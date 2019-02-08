SPRING CREEK – The action was back and forth all night between the Spring Creek and Truckee girls basketball teams.
Finishing the game on a high note, the Lady Wolverines literally stole a 48-47 win with a late rally and a costly turnover by the Lady Spartans.
The Lady Spartans grabbed a 4-0 lead on a pair of buckets by senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie, who knocked down a floater and beat her defender off the bounce for a layup on the left block.
Truckee struggled mightily offensively in the early going, taking a timeout after going scoreless for three minutes.
Sophomore Annika Thayer put the Lady Wolverines on the board with a pair of free throws with 4:20 on the clock and tied the game with a jumper from the right wing with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Spring Creek found several good looks but could not capitalize or finish.
The Lady Wolverines took a 6-4 lead on a deuce by sophomore Lauren Tanner, answered by a bank shot by Yadeskie – scoring the Lady Spartans’ first-six points.
Spring Creek regained the lead with 2:30 on the clock on a free throw by senior Shaylynn Yaunick.
The Lady Wolverines went back down the floor and took an 8-7 lead on two freebies by Thayer, the advantage swelling to 11-7 on a three by freshman Ryann Flynn.
Sophomore Kylee Dimick cut the deficit to two with a clean trip to the stripe, but Flynn was left open for the second-straight possession – nailing her second-consecutive three.
Up 14-9, Thayer cut off dribble penetration and swatted a shot for the Lady Wolverines.
Flynn, Flynn, Flynn – say the name three times.
That’s how many threes she buried, closing the quarter with her third dagger from distance.
Truckee overcame a slow start and got hot late, opening a 17-9 lead after the first quarter.
Spring Creek experienced success the same way it did Tuesday against Elko, getting the ball to senior Alayna Grosz – who booked the first bucket of the second period.
Yadeskie grabbed an offensive board from a missed three and was fouled, making one shot at the line.
The second shot was missed but the Lady Spartans earned another possession, Grosz drawing a foul and sinking both free throws.
Truckee’s lead was sliced to three at 17-14.
Senior Ava Seelenfreund also did work on the offensive glass, working her way back to the middle for a five-point cushion.
Spring Creek senior Caitlyn Dimick reeled in a missed free throw and finished on the right block, the margin back to three at 19-16.
Truckee went back up five when senior Tommi Jepsen grabbed a defensive board and went coast-to-coast for a layup.
The Lady Wolverines grabbed a 23-16 advantage with a deuce by junior Elena Friedman.
Foul trouble mounted for Truckee with 2:54 on the clock, Spring Creek reaching the double bonus at 10 fouls – the Lady Spartans committing just four fouls.
Kylee Dimick knocked down the front end of the free throws and earned an offensive rebound on another possession for a put-back.
However, Jepsen scored for the Lady Wolverines and made the score 25-19.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman pushed the pace for the Lady Spartans and was strong with the basketball as she fought through contact for a fast-break finish on the left side.
With Truckee’s players in foul trouble and a lot of their size and athleticism on the bench, Spring Creek – namely Kylee Dimick – dominated the end of the half.
She pulled the Lady Spartans to within 25-23 and then tied the game with a buzzer-beating teardrop on a friendly bounce after splitting a double-team in the middle.
At the break, the game was deadlocked at 25-all – Spring Creek outscoring Truckee 16-11 in the second quarter and 8-0 to close the half.
Sophomore Emma Cooley opened the second half with a bang, banging a three for the Lady Wolverines.
Yadeskie lost her defender with a mean crossover for a left-handed layup and trimmed the deficit to one at 28-27.
Thayer picked up her third personal foul, Seelenfreund already with three – Yaunick tying the game with a freebie.
Seelenfreund drove the baseline and drew contact, putting Truckee up one with a free throw.
She took over with her jump shot, nailing a long two from the left side and draining a three from the opposite corner.
Her third-consecutive field goal opened a 36-28 lead with a 7-0 personal run.
Ackerman saved another score in transition, hustling back for a block.
Yadeskie stemmed the tide and reached double digits, Spring Creek taking a timeout to make defensive adjustments with 2:11 on the clock and trailing 36-30.
Seelenfreund was called for a charge – her fourth personal foul – junior Cheyenne Cleveland moving into position for Spring Creek.
On the other end, Cleveland buried two free throws – Truckee missing two shots at the stripe.
The Lady Wolverines pushed the tempo and earned another trip the line but squandered both shots, and Spring Creek freshman Payge Walz made the score a two-point affair.
Thayer made 1-for-2 at the line nine ticks on the clock, opening a 37-34 lead.
For the second period in a row, the Lady Spartans beat the horn – Walz rattling home and dropping a floater in the lane.
After three quarters, Truckee led by one at 37-36.
Thayer picked up her fourth personal to start the fourth period, and with her on the bench – offensive boards.
Grosz collected a missed jumper and completed an And-1 at the line, giving Spring Creek a 39-37 lead.
Tanner was fouled and nailed both shots, tying the game.
Truckee went to the line once again but missed its chance to take the lead with an empty front end of a single-bonus, and Caitlyn Dimick went 1-for-2 at the stripe – giving Spring Creek a 40-39 lead.
Seelenfreund put the ball on the deck and pulled up, splashing a jumper against a foul.
Truckee went ahead 41-40 with 4:30 on the clock.
With 3:23 remaining, Caitlyn Dimick tied the game with a free throw – Yadeskie drawing a clocking foul with 2:58 on the clock.
Her clean trip to the line opened a 43-41 lead, she stole the ball away on Truckee’s next possession, grabbed her own miss and dished a sweet wraparound pass to Kylee Dimick for a 45-41 advantage with 2:18 remaining.
Thayer ripped down an offensive board and banked home a finish, pulling Truckee to within two at 45-43 with 1:22 on the clock.
Yadeskie was fouled with 55.1 ticks remaining and was as cool as the winter weather – splashing both freebies.
However, ice water also runs through the veins of Cooley – it’s even in her name.
Her second three of the game brought the deficit to one at 47-46, and Spring Creek committed a costly error while trying to kill clock – throwing the ball away.
Tanner jumped a passing lane and made a steal, dishing across the key to Thayer for a go-ahead layup with 7.5 seconds on the clock – the Lady Wolverines’ late flurry resulting in a 48-47 lead.
Spring Creek’s last-second attempt was nullified with active hands, batting the ball away and not allowing the Lady Spartans to get off a shot.
Truckee snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and gained a crucial 48-47 victory.
Thayer led the Lady Wolverines with 14 points – booking the game winner – joined in double figures by 12 points from Seelenfreund, who scored 10 in the second half.
Flynn finished with nine points on three first-quarter 3s, Cooley’s six points all coming by way of two triples.
For the Lady Spartans, Yadeskie scored a game-high 15 points, Kylee Dimick also reaching double figures with 11 points – nine coming in the first half.
Grosz finished with seven points, Walz and Caitlyn Dimick each added four – the roster capped by two-points apiece for Ackerman, Yaunick and Cleveland.
Truckee’s scoring was finished off by four points from Jepsen and two apiece by Friedman and Tanner – whose steal and assist was the game-changing play.
The Lady Wolverines improved to 10-5 in league play, handing the Lady Spartans (12-3) just their third loss in the Division 3A North.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will look to rebound versus North Valleys at 1 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Truckee-Spring Creek Boys
Due to an earlier press deadline, the Truckee-Spring Creek boys story will not run in the print edition of the newspaper. Read the article online at elkodaily.com/sports.
