Lady Spartans thump Greenwave, 51-19

FALLON — Following a shocking overtime victory Friday over Elko — coming back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter — Saturday served as a reality check for the Fallon girls basketball team.
When Spring Creek rolled into town, the Lady Spartans asserted their dominance and — unlike the Lady Indians — never let the Lady Greenwave off the canvas, supplying knockout blow after knockout blow.
The Lady Spartans did what they were supposed to do and turned in an impressive 51-19 victory.
Spring Creek placed three players in double figures, led by senior Payge Walz — who dropped a game-high 13 points and buried two 3s.
She also added two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Senior teammate Shyann Lamb rolled off 12 points, dished a game-best six assists, snagged three steals and yanked down two boards.
Junior Brynly Stewart also splashed a pair of triples and closed with 10 points, three takeaways, three rebounds and a dime.
Junior post Rylee Keim notched five points, five boards and a steal; and senior Myah Baisley turned in five points, a rebound, an assist and a swipe.
Junior Ella Buzzetti added four points and two rebounds, and freshman Roxanne Keim closed out the offense with two points — pacing the Lady Spartans with six rebounds, tying for the team high with three steals and dishing a dime.
Without scoring, junior Mia Grosz and senior Riley Moon each collected a board.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (15-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will return home and take on Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
In the first meeting, Spring Creek held on for a 49-47 victory on Jan. 7, in Fernley.