WELLS — In the final regular-season runs for many varsity cross country athletes, tune-ups were made by some and other rested their bodies — small-school and junior varsity runners extending their meets — prepping for the home stretch of the year.
Girls
On Friday, during the Wells Invitational, at Chimney Rock Golf Course, Spring Creek’s girls reigned supreme — the Lady Spartans scoring 30 points.
Mountain Home took second place with 47 points, Lowry ranked third with 68 and Elko — competing without a few key members — was fourth with 86 points.
Individually, Spring Creek junior Kendra Lusk paced the 42-girl pack with a time of 19:25 — opening a 17-second advantage over second place.
Junior teammate Grace Florence nearly ripped off her first sub-20 time of her career, still managing a career best with a 20-flat in fourth place.
Spring Creek senior Rosemary Little crossed seventh in 21:20, freshman Macey Reed following closely in eighth with a 21:25.
Still recovering from an early-season injury, junior Emma Little finished out the top-10 in 21:35 — opening a three-in-row run for the Lady Spartans.
Freshman teammate Kiely Munson ranked 11th in 23:36, and junior Emma Campbell’s 21:57 was good enough for 12th.
Without the services of junior Xandry de Arrieta, junior Loulou Neff ran first for Elko and posted a season record of 22:01 for 13th place — sophomore teammate Jersey Tsosie crossing immediately after in 14th with a personal-best 22:01.
In 17th, freshman Alysia Carr gave the Lady Indians another personal record of 23:20.
Spring Creek senior Mariah Cooper finished in 23:25 for 19th place, Elko senior Karissa Fadenrecht’s career-best 23:34 rounding out the top-20.
Freshman Brandi Manhire closed her run in 24:11 for 22nd place for the Lady Spartans, and Wells was led by the 25:14 by junior Zion McKay in 25th.
Elko senior Marrisa Valdez crossed 26th in 25:23, and Wells junior Liliana Cobian closed in 25:36 for 27th.
She was followed in 28th by Owyhee senior Thalia Thomas’ time of 25:45, and the last two numbers were swapped for Spring Creek junior Stephanie Fish in a 30th-place time of 25:54.
The Lady Spartans earned a personal record from freshman Demi Dahlstrom, also clocking in at 25:54 for 31st.
Boys
The top of the scoring was tight for the boys, Mountain Home claiming the title with 42 points.
Elko finished five points back in second place with 47 points, Spring Creek — running without junior Harrison Walund — closing in third with 50 points.
A large gap opened after the Spartans, Jackpot ranking third with 120 points.
Lowry was fourth with 125 points, and West Wendover closed out the top-five with 152 points.
Mountain Home’s Jacob Criddle won the individual race in a field of 84 runners with a time of 16:44.
Spring Creek junior Secody Charley legged his way to second with a 17:05, and Elko senior Duncan Monroe crossed fourth in 17:29 — followed immediately in fifth by sophomore teammate Isaiah Dahl's time of 17:30.
Freshman Jake Bradford made a top-five push and wound up sixth with a time of 17:41 for the Spartans.
Junior Conner Gage crossed in 17:57 for Spring Creek — ranking ninth — and Elko junior Jimmy Murphy finished out the top-10 with an 18-flat.
For Jackpot, sophomore Hector Ontiveros paced the Jags with a 12th-place 18:13.
Elko junior Noah Haase tallied a time of 18:14 for 13th, and Jackpot senior Hugo Sanchez ran a career-record 18:14 of his own for 14th.
Sophomore Philip Neff closed the best-five scoring for the Indians in 15th with a time of 18:24.
For the Spartans, their top-five runners were capped by a 16th-place 18:33 from senior Dallin Fisher and an 18:40 from junior Jess Marin for 17th.
Senior Nathan Copen closed a three-consecutive string for Spring Creek with a time of 18:51 for 18th place.
Junior teammate Sam Tomera rounded out the top-20 in 18:56.
Elko sophomore Keian Lostra’s 21st-place time of 18:58 was followed by a 22nd-place 18:59 from Spring Creek sophomore Joshua Lore.
Freshman Tyler Fadenrecht gave the Indians his personal-best performance with a time of 19:03 for 23rd place.
West Wendover junior Omar Rodriguez closed his run in 19:06 for 24th, Wells senior Matthew James competing in his last home meet and finishing 25th in 19:10.
Spring Creek senior Brian Lore ranked 28th in 19:19, freshman teammate Ben Claridge closing 31st in 19:37.
A personal-best 19:44 from Jackpot sophomore Jonnathan Rios was good enough for 33rd, and Spring Creek freshman Joseph Terras also notched a PR of 19:49 for 34th.
Elko sophomore Gavin Nicola crossed 35th in 19:50, Spring Creek sophomore Dallin Dastrup running a sub-20 19:57 for 38th — freshman teammate Gage Kelly clocking a personal-best 19:57 and closing immediately behind Dastrup for 39th.
Elko sophomore Kevin Tanner and Spring Creek junior Garret Frisbie crossed with matching times of 19:58 for 40th and 41st.
West Wendover senior Zach Smith finished in 20-flat for 42nd.
Each making pushes for a front-half finish, Spring Creek freshman Liam Hamilton notched a 20:07 for 43rd place and Elko senior Caleb Marma clocked in at 20:08 for 44th.
Up Next
For small-school programs and junior varsity runners, the Northeastern Nevada JV Championship is around the corner — the boys kicking things off at 3 p.m. Thursday and the girls following at 3:40 at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Varsity runners of larger schools will wait for the regional championships on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno.
