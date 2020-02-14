Lady Spartans throw away double-digit lead — Truckee overcomes 10-point deficit in 4th for OT win

However, the Lady Spartans tore off a 9-0 streak with a post feed to Dimick, a three by Ackerman — her second of the contest — from the top of the arc, another deuce on the left side by Walz and the second field goal for Keim.

Spring Creek went up 13 points at 32-19, but Truckee made a little push with a pair of free throws by Thayer and Cooley’s second triple of the ballgame.

The Lady Wolverines gained another big bucket late in the half, Tanner making a steal and racing to the hoop for a layup plus the foul and the free throw.

With an 8-0 flurry, Truckee sliced the once 13-point deficit to five at the break — Spring Creek leading 32-27.

Spring Creek booked the first points of the third quarter on a jumper by senior Cheyenne Cleveland from the high post, but Thayer finished on a follow-up for Truckee.

Dimick went 1-for-2 at the line, and Cooley trimmed the deficit to three with her third triple of the contest — the Lady Spartans going up five on a deuce for Ackerman — Cooley’s fourth bomb slicing the Lady Wolverines’ deficit to two.

The Lady Spartans went up four on a bucket from Walz’s sweet spot on the left wing, and Ackerman splashed her third shot from distance for a 42-35 advantage.