Lady Spartans win regular-season title
alert top story

Lady Spartans win regular-season title

Kylee Dimick

Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick tips a shot left handed against Elko on March 26, 2021, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans won the regular-season league title with a four-set victory over Fernley on April 3, 2021. No. 1 Spring Creek will host No. 2 Elko in the regional championship at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — Say it out loud, the Spring Creek volleyball team is the regular-season champion of the Division 3A North-East.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans nailed down home court for the regional-championship with a 3-1, four-set victory over Fernley.

The win was crucial, as No. 1 Spring Creek (8-2) would have lost the tiebreaker against No. 2 Elko (7-3) should a tie have occurred, due to the Lady Indians beating the Lady Spartans in four sets and the Lady Spartans defeating the Lady Indians in five games.

Versus Fernley

Spring Creek took the upper hand from the opening tip, winning the first set by a tally of 25-21.

However, Fernley bounced back with a 25-20 win in the second game.

The Lady Vaqueros would not find the high side of any set for the remainder of the match.

In the third frame, the Lady Spartans seized control and made a statement with a resounding 14-point victory by a score of 25-11.

Fernley made things more interesting in the fourth — facing elimination — but Spring Creek would not be denied.

With a 25-20 win, the Lady Spartans locked up home-court advantage for the regional championship match and claimed the regular-season title in four frames — sweeping the season series with Fernley.

Regional Championship

The No. 1 Lady Spartans (8-2) will host No. 2 Elko (7-3) in the 3A North-East regional championship at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The squads split the season series one-match apiece, the Lady Indians winning in four sets on March 6, at Centennial Gymnasium, and the Lady Spartans claiming a five-set battle on March 26, in Spring Creek.



GALLERY: Elko at Spring Creek Volleyball — March 26, 2021

