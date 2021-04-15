Lady Spartans ‘versatile this year’

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek head softball coach Sandi Moon is excited about the potential of her 2021 roster.
“We are very versatile this year. We have two or three girls who can play each position very strong,” she said. “I’m not sure where to put everyone yet. We’ll have to see where the chemistry is.”
As for numbers, the Lady Spartans will bring back seven girls from their 2020 team, which finished with a 1-5 record and an 0-2 mark in league play of the Division 3A North.
Of players with more than one at-bat in two games of stats recorded to MaxPreps, then-freshman Kylie Harris led the roster with a .500 batting average and tied for the team high with three runs scored.
Now-senior Anessa Chiquete used her lone AB to full advantage, turning the only opportunity into a home run.
She also scored a pair of runs.
Both Harris and Chiquete stole a base.
As a sophomore, Nyha Harris posted a .250 batting average, drove in a run and scored another.
Both at the plate and in the circle, Spring Creek will expect major contributions from now-junior Janeigha Stutesman.
As a sophomore, Stutesman posted a 1-0 record with a miniscule earned-run average of 1.05.
In just 6-2/3 innings of work, she allowed only three hits and struck out 16 hitters versus just a pair of walks.
“Janeigha will be our main pitcher, but we have quite a few girls who can throw,” Moon said. “Brynly Stewart (sophomore) — a transfer from Wells — is good, and Jasmine Mullins (sophomore) will float between JV and varsity. Evelyn Bright made the team as a freshman.”
Behind the plate, Moon listed at least three options at catcher.
“Jaycee (Freyensee) is good back there, but she is really good in the outfield too. Nyha and Abi (MacDiarmid) can catch as well,” she said.
As for strengths, Moon thinks her team will be able to hit the ball and play together.
“We have adapted our hitting style to what colleges are looking for. Janeigha, Brynly and Jaycee can really hit the ball,” Moon said. “We have good arms and fielding should be a positive. We have good team unity. This is a good group of girls. They have that team mentality rather than thinking as individuals.”
When trying to pin down something her team needs to improve on, Moon said they are “always working on everything.”
“Errors have hurt us in the past. We have to cut down on those and not give up big numbers,” she said.
Season Opener
The Lady Spartans will throw out the first pitch of the season to Elko at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
