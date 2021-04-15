Lady Spartans ‘versatile this year’

In just 6-2/3 innings of work, she allowed only three hits and struck out 16 hitters versus just a pair of walks.

“Janeigha will be our main pitcher, but we have quite a few girls who can throw,” Moon said. “Brynly Stewart (sophomore) — a transfer from Wells — is good, and Jasmine Mullins (sophomore) will float between JV and varsity. Evelyn Bright made the team as a freshman.”

Behind the plate, Moon listed at least three options at catcher.

“Jaycee (Freyensee) is good back there, but she is really good in the outfield too. Nyha and Abi (MacDiarmid) can catch as well,” she said.

As for strengths, Moon thinks her team will be able to hit the ball and play together.

“We have adapted our hitting style to what colleges are looking for. Janeigha, Brynly and Jaycee can really hit the ball,” Moon said. “We have good arms and fielding should be a positive. We have good team unity. This is a good group of girls. They have that team mentality rather than thinking as individuals.”

When trying to pin down something her team needs to improve on, Moon said they are “always working on everything.”