Lady Spartans win big, lose close late

RENO — The Spring Creek softball team’s Division 3A North openers were stark contrasts from one another.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans rattled off a 19-0 beating of Hug but followed with a 2-1 loss Saturday to North Valleys — giving up a run late.

Versus Hug

Spring Creek was in control the entire time against the Lady Hawks, scoring six runs in the first, two in the second, another in the third, four more in the fourth and finally enforced the mercy rule with a six-run streak in the top of the fifth.

Freshman Alyson Clarke made each of her hits count — going a perfect 2-for-2 — hammering a home run and adding a triple, leading the Lady Spartans with five RBI and scoring twice.

Senior Nyha Harris went a perfect 3-for-3 and smacked a pair of doubles, driving in three runs and tying for the team high with three runs scored.

Junior Abigail MacDiarmid finished 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored, and senior Janeigha Stutesman went 3-for-5 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Freshman Hannah Montoya was 1-for-3 — nailing a dinger — with two RBI and scored two of her own.

Junior Kylie Harris continued the sweltering performance at the dish, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Junior Brynly Stewart was 1-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and tied for the team high with three runs scored.

Senior Riley Moon went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, and junior Jasmine Mullins rounded out the hitting with a 1-for-3 effort at the plate.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson scored a run without posting a hit.

Remarkably, the Lady Spartans hit .500 and went 19-for-38 at the dish — posting 11 extra-base knocks with six doubles, three triples and two homers.

On the bases, MacDiarmid stole a pair of bags — Sorenson, Nyha Harris, and Stutesman swiping one apiece.

In the circle, Clarke got the win — striking out one and walking one in a scoreless inning.

Across 2-2/3 frames, Stutesman allowed two hits and struck out five with one free pass.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer punched out four and walked three with one hit over 1-1/3.

SPRING CREEK — 621 46 — (19)(19)0

HUG — 000 00 — 035

Versus North Valleys

After an offensive display, runs came at a premium Saturday against North Valleys — Spring Creek scoring once — the Lady Panthers adding a late run for a 2-1 victory, scoring both of their runs on errors by the Lady Spartans.

North Valleys took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first, but the Lady Spartans tied the contest with a run in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Panthers plated the final run of the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth and played a clean defensive frame in the top of the seventh — their sixth of the contest — hanging on for a 2-1 home win.

Stutesman was 2-for-3 with a home run for Spring Creek’s lone score on a solo shot.

In the circle, she took the loss — allowing one-unearned run with four Ks and no walks across two innings.

Clarke gave up one-unearned run with two strikeouts and four free passes over four frames.

According to Spring Creek’s stats, neither pitcher allowed a hit — North Valleys’ stats indicating the Lady Panthers tallied four hits and a double.

Clarke batted 1-for-2 with a double, and Kylie Harris hit 1-for-3 and stole a base.

SPRING CREEK — 000 100 0 — 143

NORTH VALLEYS — 010 001 X — 241

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (3-1 overall) will play its third-consecutive week of road games with 3A North East-West crossovers at 3 p.m. Friday, at South Tahoe, and 11 a.m. Saturday, in Truckee, California.

