.

Freshman Alyson Clarke was chased after two frames, giving up six runs on seven hits with three Ks and a free pass.

DAYTON — 240 001 0 — 7(10)0

SPRING CREEK — 200 014 1 — 8(13)1

Game Two

The Lady Spartans had no trouble with Dayton in either game of Saturday’s twin bill, opening with a 15-0 victory in four innings.

MacDiarmid was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and two runs, and sophomore Evelyn Bright hit 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, two RBI and a run scored.

Moon finished 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored two more — Stutesman hitting 2-for-3 and scoring a game-high three times.

Nyha Harris batted 2-for-4 with a dinger and a double, two RBI and two runs — Sorenson going 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

Junior Brynly Stewart went 1-for-4 with a run.

Without hits, Montoya drove in two runs and scored another, Clarke added an RBI and a run and Kylie Harris scored once.

Spring Creek stole 13 bases; paced by three swipes from Stutesman and two each from Nyha Harris and Moon.

In the circle, Clarke gained the win — posting three innings of two-hit scoreless ball with four strikeouts and three walks.

In relief, sophomore Chloe Patzer tossed one frame without a hit and one punchout versus no free passes for the save — Dayton’s offensive hits (three) not matching Spring Creek’s pitching stats for hits allowed (two).

DAYTON — 000 0 — 030

SPRING CREEK — 640 5 — (15)(14)0

Game Three

After a four-inning run-rule win, Spring Creek closed the series sweep with a three-run mercy-rule victory with the score at 15-0.

Moon was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and scored two runs, while Sorenson went 2-for-3 — hitting a double and a triple — with a game-high three RBI and two runs and Stutesman batted 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Junior Jasmine Mullins was 1-for-1 with two runs and RBI, and Stewart hit 1-for-2 with a pair of runs — Kylie Harris closing 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run.

MacDiarmid went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs — Nyha Harris finishing 1-for-3 with a double.

Without knocks, Montoya and Bright scored twice apiece.

After 13 steals in the second game of the series, the Lady Spartans swiped 14 bags in the finale — Mullins racking up four steals.

Kylie Harris, Stewart, Montoya and MacDiarmid posted two steals each — Moon and Patzer adding one apiece.

Stutesman earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three hits of scoreless ball with three Ks and no walks across three innings.

DAYTON — 000 — 031

SPRING CREEK — 00(15) — (15)(11)0

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (10-1 overall, 3-0 in league) will face the Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Elko — closing the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Newton Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.