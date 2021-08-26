Lady Spartans win season opener, 2-0

TAHOE CITY, California — Originally, the Spring Creek girls soccer team planned on a two-game road trip against North Tahoe and South Tahoe.
However, only the first match was executed — the second game canceled due to air quality.
On Friday, Aug, 20, the Lady Spartans won their season opener versus North Tahoe by a final score of 2-0 — breaking the scoreless draw with a pair of second-half goals in rapid succession.
The scoring was sparked by the combination of two players, a junior and a senior working in unison.
Senior Shyann Lamb took a free kick that was finished by junior Avery Beatty.
Beatty then tagged a free kick of her own, Lamb on the receiving end of Beatty’s assist — each notching a goal and a dish in the contest.
Beatty began to change the momentum of the contest moments earlier — breaking through the defense and ripping a shot off the crossbar, junior Emma Lunsford finishing the play with a header.
The goal was called off, but the Lady Spartans rode the wave of momentum to the game-changing scores.
“I think they played very well for our first game. We had a rough week of practice, and I wasn’t sure what would happen when we stepped on the field,” said Spring Creek coach Kami Crowe. “We were able to arrange players to find what was working best for the whole team. We controlled much of the game and finally, in the second half, the girls started finding quality scoring opportunities.”
Spring Creek led the battle of shots, 16-5.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will host the Spring Creek Cup, playing Elko at 11:30 a.m. Friday and Shadow Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Spring Creek will close the initial bracket with an 8 a.m. Saturday kick versus Centennial, prior to determining which teams will play in the No. 1 versus No. 2 and No. 3 against No. 4 matches.