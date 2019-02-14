SPRING CREEK – Well, the Spring Creek girls basketball team was scheduled to wrap up its season Saturday.
Thank you, Mother Nature.
Due to recent snow, the Lady Spartans will still play Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday – however – Spring Creek’s originally-slated 1 p.m. Saturday finale against South Tahoe has been pushed back until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Senior day has also been changed, now taking place Friday night.
Back to basketball, the No. 2 Lady Spartans (13-3 in league) will look to remain in position for a first-round bye against the Lady Dust Devils (2-14 in league).
In the first meeting, Dayton was led in scoring by junior Samantha Cleland, who scored two points.
The Lady Dust Devils mounted just one field goal and got up only 16 shots in a 43-2 home loss on Jan. 18, in Dayton.
Spring Creek’s defense forced 37 turnovers and made 29 steals as unit, the Lady Spartans committing just nine giveaways of their own.
While the score was a lopsided blowout with a running clock, the Lady Spartans did not necessarily go crazy offensively.
The Lady Spartans shot just 26 percent from the floor, but Spring Creek put up 65 shots – outrebounding Dayton 32-21.
Senior Jasmine Yadeskie scored a game-high 10 points, made a game-best six steals, grabbed five rebounds and dished two assists.
In the middle, senior center Alayna Grosz nearly posted a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds (eight offensive).
Defensively, she finished with three steals and a rejection.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman and freshman Payge Walz each scored five points – Walz finishing with three rebounds and three swipes, Ackerman making three steals.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick tallied four points and senior Caitlyn Dimick added three – Caitlyn making four steals, two boards and an assist.
The scoring was rounded out by a deuce apiece for juniors Ryley Ricks, Elizabeth Canning and Cheyenne Cleveland and a free throw by senior Shaylynn Yaunick.
Yaunick made four steals and collected two boards, Ricks snagging three rebounds and two steals.
Cleveland finished with two rebounds and two steals, Canning adding two rebounds.
Dayton sophomore Faith Reid pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and made a steal, Cleland snatching five boards.
The Lady Spartans – although not their last game at Spartan Gymnasium – will honor their seniors: Caitlyn Dimick, Delaynee Walz, Yaunick, Yadeskie and Grosz.
Tipoff for the Dayton ballgame will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Versus South Tahoe
The Lady Spartans will play South Tahoe (6-10 in league) in their final home game of the season at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Spring Creek won the first matchup with the Lady Vikings by a final score of 47-27 on Jan. 19, in South Tahoe, California.
