RENO – Spring Creek took care of business Saturday afternoon, keeping pace atop the league standings with a more-than comfortable win.
The Lady Spartans wasted little time to build a big lead over North Valleys, breezing to a 65-30 victory and a 5-1 start in the Division 3A North.
Spring Creek exploded with 26 points in the first quarter, North Valleys reaching double figures for the only frame of the ballgame with 10.
More Lady Spartans domination in the second period.
With a tally of 17-9, Spring Creek built a 43-19 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, the game nearly turned into running-clock material – the Lady Spartans posting 12 points and the Lady Panthers held to a frame-low four points.
Spring Creek built a 55-23 advantage, winning by 32 entering the final frame.
In the fourth, the time rolled – Spring Creek hitting 10 points, North Valleys notching seven in the closest period of the contest – the contest advancing to a 35-point margin of victory.
The Lady Spartans more than doubled up the Lady Panthers, easing to a 65-30 victory.
Spring Creek finished with three players in double figures, led by a game-high 13 points from senior point guard Jasmine Yadeskie, who sparked the defensive pressure with a game-best four steals and pulled down three rebounds.
Senior center Alayna Grosz and sophomore forward Kylee Dimick each scored 11 points for the Lady Spartans, Grosz shooting 5-for-8 from the floor and Dimick closing with six rebounds and two steals.
Freshman Payge Walz has continued to show her potential, closing with eight points and four rebounds with a steal.
She was matched by the offensive output of senior wing Caitlyn Dimick, who led Spring Creek’s attack on the glass and tied for the game-high with eight rebounds, adding three swipes.
Senior guard Shaylynn Yaunick scored six points and distributed a game-best five assists, adding three rebounds and three takeaways – connecting on one of Spring Creek’s two 3s.
The other triple for the Lady Spartans was provided by junior Elizabeth Canning, who closed with four points, three assists, two boards, a steal and blocked shot in a contest she impacted in a variety of ways.
Junior Ryley Ricks and sophomore Chelsea Ackerman rounded out the scoring for the Lady Spartans with two points apiece.
For the Lady Panthers, junior Darlynn Wallin-Reed led the way with eight points – adding six boards – sophomore Georgia Wallin-Reed posting five points and yanking down a team-high eight rebounds.
North Valleys also gained five points each from junior Julia Dondero and senior Ivy Vasquez, Dondero connecting one of the Lady Panthers’ two 3s and Vasquez sinking the other.
Senior Cheyenne Vien scored four points and hauled in five rebounds, tying junior Quincy Love for the team high with two assists each.
Love finished with three points, five rebounds, two dimes and topped the roster with two takeaways.
Darlynn Wallin-Reed, Vasquez and Vien each blocked a shot for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Spartans improved to plus .500 for the season with an overall record of 7-6 and moved to 5-1 in the Division 3A North, the Lady Panthers falling to 1-13 and remaining winless in league play at 0-5.
Up Next
Spring Creek will attempt to join Fallon as the league’s only six-game winners – the two-time defending state champion now unbeaten at 6-0 – when the Lady Spartans take on Elko (3-9 overall, 2-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.