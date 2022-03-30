 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Spartans whip Sparks and Wooster

  • 0
Abi MacDiarmid

Spring Creek's Abi MacDiarmid goes upstairs for a hit against Sparks on Saturday, Marxh 26, 2022, in Spring Creek. She finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the Lady Spartans' 7-1 victory over the Lady Railroaders.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek softball team, after playing three weeks on the road, finally got to play some home games — winning each in the process.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans improved to 7-1 in the season with a 7-1 victory over Sparks — opening home action on Friday with a 14-3 drubbing of Wooster.

Versus Sparks

Against the Lady Railroaders, Spring Creek did not dominate in any frame but consistently controlled the outcome.

The Lady Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the second — Sparks tying the score with a run in the top of the third — and added another in the bottom of the third.

Spring Creek tacked on two runs in the fourth and put the game away with a three-run fifth.

Junior Jasmine Mullins went 1-for-1 with double, an RBI and scored a run, as did sophomore Evelyn Bright.

Both junior Abi MacDiarmid and senior Janeigha Stutesman finished 1-for-3 with a run scored and drove in a run, while junior Brynly Stewart hit 1-for-3 with a run scored and senior Nyha Harris closing 1-for-3.

People are also reading…

Without a hit, senior Riley Moon notched an RBI with a groundout — freshmen Hannah Montoya and Alyson Clarke each scoring once.

The Lady Spartans stole 14 bases as a team, Harris swiping four bags — Clarke, Montoya, Stutesman and MacDiarmid stealing two apiece.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson and junior Kylie Harris tallied one steal each.

In the circle, Clarke picked up the win — allowing one-unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk through four innings.

Stutesman earned the save, giving up one hit with three Ks and no free passes across three-scoreless frames of relief.

SPARKS 001 000 0 — 152

SPRING CREEK 011 230 X — 762

Versus Wooster

On Friday, the Lady Spartans shut down the Lady Colts early — putting up five runs in the second, four in the third and five more in the fourth.

Defensively, Spring Creek allowed one run in the away half of the fourth and two more in the fifth.

At the dish, MacDiarmid was a perfect 2-for-2 with a game-high three RBI and a run scored.

Sorenson went 2-for-4 and notched the Lady Spartans’ only extra-base knock with a double, driving in two runs and scoring two herself.

Stutesman finished 2-for-4 and scored a game-best three times.

Stewart closed 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Without hits, Montoya and Moon scored twice each and drove in one run apiece.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer and Nyha Harris each drove in a run and scored one, and Kylie Harris and Clarke scored one run apiece — Mullins adding an RBI.

Spring Creek stole six bases; one each for Moon, Kylie Harris, Clarke, Montoya, Stutesman and Nyha Harris.

Stutesman got the win in the circle, throwing just 2/3 of an inning and allowing one run on two hits with two punchouts and no walks.

Without recording an out, Mullins gave up a run and walked one.

Across four frames of relief, Clarke gave up one run on three hits with three Ks and no free passes for the save.

WOOSTER 000 12 — 354

SPRING CREEK 054 5X — (14)71

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (7-1 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East with a three-game home series, hosting Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Spartans open at home versus Wooster

Lady Spartans open at home versus Wooster

The Lady Spartans (5-1 overall) will play their first home game of the year against Wooster (3-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will wrap up the weekend versus Sparks (2-5 overall as of Thursday) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Spartans eager for road victories

Lady Spartans eager for road victories

The Lady Spartans (3-1 overall) will take on the Lady Vikings (0-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Spring Creek will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. start time versus the Lady Wolverines (0-6 overall as of Thursday), in Truckee, California.

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

The Lady Spartans (2-0) will open 3A North action with a crossover ballgame versus Hug (1-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will wrap up the trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch against North Valleys.

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (2-0 overall) will open their 3A North slate with a pair of East-West crossover ballgames at 3 p.m. Friday versus Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday against North Valleys, in Reno.

Lady Spartans look to continue growth

Lady Spartans look to continue growth

“We had really good numbers. We had to cut about 20 girls. We have a really good group,” said head coach Sandi Moon. “We have better hitters at this point, but I’d say we are stronger all the way around. The success of last year rolled over. We’re trying to build a new culture and live up to those expectations created by other sports.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News