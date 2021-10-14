Lady Spartans tear through Elko in 3

ELKO — Desperately needing a win in a remake of a previously-delayed contest, the Spring Creek volleyball team found one Tuesday night.
The Lady Spartans — who had COVID issues on Sept. 25 at Dayton and Sept. 28 — had their match against the Lady Indians moved back to Tuesday.
They came up with a clutch road victory, sweeping the Lady Indians in three straight sets.
Despite the lopsided outcome, several of the games were close — Spring Creek winning by scores of 25-20, 26-24 in extra points and closing the door with a 25-17 win in the largest margin of any frame in the third.
Freshman Roxanne Keim did major damage with a team-high 17 kills, junior sister Rylee Keim also notching double-digit putaways with 11.
Junior Jenna Windous hurt Elko with her serves, notching five of the Lady Spartans’ nine aces — junior Olivia Melendez adding three and junior Brynly Stewart dropping one.
At the net, sophomore Brianna Dimick was a defensive presence and blocked three shots — Roxanne Keim stuffing one shot.
In the back end, Spring Creek made a balanced coverage of the floor — finishing with four girls who had double-digit digs.
Senior setter Cammie Thompson led the way with 14 digs, Melendez dug up 13 balls, Rylee Keim followed with 12 and Windous added 11.
Behind the double-digit diggers, the Lady Spartans also gained eight digs from Stewart and five apiece by junior Ebony Dastrup and Roxanne Keim.
Thompson also paced Spring Creek with her sets, dishing 28 of the team’s 30 assists.
Melendez — at libero — made a team-best 23 receptions, Rylee Keim following with 16.
*Elko’s stats had not been tallied by Hudl.
The Lady Indians' were coming off a split of their road trip, in which they swept Fallon on Oct. 8 but followed with a three-set loss against Lowry of Oct. 9, in Winnemucca, coming up short by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-23.
Spring Creek at South Tahoe
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Lady Spartans also went past the Lady Vikings in three frames — playing on the road — in South Tahoe.
Spring Creek obliterated South Tahoe by 14 points in a 25-11 first set, held on for a 25-23 victory in the second and slammed the match shut with a 25-18 win in the third.
Rylee Keim paced the offense with 18 kills, Windous following with five and Dastrup notching a pair of putaways.
Thompson, Melendez and Stewart each served two aces.
Dimick once again charged the defensive effort at the net with four blocks.
Only needing 21 digs as a team, Windous led the squad with five, Melendez and Thompson made four each and Rylee Keim added three — Dimick and Stewart finishing with two apiece and senior Rylee Richardson rounding out the roster with one.
Thompson dished a team-high 16 assists, Melendez set up two kills and Richardson and Windous notched one each.
Receptions were an all-around effort; Keim leading the team with 12 and Melendez also receiving double-digit balls successfully with 10 — Stewart adding nine, Windous notching eight and Dastrup making one.
Spring Creek at Fallon
After beating a team that is generally a 3A North powerhouse, the Lady Spartans followed with a letdown on Saturday, Oct. 9, dropping a four-set match in Fallon.
The Lady Greenwave won the first set 25-20, placing Spring Creek on the brink of elimination with a 26-24 victory in extra points in the second set.
In the third set, the Lady Spartans bounced back with the largest-margin win of any frame — taking down Fallon by a tally of 25-19 — but the Lady Wave made some clutch plays in the fourth, claiming the high side of another 26-24 battle for the match.
In defeat, Rylee Keim led the Lady Spartans with 18 putaways and Windous made13 kills — Stewart downing three shots and Richardson, Dimick and Dastrup rounding out the offense with one apiece.
Rylee Keim served a team-best three aces, and Dastrup and Melendez added one each.
Dastrup and Dimick each blocked a pair of Fallon shots.
The defense in the back was balanced; four girls making double-digit digs.
Melendez topped the roster with 13 digs, Rylee Keim and Windous finished with 12 apiece and Thompson followed with 11 more — Stewart nearing double digits with nine.
Dastrup closed with three digs, and Spring Creek’s group was rounded out with a pair of digs from Dimick and Richardson.
Thompson set up a roster-best 21 assists, and Richardson and Melendez each added two — Rylee Keim, Windous and Dimick closing with one each.
Balanced or scattered, receptions were also spread around the floor — Melendez making a team-high 29, Windous following with 21, Stewart notching 19 and Rylee Keim closing with 10.
Thompson finished out the defense with one reception.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (1-3 in league) will play another crucial contest, tipping off the second half of the league slate against No. 1 Fernley (4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
In the first meeting, the Lady Vaqueros beat Spring Creek in four sets on Sept. 24, in Fernley.
Spring Creek will close its homecoming stand with a double-header, facing Dayton at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, making up the delayed contest from Sept. 25.
Elko (2-3 in league) will host Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday and take on Fernley at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Lady Indians beat the Lady Dust Devils in straight sets on Sept. 24 but fell in straights to the Lady Vaqueros on Sept. 25.