Lady Spartans will play for league championship

DAYTON — On Wednesday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team’s dominating victory was just icing on the cake.
The Lady Spartans steamrolled through the Lady Dust Devils by a score of 7-0, a game after Spring Creek locked up the No. 1 seed for the postseason round of the Division 3A North-East.
Spring Creek opened a 4-0 lead at the break, opening its scoring spree on a shot from the corner by junior Shyann Lamb that was deflected into Dayton’s frame.
Sophomore Avery Beatty took a shot for Spring Creek’s second goal, the Lady Spartans’ lead growing to 3-0 on a shot from junior Myah Baisley.
Beatty’s second score of the contest opened a 4-0 advantage before halftime.
In the second half, Beatty notched a hat trick with her third goal.
Junior Payge Walz gave the Lady Spartans a 6-0 lead with a rebound from a missed shot, and the scoring was capped with a goal by senior Chloe Zuraff on a corner kick.
On Dayton’s senior night, Spring Creek backed off the gas and put players at different positions — senior keeper Betsy Fellows seeing time at forward and Walz spending time between the posts.
Spring Creek rolled to a 7-1-1 record on the year with a 7-0 victory.
Versus Fallon
On Saturday, March 27, the Lady Spartans did not pick up a road victory at No. 2 Fallon.
However, Spring Creek notched the next-best thing — tying the Lady Greenwave.
In the contest, the Lady Spartans had two goals taken off the board with an offside call on a corner kick and another when “I don’t know why they didn’t count it,” said Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe.
The crucial draw essentially locked up a No. 1 seed for the Lady Spartans, even if the Lady Wave finish the year with the same record.
Spring Creek holds the head-to-head advantage, thanks to a 3-1 home victory over Fallon on March 12.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (7-1-1) will finish off the regular season at home against Fernley at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.
Barring some crazy circumstances, No. 1 Spring Creek would host No. 2 Fallon on April 10.