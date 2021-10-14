Lady Spartans tear through Elko in 3

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only needing 21 digs as a team, Windous led the squad with five, Melendez and Thompson made four each and Rylee Keim added three — Dimick and Stewart finishing with two apiece and senior Rylee Richardson rounding out the roster with one.

Thompson dished a team-high 16 assists, Melendez set up two kills and Richardson and Windous notched one each.

Receptions were an all-around effort; Keim leading the team with 12 and Melendez also receiving double-digit balls successfully with 10 — Stewart adding nine, Windous notching eight and Dastrup making one.

Spring Creek at Fallon

After beating a team that is generally a 3A North powerhouse, the Lady Spartans followed with a letdown on Saturday, Oct. 9, dropping a four-set match in Fallon.

The Lady Greenwave won the first set 25-20, placing Spring Creek on the brink of elimination with a 26-24 victory in extra points in the second set.

In the third set, the Lady Spartans bounced back with the largest-margin win of any frame — taking down Fallon by a tally of 25-19 — but the Lady Wave made some clutch plays in the fourth, claiming the high side of another 26-24 battle for the match.