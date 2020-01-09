Lady Spartans, Truckee in potential swing game

Truckee’s lone loss in the 3A North came on Dec. 19, 2019, dropping a 59-47 home contest to No. 2 Lowry.

Tipping off the New Year, the Lady Wolverines thrashed the Railroaders 63-15 on Tuesday, at The Brickhouse, in Sparks.

The Lady Wolverines have the ability to spread the floor and score the basketball from the perimeter and the interior.

In nine games of stats, Truckee is led in scoring by senior guard Elena Friedman, who averages 11.7 points per contest.

Friedman has buried a team-high 25 3s on the season through nine games, drilling a season-best seven triples and scoring 23 points in a 51-48 loss to White Pine on Dec. 5, 2019.

She also railed six 3s in a 57-17 non-league victory over Dayton during the Rail City Classic on Dec. 7, 2019, in Sparks.

A nice complement comes from the middle, junior post Annika Thayer also scoring in double figures at 11.4 points per game through seven outings.

While Truckee’s stats are incomplete for nearly everything other than points, Thayer has scored in double digits in five of seven tries and had a huge double-double against the Lady Greenwave — posting 12 points, 15 rebounds, a pair of blocks and an assist.