SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek girls basketball team’s second home series of the season is a big one.
The pair of matchups certainly won’t break the Lady Spartans’ season, but it could darn sure make it a successful one with wins or a split.
Spring Creek, which has started 2-0 in the Division 3A North, will now face the perennial No. 1 and No. 2 teams of the league.
The Lady Spartans will take on Lowry at 6 p.m. Friday and two-time defending state champion Fallon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lowry and Fallon have represented the North in the 3A state tournament each of the past-three seasons, tallying seven of the past-eight qualifications.
Spring Creek is looking to avenge a close, four-point loss to the Lady Buckaroos on Feb. 16 in the 3A North regional semifinal, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Prior to the semifinal, the teams split the regular-season series.
The Lady Spartans took down Lowry on its home floor by a final score of 37-36 on Jan. 12, in Winnemucca, winning in thrilling, unlikely fashion with a huge defensive play and a timely free throw.
With four seconds remaining and the game tied at 36-all, Lowry’s inbound pass beneath Spring Creek’s basket was stolen and the Lady Bucks were called for a foul.
Then-junior Alayna Grosz cashed a clutch freebie after missing the first attempt, giving the Lady Spartans a 37-36 win.
However, Lowry won the second meeting with ease, beating the Lady Spartans on their own floor by a final score of 60-38 on Feb. 9, in Spring Creek.
Entering Friday’s contest, both teams will step to the floor with 2-0 records in league play – ultimately leaving one option – one program will leave with its first loss.
Lowry is under the new direction of first-year head coach Melanie Thurmond, who stepped in when Chelsea Cabatbat resigned to spend more time with her family.
Cabatbat led Lowry to the state tournament in each of her five seasons – winning the state regional and state championships in her first year (2014) – claiming three regional titles overall and making three appearances in the state final.
She finished with an overall record of 105-38, going 68-12 in league contests – posting a 12-6 mark in the postseason.
Under Thurmond, the Lady Bucks have started the year with a 3-2 overall record – winning each of their first-two 3A North ballgames.
Lowry opened league play on Dec. 14 with a 52-7 drubbing of North Valleys, following with a 50-42 win on Dec. 15 over improving and dangerous Truckee, in Winnemucca.
With the graduation of leading scorer Alyssa Kuskie (12.8 points), the Lady Bucks have just one player currently averaging double figures.
Senior Sydney Connors tops the roster at 11.8 points per game, also leading Lowry with 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while adding 2.4 steals.
Junior post Sierra Mastrejuan is averaging 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 takeaways.
Senior guard Julisa Garcia has taken on more of a presence, scoring 6.2 points with 3.6 boards.
Senior Rebecca Kuskie scores 5.2 points, pulls down 3.6 rebounds and leads the team with 2.6 steals.
Freshman Emily Backus has shown promise early in her career with five points and three rebounds per game, while senior Rachel Garrison has averaged 4.4 point and 4.2 rebounds.
While Lowry does not appear to have the same type of firepower as it has in past years, Spring Creek has brought back virtually its entire team – graduating only two of 12 players from last season.
Senior Caitlyn Dimick has sparked the Lady Spartans with a team-high 10.6 points and six rebounds per contest.
In the post, Grosz has provided grit and experience – also scoring in double figures – averaging 10 points and tying for the team best with 7.2 boards.
Running the point, senior guard Jasmine Yadeskie is dishing a team-high 2.4 assists and making 2.2 steals while scoring 8.6 points, surprisingly swatting a team-best 1.4 shots per outing.
Senior Delaynee Walz is posting averages of 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, while senior Shaylynn Yaunick has been the defensive stopper – leading Spring Creek with 3.4 steals – scoring 4.2 points and pulling down 3.2 boards.
Thus far, sophomore forward Kylee Dimick has yet to bust loose – the talented youngster averaging 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds but making 2.4 steals.
Spring Creek’s stronghold has been on the glass, the Lady Spartans pulling down 40.6 rebounds – leading Lowry’s average of 30 by more than 10 – grabbing 18.8 rebounds on the offensive end.
The Lady Spartans will look to gain the upper hand in the league standings and place themselves in a position to earn a first-round bye, tipping off with the Lady Buckaroos at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Spring Creek will close its home stand against the two-time defending 3A state champions, the Lady Greenwave of Fallon (6-1 overall, 3-0 in league), at 1 p.m. Saturday.
