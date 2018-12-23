SPRING CREEK – All in all, the Spring Creek girls basketball team can enter the Christmas break with its head held high.
The Lady Spartans gained a crucial victory in the scheme of postseason implications on Friday – defeating Lowry with a pair of last-second free throws – following with a tooth-and-nail loss Saturday against two-time defending state champion Fallon.
Versus Lowry
The indication of a tight ballgame was apparent from the onset Friday against Lowry, a game which was decided by a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining by senior Jasmine Yadeskie – the Lady Spartans taking down their nemesis by a final score of 61-59.
The Lady Buckaroos edged the Lady Spartans 13-12 in the first quarter and outscored Spring Creek 16-12 in the second period.
At halftime, Lowry led by five at 29-24 – the Lady Bucks paced by nine points by senior Sydney Connors, sophomore Kylee Dimick booking by a double-digit effort of 11 points for the Lady Spartans.
Connors was held scoreless in the second half, sitting the bench with foul trouble before committing her fifth personal.
Despite the effort against Connors, other Lady Buckaroos stepped up.
Senior Julisa Garcia hit a three and scored five points in the third quarter, junior Carly Capellen also knocking down a triple.
Lowry outscored Spring Creek 16-13 in the frame, building an eight-point, 45-37 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
In the final period, the Lady Spartans did their damage at the stripe – scoring 13 of their frame-best 24 points on free throws.
Spring Creek had three players finish with four points or more in the final-eight minutes, only three players scoring for the Lady Buckaroos in the fourth – led by two 3s by freshman Emily Backus and six points from senior Rachel Garrison, who completed a three-point play the old-fashioned way.
In the fourth, Yadeskie not only provided the game-winners from the line, she also buried six of her nine points in the period at the line, scoring all of her points in the final period.
She drilled a three and was fouled while launching another – sinking all three attempts.
With the game tied at 59-all, she drew a foul with two ticks on the clock – calmly splashing both attempts – finishing 6-for-7 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Spring Creek came back for a 61-59 victory over Lowry, handing the Lady Bucks their first loss in league play.
Dimick scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first half, joined in double digits by senior sister Caitlyn Dimick’s 12 points – who scored five in the fourth quarter and seven in the second half.
Backus led the Lady Bucks with 12 points, hitting two 3s and scoring eight points after the break.
Connors, Garcia and Garrison scored nine-points apiece for Lowry – all of Connors’ points coming in the first half before fouling out of the game – Garrison tallying six of her nine in the fourth quarter.
Senior Rebecca Kuskie scored eight points for the Lady Bucks, Capellen finishing with six on two 3s.
For the Lady Spartans, senior Delaynee Walz booked seven points.
Senior Shaylynn Yaunick posted all six of her points in the second half, and juniors Cheyenne Cleveland and Ryley Ricks each finished with four points.
Versus Fallon
Following Fallon’s 53-point blowout win Friday over Elko, the Lady Greenwave found themselves in a dogfight Saturday against the Lady Spartans.
Fallon struggled to find a rhythm or easy points, Spring Creek giving the Lady Greenwave a hard-fought battle but ultimately coming up seven points shorts in a 52-45 loss.
Both teams were ice cold to start the contest, Fallon earning the lion’s share of the attempts – the Lady Greenwave owning the offensive glass – missing several put-back looks in the paint.
From another opportunity from a Spring Creek tip out of bounds, the first score was notched by an inbound pass from senior Leilani Otuafi to senior cousin Leta Otuafi.
Leilani then scored on the break from an outlet pass for a 4-0 lead.
Spring Creek’s drought lasted for more than three minutes before Yadeskie made a free throw.
The Lady Spartans also crashed the boards, trimming the deficit to one on a pair of freebie by Caitlyn Dimick.
Fallon went up with a free throw by senior Chandler McAlexander from an offensive board – starting a 5-0 run – Leta Otuafi scoring again on an inbound assist from Leilani Otuafi, Leta sealing off her defender for deep positioning in the post and another deuce.
Spring Creek gained a pair of free throws by Kylee Dimick, answered by two from McAlexander.
To close the first, Yadeskie sank two freebies after a strong drive – the Lady Spartans finishing the quarter without a field goal and trailing 11-7.
The game was tied early in the second, Kylee Dimick scoring on a pocket pass from Walz and Ricks sinking a pair of free throws.
Fallon turned a takeaway into points, senior Kenna Hamlin making a steal for a layup.
A baseline jumper from Caitlyn Dimick knotted the contest 13-13, but Leta Otuafi gashed the middle for a finish for Fallon.
Kylee Dimick hit a free throw, but a turnaround jumper by sophomore Madison Whitaker pushed the Lady Greenwave to a three-point lead.
Fallon went up five on a transition layup by Leta Otuafi on a look-ahead pass from Leilani Otuafi, starting the break with a steal.
She grabbed an offensive board and hit a free throw, opening a 20-14 lead.
Whitaker made a filthy crossover and hop through the lane for a deuce, Leilani Otuafi adding a free throw for a nine-point cushion.
Junior Elizabeth Canning canned a triple for the Lady Spartans, but Fallon continued its 1-for-2 trips to the line with a pair of 50-percent stints by Leilani Otuafi.
Senior Alayna Grosz sealed off her defender and finished an And-1 from an inbound pass by Yadeskie – the three-point play completed at the stripe.
Leta Otuafi hit two freebies, but Caitlyn Dimick hit the repeat button – splashing her second straight jumper from the short-right corner.
Whitaker nailed a long two from the high post for Fallon, but the half closed with a pair of free throws by Caitlyn Dimick.
At the break, Spring Creek was within reach – trailing by four at 30-26.
For the most part, the Lady Spartans didn’t turn the ball over much – ultimately and effectively slowing the pace – played a half-court game and befitted from some unusual misses by the Lady Greenwave at point-blank range.
McAlexander opened the third period with a bucket, but Yadeskie made a strong finish among the trees on the other end.
Grosz scored on a post-entry pass from Yaunick, adding another deuce on an assist by Walz – tying the ballgame at 32-all with 6:15 on the clock.
Fallon took a four-point lead on a pull-up jumper by Whitaker, who dished to Leta Otuafi for another finish.
The lead was sliced to one after a floater and a free throw from Caitlyn Dimick, and Spring Creek tied the game 36-36 on a freebie by Cleveland with 2:55 remaining in the third.
Whitaker regained the advantage for the Lady Wave with a transition bucket, but a free throw by Kylee Dimick trimmed the margin to one – foul trouble biting Fallon hard.
With 1:27 on the clock, the Lady Wave were called for 10 fouls – Spring Creek committing just one personal.
A pair of free throws by Whitaker pushed Fallon to a three-point lead.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Spartans trailed by three at 40-37.
Kylee Dimick drained a pair of freebies to start the fourth, but McAlexander dropped a shot on the block through contact from an assist by Leilani Otuafi.
Spring Creek pulled to within two with a free throw by Kylee Dimick, and inched to within one on a freebie by Yadeskie after a silly foul at midcourt.
Whitaker hit one free throw for Fallon, and Spring Creek missed out on several solid chances – the Lady Wave going up four with a bucket on the break by Leilani Otuafi.
With three minutes remaining, Yadeskie hit 1-for-2 at the stripe – the deficit cut to one with a defensive play.
Kylee Dimick made a steal and cashed two free throws after the hitting the deck hard.
Leilani Otuafi made a clutch finish with her left hand for the Lady Wave, but Fallon missed the front end of consecutive 1-and-1s.
A free throw by Kylee Dimick made the score 47-45 with 1:30 remaining, but the Lady Spartans would not score again.
Fallon missed another 1-and-1 free throw, and Spring Creek grabbed the defensive board but traveled along the baseline.
Hamlin was money at stripe for the Lady Wave with a pair of free throws on two occasions, McAlexander hitting one free throw down the stretch.
Spring Creek opened Fallon’s eyes and gave the Lady Wave a tough out, but the Lady Spartans could not execute in late situations and fell by a final score of 52-45 to the two-time defending state champs.
Leta Otuafi topped Fallon’s roster with 14 points, scoring 12 in the first half.
In defeat, Kylee Dimick tied for the game high with 14 points – shooting 9-for-13 at the stripe.
Whitaker scored 13 points for the Lady Wave, Leilani Otuafi finishing with 11.
Caitlyn Dimick finished in double digits for the Lady Spartans, dropping eight of her 11 points in the first half.
McAlexander scored eight points for Fallon, Spring Creek gaining five of Yadeskie’s seven points at the line – Grosz also tallying seven points for the Lady Spartans.
Hamlin finished with six points for the Lady Wave, four coming at the line in crunch time.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will be back in action at 11:20 a.m. Thursday against Bear Creek (California) during the Las Vegas Holiday Classic.
