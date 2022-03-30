Lady Spartans whip Sparks and Wooster

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek softball team, after playing three weeks on the road, finally got to play some home games — winning each in the process.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans improved to 7-1 in the season with a 7-1 victory over Sparks — opening home action on Friday with a 14-3 drubbing of Wooster.

Versus Sparks

Against the Lady Railroaders, Spring Creek did not dominate in any frame but consistently controlled the outcome.

The Lady Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the second — Sparks tying the score with a run in the top of the third — and added another in the bottom of the third.

Spring Creek tacked on two runs in the fourth and put the game away with a three-run fifth.

Junior Jasmine Mullins went 1-for-1 with double, an RBI and scored a run, as did sophomore Evelyn Bright.

Both junior Abi MacDiarmid and senior Janeigha Stutesman finished 1-for-3 with a run scored and drove in a run, while junior Brynly Stewart hit 1-for-3 with a run scored and senior Nyha Harris closing 1-for-3.

Without a hit, senior Riley Moon notched an RBI with a groundout — freshmen Hannah Montoya and Alyson Clarke each scoring once.

The Lady Spartans stole 14 bases as a team, Harris swiping four bags — Clarke, Montoya, Stutesman and MacDiarmid stealing two apiece.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson and junior Kylie Harris tallied one steal each.

In the circle, Clarke picked up the win — allowing one-unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk through four innings.

Stutesman earned the save, giving up one hit with three Ks and no free passes across three-scoreless frames of relief.

SPARKS 001 000 0 — 152

SPRING CREEK 011 230 X — 762

Versus Wooster

On Friday, the Lady Spartans shut down the Lady Colts early — putting up five runs in the second, four in the third and five more in the fourth.

Defensively, Spring Creek allowed one run in the away half of the fourth and two more in the fifth.

At the dish, MacDiarmid was a perfect 2-for-2 with a game-high three RBI and a run scored.

Sorenson went 2-for-4 and notched the Lady Spartans’ only extra-base knock with a double, driving in two runs and scoring two herself.

Stutesman finished 2-for-4 and scored a game-best three times.

Stewart closed 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Without hits, Montoya and Moon scored twice each and drove in one run apiece.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer and Nyha Harris each drove in a run and scored one, and Kylie Harris and Clarke scored one run apiece — Mullins adding an RBI.

Spring Creek stole six bases; one each for Moon, Kylie Harris, Clarke, Montoya, Stutesman and Nyha Harris.

Stutesman got the win in the circle, throwing just 2/3 of an inning and allowing one run on two hits with two punchouts and no walks.

Without recording an out, Mullins gave up a run and walked one.

Across four frames of relief, Clarke gave up one run on three hits with three Ks and no free passes for the save.

WOOSTER 000 12 — 354

SPRING CREEK 054 5X — (14)71

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (7-1 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East with a three-game home series, hosting Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

