 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Spartans will play for league championship
0 comments
top story

Lady Spartans will play for league championship

{{featured_button_text}}

DAYTON — On Wednesday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team’s dominating victory was just icing on the cake.

The Lady Spartans steamrolled through the Lady Dust Devils by a score of 7-0, a game after Spring Creek locked up the No. 1 seed for the postseason round of the Division 3A North-East.

Spring Creek opened a 4-0 lead at the break, opening its scoring spree on a shot from the corner by junior Shyann Lamb that was deflected into Dayton’s frame.

Sophomore Avery Beatty took a shot for Spring Creek’s second goal, the Lady Spartans’ lead growing to 3-0 on a shot from junior Myah Baisley.

Beatty’s second score of the contest opened a 4-0 advantage before halftime.

In the second half, Beatty notched a hat trick with her third goal.

Junior Payge Walz gave the Lady Spartans a 6-0 lead with a rebound from a missed shot, and the scoring was capped with a goal by senior Chloe Zuraff on a corner kick.

On Dayton’s senior night, Spring Creek backed off the gas and put players at different positions — senior keeper Betsy Fellows seeing time at forward and Walz spending time between the posts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Spring Creek rolled to a 7-1-1 record on the year with a 7-0 victory.

Versus Fallon

On Saturday, March 27, the Lady Spartans did not pick up a road victory at No. 2 Fallon.

However, Spring Creek notched the next-best thing — tying the Lady Greenwave.

In the contest, the Lady Spartans had two goals taken off the board with an offside call on a corner kick and another when “I don’t know why they didn’t count it,” said Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe.

The crucial draw essentially locked up a No. 1 seed for the Lady Spartans, even if the Lady Wave finish the year with the same record.

Spring Creek holds the head-to-head advantage, thanks to a 3-1 home victory over Fallon on March 12.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (7-1-1) will finish off the regular season at home against Fernley at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Barring some crazy circumstances, No. 1 Spring Creek would host No. 2 Fallon on April 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News