Lady Spartans win both on the road

DAYTON — The Spring Creek girls basketball team has not lost since Dec. 2, 2021.

On the road, the Lady Spartans hung on for a 49-47 victory Friday over Fernley and wrapped up the weekend with a 31-21 win Saturday, in Dayton.

Versus Dayton

Senior Shyann Lamb paced the Lady Spartans with 14 points and two 3s.

She added eight rebounds, five steals, and two assists and an all-around effort.

Seniors Riley Moon and Payge Walz each scored five points; Moon closing with six boards and a steal — Walz finishing with three steals, two rebounds, an assist and a block.

Junior Brynly Stewart turned in in three points, three takeaways, a board and a dime.

The offense was finished out with a deuce apiece for juniors Ella Buzzetti and Mia Grosz.

Buzzetti was everywhere, leading the Lady Spartans with 11 rebounds and six steals and adding an assist — Grosz contributing four rebounds.

Versus Fernley

For the Lady Vaqueros, their two home losses on the weekend — falling to both Spring Creek and Elko — came by a combined total of seven points.

The first of which was a two-point 49-47 loss to the Lady Spartans, followed by a five-point 50-45 defeat to Elko.

Walz played big for Spring Creek, scoring a game-high 17 points and jerking down a game-best 13 points en route to a monster double-double — rejecting a game-best three shots, tying for the game high with three assists and adding two steals.

Lamb did damage from distance, scoring nine of her 14 points courtesy of three 3s.

She pulled down five boards, split the game best with three dimes and made an assist.

Junior Taylor Brunson scored five points, and Stewart dropped four points, collected three rebounds, dished an assist and grabbed a steal.

Grosz finished with three points, three boards and an assist.

The scoring for the Lady Spartans was rounded off with two points apiece for junior Avery Beatty, Moon and Buzzetti.

Buzzetti closed with seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of takeaways; Moon tacked on four boards, two assists and a steal; and Beatty notched two rebounds, a dime and a swipe.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (12-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will look to extend their winning streak to 13 games against the Lady Indians (7-2 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

