WINNEMUCCA — Following Saturday’s 2-2 tie to North Valleys, Spring Creek girls soccer coach Kami Crowe thought her team may have cost itself a position in the regional tournament.
However, an unexpected loss by Incline at Fallon and the Lady Highlanders tying North Valleys on Tuesday opened the door for some excitement.
On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans dominated the action for the majority of the game at Lowry — Spring Creek managing a 1-0 victory.
“We played a good game. We outpossessed them and had quality shots, but we couldn’t finish,” Crowe said. “It made for a stressful game. It wasn’t from a lack of effort or that the girls weren’t trying, we just missed a lot of shots.”
Spring Creek took 32 shots in the contest — sinking the one that mattered — limiting Lowry to five attempts in the match.
In the 32nd minute, senior Kattalin Lopategui drilled a left-footed shot from what Crowe called a “really tough angle” and chipped the ball over the keeper’s head for a 1-0 lead.
Despite taking a 1-0 advantage, the defense had to hang on and preserve the shutout as the offense did not score again for the final 48 minutes of the game.
“We were really close on a lot of balls. We hit the posts, some skipped just barely wide and we missed a PK,” Crowe said. “We had to scores taken away when we were called offside too.”
Spring Creek improved to 7-5-4 in the Division 3A North, jumping to third in the regional standings with 26 points — one point behind North Tahoe (7-3-6 in league).
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will look to cinch up a playoff spot against the Lady Greenwave (3-9-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon, able to do so with a win or a tie.
