Lady Spartans, Truckee in potential swing game

SPRING CREEK — Friday night’s Division 3A North girls basketball matchup could go a long way toward solidifying positioning or maintaining a No. 3 seed for a No. 6 ballgame in the opening round.
Spring Creek (6-7 overall, 3-3 in league) — losing three of its last four league games — is fresh off the heels of a pair of close road losses, dropping a two-point contest at Fallon and a five-point battle at Lowry.
The No. 6 Lady Spartans return home and are looking to move up, but they await one of the better teams in the Division 3A North — facing Truckee (8-2 overall, 3-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, the No. 3 Lady Wolverines hoping to avoid a slip-and-slide.
Opening league play on Dec. 13, 2019, the Lady Wolverines had no trouble on the road — blasting the Lady Panthers 62-32 at North Valleys High School.
On Dec. 17, 2019, Truckee easily won its league home opener by a tally of 45-32 against three-time defending state champion Fallon — which just edged Spring Creek 42-40 on Jan. 3.
Truckee’s lone loss in the 3A North came on Dec. 19, 2019, dropping a 59-47 home contest to No. 2 Lowry.
Tipping off the New Year, the Lady Wolverines thrashed the Railroaders 63-15 on Tuesday, at The Brickhouse, in Sparks.
The Lady Wolverines have the ability to spread the floor and score the basketball from the perimeter and the interior.
In nine games of stats, Truckee is led in scoring by senior guard Elena Friedman, who averages 11.7 points per contest.
Friedman has buried a team-high 25 3s on the season through nine games, drilling a season-best seven triples and scoring 23 points in a 51-48 loss to White Pine on Dec. 5, 2019.
She also railed six 3s in a 57-17 non-league victory over Dayton during the Rail City Classic on Dec. 7, 2019, in Sparks.
A nice complement comes from the middle, junior post Annika Thayer also scoring in double figures at 11.4 points per game through seven outings.
While Truckee’s stats are incomplete for nearly everything other than points, Thayer has scored in double digits in five of seven tries and had a huge double-double against the Lady Greenwave — posting 12 points, 15 rebounds, a pair of blocks and an assist.
Junior guard Emma Cooley averages 8.6 points and has connected on nine 3s through nine games, including a pair of multiple-triple efforts.
Sophomore Ryan Flynn is scoring 7.4 points per game with seven 3s on the year.
Truckee’s balance continues with 6.2 points per game from junior Lauren Tanner in six games, senior Emily Monson averaging 6.1 points through seven contests.
The Lady Wolverines like to play in transition — often from playing press defense and forcing turnovers — but Truckee can also work the ball around and play inside-out or vice versa in half-court sets.
For the Lady Spartans, junior Kylee Dimick has been a beast in the paint.
Dimick leads the 3A North in scoring at 14.7 points per contest, ranking second in rebounding with 9.9 boards per contest for a near double-double average.
Through 13 contests, she has posted a double-double in more than half of them — doing so seven times.
In the Lady Spartans’ most recent game, Dimick matched her season high with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds during Spring Creek’s 47-42 road loss at Lowry.
She also paces the defense with 2.5 steals per contest.
Sophomore Payge Walz has also stepped up her game and is averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Like Dimick, she came up big against Lowry — dropping a season-high 19 points with 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
In her first varsity action, freshman Ella Buzzetti showed little-to-no jitters on the road at Fallon and Lowry — averaging 3.5 points, 10 rebounds and one steal in two games.
Against Lowry, she yanked down a remarkable 15 boards.
Fellow freshman Taylor Brunson — another call-up to the varsity — also stepped into the spotlight quickly, averaging four points, four rebounds, 1.5 assists and a block.
At Fallon, Brunson nearly scored in double digits in the first varsity contest of her career – finishing with eight points, four boards, two assists, a steal and a stuff.
Game Time
The Lady Spartans will look to close ground on the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Weekend Wrap
Spring Creek will close its home stand versus North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday.