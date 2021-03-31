Lady Spartans will play for league championship

DAYTON — On Wednesday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team’s dominating victory was just icing on the cake.

The Lady Spartans steamrolled through the Lady Dust Devils by a score of 7-0, a game after Spring Creek locked up the No. 1 seed for the postseason round of the Division 3A North-East.

Spring Creek opened a 4-0 lead at the break, opening its scoring spree on a shot from the corner by junior Shyann Lamb that was deflected into Dayton’s frame.

Sophomore Avery Beatty took a shot for Spring Creek’s second goal, the Lady Spartans’ lead growing to 3-0 on a shot from junior Myah Baisley.

Beatty’s second score of the contest opened a 4-0 advantage before halftime.

In the second half, Beatty notched a hat trick with her third goal.

Junior Payge Walz gave the Lady Spartans a 6-0 lead with a rebound from a missed shot, and the scoring was capped with a goal by senior Chloe Zuraff on a corner kick.

On Dayton’s senior night, Spring Creek backed off the gas and put players at different positions — senior keeper Betsy Fellows seeing time at forward and Walz spending time between the posts.

