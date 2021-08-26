Lady Spartans win season opener, 2-0

TAHOE CITY, California — Originally, the Spring Creek girls soccer team planned on a two-game road trip against North Tahoe and South Tahoe.

However, only the first match was executed — the second game canceled due to air quality.

On Friday, Aug, 20, the Lady Spartans won their season opener versus North Tahoe by a final score of 2-0 — breaking the scoreless draw with a pair of second-half goals in rapid succession.

The scoring was sparked by the combination of two players, a junior and a senior working in unison.

Senior Shyann Lamb took a free kick that was finished by junior Avery Beatty.

Beatty then tagged a free kick of her own, Lamb on the receiving end of Beatty’s assist — each notching a goal and a dish in the contest.

Beatty began to change the momentum of the contest moments earlier — breaking through the defense and ripping a shot off the crossbar, junior Emma Lunsford finishing the play with a header.

The goal was called off, but the Lady Spartans rode the wave of momentum to the game-changing scores.