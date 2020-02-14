You are the owner of this article.
Lady Spartans throw away double-digit lead — Truckee overcomes 10-point deficit in 4th for OT win
TRUCKEE, California — Entering the weekend, a pair of victories by the Spring Creek girls basketball team would have clinched no worse than a No. 3 seed — a win of at least four points over Truckee and two victories by Elko sealing a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed.

Midway through the fourth quarter, all options were open.

However, the Lady Spartans allowed a 13-0 run after leading by 10 points in the fourth — Truckee sweeping the season series and winning 66-62 in overtime after junior Spring Creek junior Chelsea Ackerman forced the extra frame with a buzzer-beating three.

The Lady Wolverines opened the scoring with a deuce on the baseline by junior post Annika Thayer, Truckee grabbing a 4-0 lead on a shot from the middle by junior Emma Cooley.

Spring Creek cut the deficit in half on a field goal inside by junior Kylee Dimick with a little more than six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

With 4:36 on the clock, the Lady Spartans tied the contest with a bucket on the break by senior Ryley Ricks from an outlet pass from sophomore Payge Walz.

Sophomore Ryan Flynn knocked down a shot for the Lady Wolverines, but Spring Creek took a 7-6 lead with 3:45 remaining in the first on a three by Ricks — the Lady Spartans adding the second deuce for Dimick.

Cooley tied the contest at 9-9 with a three of her own, but freshman Rylee Keim gave the Lady Spartans an 11-9 lead with a deuce.

Truckee junior Lauren Tanner knotted the score at 11-all with a shot from the corner, Flynn dropping a runner for a 13-11 lead.

However, Spring Creek’s second three — flying off the hand of junior Emma Campbell — opened a 14-13 lead at the end of the first period.

Ackerman railed a three — Spring Creek’s third of the contest — for a 17-13 lead with 6:30 on the clock.

Thayer hit a pair of free throws for the Lady Wolverines, but Walz drained a shot from the left side for the Lady Spartans and a 19-15 lead.

Spring Creek went on a 6-0 run with a score from the left side by Walz, an And-1 by Dimick from her own miss and a swished midrange jumper by Walz.

The Lady Wolverines responded with a 4-0 run on an offensive put-back by Thayer and a shot from the left side by Flynn.

However, the Lady Spartans tore off a 9-0 streak with a post feed to Dimick, a three by Ackerman — her second of the contest — from the top of the arc, another deuce on the left side by Walz and the second field goal for Keim.

Spring Creek went up 13 points at 32-19, but Truckee made a little push with a pair of free throws by Thayer and Cooley’s second triple of the ballgame.

The Lady Wolverines gained another big bucket late in the half, Tanner making a steal and racing to the hoop for a layup plus the foul and the free throw.

With an 8-0 flurry, Truckee sliced the once 13-point deficit to five at the break — Spring Creek leading 32-27.

Spring Creek booked the first points of the third quarter on a jumper by senior Cheyenne Cleveland from the high post, but Thayer finished on a follow-up for Truckee.

Dimick went 1-for-2 at the line, and Cooley trimmed the deficit to three with her third triple of the contest — the Lady Spartans going up five on a deuce for Ackerman — Cooley’s fourth bomb slicing the Lady Wolverines’ deficit to two.

The Lady Spartans went up four on a bucket from Walz’s sweet spot on the left wing, and Ackerman splashed her third shot from distance for a 42-35 advantage.

Ebb-and-flow action.

Truckee answered the challenge with a 4-0 spurt on buckets by Thayer on the block and a spin move from Tanner, making the score 42-39.

Walz reached double digits with a shot on the baseline, but Thayer put in more stellar work on the offensive glass for another put-back.

Keim hammered a three for the Lady Spartans, but the Lady Wolverines moved the ball down the floor — senior Emily Monson dishing to Thayer in the middle for an And-1.

Keim continued her solid outing with a follow-up finish for a six-point lead, and Truckee threw the ball away into the backcourt from an inbound pass — Ricks collecting the loose rock and scoring against a foul and rolling home the freebie.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans extended to a nine-point lead of 52-43.

Keim made an aggressive ball fake and created a foul — reaching double figures with a 1-for-2 trip to the stripe — opening a double-digit lead.

Spring Creek lost Monson, who scored on a gimme, but Walz buried her 11th and 12th points at the line and regained a 10-point cushion at 55-45 with 5:30 remaining in the game.

Thayer dropped an And-1 but missed the free throw, and the Lady Spartans turned the ball over on consecutive trips — leading to an old-fashioned three by Flynn.

With 4:10 on the clock, the Lady Wolverines trailed by just five at 55-50.

From another steal, Truckee pulled to within four on a 1-for-2 stint at the line by senior Elena Friedman with 3:35 remaining.

Thayer went to the rack uncontested for a bunny and brought the score to 55-53, and Truckee’s outside threat came up huge — Cooley smoking her fifth three of the contest for a 56-55 lead with 42.3 seconds remaining.

Spring Creek then committed a baseline violation, the Lady Spartans forced to foul — committing just their sixth personal — making their seventh foul with 25 ticks on the clock.

Flynn was money from the line, opening a 58-55 lead and capping a 13-0 run.

The Lady Spartans could not score on their next possession, but Truckee missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Spring Creek gathered the rebound, and Ackerman followed Cooley’s lead — maintaining her hot stroke from distance — cashing her fourth bomb of the ballgame at the buzzer.

With no time on the clock, the game advanced to overtime with the score at 58-all.

In the four-minute OT, both squads struggled offensively — neither team mounting a point for more than two minutes.

With 1:45 on the clock, Spring Creek missed two free throws but Truckee shot itself in the foot with a lane violation, the third freebie falling for a 59-58 lead.

Atone for the mistake.

With a minute remaining, Cooley calmly cashed her sixth three of the contest — opening a 61-59 advantage — and the Lady Spartans turned the ball over.

Flynn hit 1-of-2 from the line, and Monson also left the door open with a 1-of-2 trip to the stripe.

With 24 seconds remaining, the Lady Wolverines fouled and sent Walz to the line with a 63-59 lead.

She drained both shots, but the Lady Spartans fouled Flynn with 22 ticks remaining — Truckee taking a 64-61 lead with its third-consecutive 1-of-2 trip.

Lamb drove the ball and was fouled — hitting 1-of-2 from the line with 11 seconds remaining — but Spring Creek fouled Tanner with 5.7 seconds remaining and she sealed the outcome with a clutch set of shots.

The Lady Wolverines trailed by as many as a 13 points and overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth, coming back for a 66-62 victory in overtime and clinching a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament.

Truckee improved to 14-3 in league play, Spring Creek falling to 11-6 in the 3A North — the Lady Spartans ensured of a No. 4 seed for the regional tournament and locked into the same side of the bracket as No. 1 and undefeated-in-league Fernley (18-0).

Cooley booked six 3s and tied for the game high with 20 points, Thayer also giving the Lady Wolverines 20 points — each scoring 12 after halftime — and Tanner neared double digits with nine points.

Truckee’s offense was rounded out by three points from Monson and a free throw by Friedman.

Ackerman and Walz tied for the team high for the Lady Spartans, both scoring eight of their 14 points after the break — Ackerman dropping 12 of her 14 on four 3s — and Keim served as the third-double-digit scorer with 10 points.

Dimick and Ricks each scored nine points, Campbell hit a three, Cleveland posted a deuce and the Lady Spartans’ scoring was capped by a free throw from Lamb in overtime.

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 18 — 20 — 6 —4 — 62 Total

TRUCKEE — 13 — 14 — 16 — 15 — 8— 66 Total

Regular-Season Wrap

The Lady Spartans (14-10 overall, 11-6 in league) will finish the regular season with a contest against the Lady Panthers (8-16 overall, 6-11 overall as of Friday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

Elko (12-12 overall, 10-7 in league) beat the Lady Panthers by a final score of 51-25 on Friday night.

Spring Creek is headed for a No. 4 and No. 5 battle against the Lady Indians during the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tourney on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Fallon.

Lady Spartans in sole possession of 4th place
Local Sports

Lady Spartans in sole possession of 4th place

Spring Creek built a lead as large as 27 points and played its bench for much of the fourth quarter in a thorough domination of the Lady Buckaroos, assuming sole possession of fourth place in the league standings with a 58-43 victory.

Lady Spartans face Lowry, Fallon with full deck
Local Sports

Lady Spartans face Lowry, Fallon with full deck

After the shorthanded Lady Spartans' 42-40 loss on Jan. 3, in Fallon, and 47-42 loss on Jan. 4, at Lowry, they will rematch with the Lady Greenwave at 6 p.m. Friday and tip off with the Lady Buckaroos for the second time at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek, Fernley prep for key contest
Local Sports

Spring Creek, Fernley prep for key contest

No. 1 and No. 4 will face each other at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Vaqueros met on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek, Fernley (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) overcoming a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit with a 19-point explosion in the final frame for 71-60 victory.

Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league
Local Sports

Lady Spartans are No. 4 in league

At 6 p.m. Friday, Spring Creek will get another taste of home cooking with sights of a weekend sweep — opening with a matchup against winless Dayton (0-9 overall, 0-12 in league).

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko
Local Sports

Lady Spartans stop 3-game losing streak, host Elko

The Lady Spartans picked up a much-needed win Saturday, ending a three-game skid. Against North Valleys, the Lady Spartans grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Lady Panthers with a big third quarter en route to a 49-27 victory for Spring Creek’s first win in 2020. The Lady Indians (7-8 overall, 5-3 in league) and Lady Spartans (7-8 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the front side of the 3A North schedule at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

+2
Lady Spartans drop a pair of nail-biters
Local Sports

Lady Spartans drop a pair of nail-biters

Despite back-to-back losses, the Spring Creek girls basketball team can take solace from major contributions from a host of young call-ups during their two-game road trip. In two games, the Lady Spartans lost by a grand total of seven points.

