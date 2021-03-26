Lady Spartans take sole control of 1st

SPRING CREEK — Experience is key, and when in doubt — unleash the thoroughbred, senior Kylee Dimick.

On Friday, in a matchup of two volleyball teams that were tied for first place in the 3A North-East standings, fittingly, three or four sets were not enough.

After dropping the first frame, Spring Creek stormed back and dominated the second and third sets, only to see Elko rebound with an impressive showing in the fourth.

In the fifth set, the Lady Spartans — loaded with varsity experience — collectively overmatched a youthful Elko group that has just two seniors, one of which who was removed from the rotation midway through the fourth set and was not reinserted into the lineup until it was too late in the fifth.

The back-and-forth beating culminated in a 15-9 victory for the Lady Spartans, who are now in sole possession of first place with a 6-1 record, sending Elko to 5-2 after a two-game skid.

Spring Creek opened an early six-point lead in the first set, going up 10-4 as ultra-athletic senior Kylee Dimick got a friendly bounce off the tape.

However, the Lady Indians began a comeback with a putaway by sophomore Allison Padilla.