Lady Spartans throw away double-digit lead — Truckee overcomes 10-point deficit in 4th for OT win

TRUCKEE, California — Entering the weekend, a pair of victories by the Spring Creek girls basketball team would have clinched no worse than a No. 3 seed — a win of at least four points over Truckee and two victories by Elko sealing a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed.
However, the Lady Spartans allowed a 13-0 run after leading by 10 points in the fourth — Truckee sweeping the season series and winning 66-62 in overtime after junior Spring Creek junior Chelsea Ackerman forced the extra frame with a buzzer-beating three.
The Lady Wolverines opened the scoring with a deuce on the baseline by junior post Annika Thayer, Truckee grabbing a 4-0 lead on a shot from the middle by junior Emma Cooley.
Spring Creek cut the deficit in half on a field goal inside by junior Kylee Dimick with a little more than six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
With 4:36 on the clock, the Lady Spartans tied the contest with a bucket on the break by senior Ryley Ricks from an outlet pass from sophomore Payge Walz.
Sophomore Ryan Flynn knocked down a shot for the Lady Wolverines, but Spring Creek took a 7-6 lead with 3:45 remaining in the first on a three by Ricks — the Lady Spartans adding the second deuce for Dimick.
Cooley tied the contest at 9-9 with a three of her own, but freshman Rylee Keim gave the Lady Spartans an 11-9 lead with a deuce.
Truckee junior Lauren Tanner knotted the score at 11-all with a shot from the corner, Flynn dropping a runner for a 13-11 lead.
However, Spring Creek’s second three — flying off the hand of junior Emma Campbell — opened a 14-13 lead at the end of the first period.
Ackerman railed a three — Spring Creek’s third of the contest — for a 17-13 lead with 6:30 on the clock.
Thayer hit a pair of free throws for the Lady Wolverines, but Walz drained a shot from the left side for the Lady Spartans and a 19-15 lead.
Spring Creek went on a 6-0 run with a score from the left side by Walz, an And-1 by Dimick from her own miss and a swished midrange jumper by Walz.
The Lady Wolverines responded with a 4-0 run on an offensive put-back by Thayer and a shot from the left side by Flynn.
However, the Lady Spartans tore off a 9-0 streak with a post feed to Dimick, a three by Ackerman — her second of the contest — from the top of the arc, another deuce on the left side by Walz and the second field goal for Keim.
Spring Creek went up 13 points at 32-19, but Truckee made a little push with a pair of free throws by Thayer and Cooley’s second triple of the ballgame.
The Lady Wolverines gained another big bucket late in the half, Tanner making a steal and racing to the hoop for a layup plus the foul and the free throw.
With an 8-0 flurry, Truckee sliced the once 13-point deficit to five at the break — Spring Creek leading 32-27.
Spring Creek booked the first points of the third quarter on a jumper by senior Cheyenne Cleveland from the high post, but Thayer finished on a follow-up for Truckee.
Dimick went 1-for-2 at the line, and Cooley trimmed the deficit to three with her third triple of the contest — the Lady Spartans going up five on a deuce for Ackerman — Cooley’s fourth bomb slicing the Lady Wolverines’ deficit to two.
The Lady Spartans went up four on a bucket from Walz’s sweet spot on the left wing, and Ackerman splashed her third shot from distance for a 42-35 advantage.
Ebb-and-flow action.
Truckee answered the challenge with a 4-0 spurt on buckets by Thayer on the block and a spin move from Tanner, making the score 42-39.
Walz reached double digits with a shot on the baseline, but Thayer put in more stellar work on the offensive glass for another put-back.
Keim hammered a three for the Lady Spartans, but the Lady Wolverines moved the ball down the floor — senior Emily Monson dishing to Thayer in the middle for an And-1.
Keim continued her solid outing with a follow-up finish for a six-point lead, and Truckee threw the ball away into the backcourt from an inbound pass — Ricks collecting the loose rock and scoring against a foul and rolling home the freebie.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans extended to a nine-point lead of 52-43.
Keim made an aggressive ball fake and created a foul — reaching double figures with a 1-for-2 trip to the stripe — opening a double-digit lead.
Spring Creek lost Monson, who scored on a gimme, but Walz buried her 11th and 12th points at the line and regained a 10-point cushion at 55-45 with 5:30 remaining in the game.
Thayer dropped an And-1 but missed the free throw, and the Lady Spartans turned the ball over on consecutive trips — leading to an old-fashioned three by Flynn.
With 4:10 on the clock, the Lady Wolverines trailed by just five at 55-50.
From another steal, Truckee pulled to within four on a 1-for-2 stint at the line by senior Elena Friedman with 3:35 remaining.
Thayer went to the rack uncontested for a bunny and brought the score to 55-53, and Truckee’s outside threat came up huge — Cooley smoking her fifth three of the contest for a 56-55 lead with 42.3 seconds remaining.
Spring Creek then committed a baseline violation, the Lady Spartans forced to foul — committing just their sixth personal — making their seventh foul with 25 ticks on the clock.
Flynn was money from the line, opening a 58-55 lead and capping a 13-0 run.
The Lady Spartans could not score on their next possession, but Truckee missed the front end of the one-and-one.
Spring Creek gathered the rebound, and Ackerman followed Cooley’s lead — maintaining her hot stroke from distance — cashing her fourth bomb of the ballgame at the buzzer.
With no time on the clock, the game advanced to overtime with the score at 58-all.
In the four-minute OT, both squads struggled offensively — neither team mounting a point for more than two minutes.
With 1:45 on the clock, Spring Creek missed two free throws but Truckee shot itself in the foot with a lane violation, the third freebie falling for a 59-58 lead.
Atone for the mistake.
With a minute remaining, Cooley calmly cashed her sixth three of the contest — opening a 61-59 advantage — and the Lady Spartans turned the ball over.
Flynn hit 1-of-2 from the line, and Monson also left the door open with a 1-of-2 trip to the stripe.
With 24 seconds remaining, the Lady Wolverines fouled and sent Walz to the line with a 63-59 lead.
She drained both shots, but the Lady Spartans fouled Flynn with 22 ticks remaining — Truckee taking a 64-61 lead with its third-consecutive 1-of-2 trip.
Lamb drove the ball and was fouled — hitting 1-of-2 from the line with 11 seconds remaining — but Spring Creek fouled Tanner with 5.7 seconds remaining and she sealed the outcome with a clutch set of shots.
The Lady Wolverines trailed by as many as a 13 points and overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth, coming back for a 66-62 victory in overtime and clinching a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament.
Truckee improved to 14-3 in league play, Spring Creek falling to 11-6 in the 3A North — the Lady Spartans ensured of a No. 4 seed for the regional tournament and locked into the same side of the bracket as No. 1 and undefeated-in-league Fernley (18-0).
Cooley booked six 3s and tied for the game high with 20 points, Thayer also giving the Lady Wolverines 20 points — each scoring 12 after halftime — and Tanner neared double digits with nine points.
Truckee’s offense was rounded out by three points from Monson and a free throw by Friedman.
Ackerman and Walz tied for the team high for the Lady Spartans, both scoring eight of their 14 points after the break — Ackerman dropping 12 of her 14 on four 3s — and Keim served as the third-double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Dimick and Ricks each scored nine points, Campbell hit a three, Cleveland posted a deuce and the Lady Spartans’ scoring was capped by a free throw from Lamb in overtime.
SPRING CREEK — 14 — 18 — 20 — 6 —4 — 62 Total
TRUCKEE — 13 — 14 — 16 — 15 — 8— 66 Total
Regular-Season Wrap
The Lady Spartans (14-10 overall, 11-6 in league) will finish the regular season with a contest against the Lady Panthers (8-16 overall, 6-11 overall as of Friday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
Elko (12-12 overall, 10-7 in league) beat the Lady Panthers by a final score of 51-25 on Friday night.
Spring Creek is headed for a No. 4 and No. 5 battle against the Lady Indians during the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tourney on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Fallon.