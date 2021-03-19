Lady Spartans tear through Fernley, 3-1

FERNLEY — On Wednesday, the Spring Creek volleyball team put together its most complete game against a quality opponent.

On the road — in Fernley — the Lady Spartans chewed up and spit out the hosts in four sets.

Spring Creek improved to 4-1 on the season — closing out the first half of its league schedule — tearing off a 3-1 victory over the Lady Vaqueros.

The tone was set early, as the Lady Spartans cruised to a double-digit, 25-15 win in the first set — following with a 25-21 victory in the second.

Placing Fernley on the brink quickly, the Lady Vaqueros staved off elimination in the third set — their only win of the match — extending the contest with a 25-20 victory.

However, the Lady Spartans — unlike surrendering the third and fourth sets to Fallon after being up two games to none — regained their composure and slammed the door shut in the fourth set.

With a 25-18 win, Spring Creek ensured no fifth set would be played — rolling to a 3-1 victory.

“They really did (play well). They were able to keep high energy for the whole game,” said Spring Creek head coach Alley Shafer. “We have struggled with that in the past.”