Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Spring Creek Spartans logo

POCATELLO, Idaho – Although the name “Ross” in Ross Park may seem like a boy’s name, Spring Creek’s girl runners provided some blistering times in the Century Challenge.

The Lady Spartans won both the varsity and junior varsity divisions, Spring Creek’s varsity boys finishing third as a team but benefiting greatly by a first-place run from an individual.

Varsity girls

In the six-team, 40-girl race – Spring Creek placed all seven of its runners in the top-14.

The Lady Spartans locked down the team title with 36 points, led by a second-place finish from senior Rylie Lusk.

She crossed the line in 20:29.1, two spots ahead of little sister and sophomore Kendra Lusk – who placed fourth in 20:35.4.

While senior Mikkala Perchetti served as the final top-10 runner for Spring Creek, she began a marvelous streak – leading the charge of five-consecutive Lady Spartans across the finish line.

She took 10th place in 22:07.8, followed in 11th by sophomore Emma Little’s time of 22:08.5.

In 12th, sophomore Emma Campbell crossed in 22:09.1, and junior Rosemary Little posted a 22:10 for 13th place.

Sophomore Grace Florence capped the incredible streak with a time of 22:10.3 for 14th place.

Junior varsity girls

Following suit, Spring Creek’s junior varsity girls team also provided another first for the Lady Spartans.

The team rolled through the competition with a score of 30 points, led by a second-place run by freshman Payge Walz, who crossed in 23:56.6.

Walz began another impressive showing for Spring Creek – which placed four runners in the top-five.

Fellow freshman Melanie St. Louis took third in 24:14.6, leading the fourth-place time of 24:43.7 set by senior Jessica Dorohov.

Senior Allyson Burns rounded out the top-five with a sub-25 time of 24:59.4.

Spring Creek strung together another set of bodies, sophomore Jaden Pool beginning the trend with a time of 26:03.5 for 16th place.

Senior Katelyn Anderson placed 18th with a time of 26:31.4, and freshman Tatum Reagan’s 26:51.3 ranked 19th.

In 21st, a time of 27:14.5 was posted by freshman Elexia Mauer.

Varsity boys

While Spring Creek’s varsity boys team did not win the competition as a collective, a Spartan did.

Senior George Skivington owned a 52-person field, winning the race by more than 15 seconds with a time of 17:15.9.

The Spartans took third in the seven-team division with 82 points.

Senior Noah Mahlke ran second for the Spartans’ team, closing with a time of 18:03.7 for sixth place.

Spring Creek sent three in a row across the line from 25th through 27th.

Senior Jacob Fisher led the pack of Spartans with a time of 19:21.8, sophomore Harrison Walund finishing in 19:22 and sophomore Secody Charley following immediately in 19:22.9.

Senior Logan Allen took 31st with a time of 19:33.2, sophomore Jess Marin coming in 32nd with a time of 19:36.7.

JV boys

Spring Creek’s junior varsity boys team took sixth out of as many teams, tallying 143 points.

Sophomore Connor Gage paced the squad with a 20th-place time of 20:56.2, sophomore teammate Garret Frisbie following in 20:56.3 for 21st in a heated run.

The Spartans also went back-to-back at 36th and 37th, freshman Dillyn Sanchez crossing in 21:48.3 and sophomore Camden Mortensen’s 21:48.8 following closely.

Freshman Dallin Dastrup took 41st with a time of 22:10.5.

In 44th and 45th, senior Tanner Miller and freshman Van Williams posted identical times of 22:20.9 on the clock, Miller winning the eye test by a nose.

Freshman Braden Fisher finished mid-pack with a time of 23:56.8 for 55th place in an 88-runner field.

Spring Creek will take part in the Bob Firman Invitational on Saturday morning, at Eagle Island State Park, in Boise, Idaho.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports editor and reporter

Load comments