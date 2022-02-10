Lady Spartans win ugly against Fallon

SPRING CREEK — Luckily, for the Spring Creek girls basketball team, a poor offensive performance was aided by a pair of scoreless defensive quarters Thursday against Fallon.

The second matchup was anything like the first — when Spring Creek won 51-19 on Jan. 22, in Fallon — the Lady Wave cutting the deficit to three late in the third quarter.

The Lady Spartans — who only scored in double digits in one period — pulled away from the Lady Wave late for a 35-21 victory.

Scoring was scarce in the early going, both teams struggling to take care of the basketball.

Spring Creek senior Payge Walz finally broke the drought with a runner on the left baseline at the 5:45 mark, but Fallon went to the front on a three from the top of the arc by sophomore Zoey Jarrett.

On the other side, Walz was fouled on a drive and made 1-of-2 free throws — tying the game 3-3.

The Lady Greenwave moved the high side on a jumper from the left wing by senior Shaylee Coldwell, pushing their advantage to four with an offensive put-back by sophomore Ava Faught.

However, the Walz train rolled once again for the Lady Spartans — scoring through a foul on the right block and cashing the free throw — pulling the deficit back to one with an old-fashioned three.

Fallon went up two on a free throw by senior Cassie Edgmon, but Spring Creek gridlocked the score on a long two by freshman Roxanne Keim from the right wing.

After a slow start, the game was knotted up single digits at 8-8 going to the second quarter.

The offensive stalemate continued to open the second period, going nearly three minutes without a point.

With 5:08 on the clock, Spring Creek junior Rylee Keim was hacked and drained both attempts at the stripe — giving the Lady Spartans their first lead at 10-8.

On the next possession, Walz went to the line in the single-bonus and buried both shots — Roxanne Keim hitting 1-of-2 after drawing a foul from an offensive board.

Spring Creek took a 15-8 lead on a baseline jumper on an assist from Walz, who pushed the pace after a defensive rebound and crossed a dime to the weak side.

Senior Ella Buzzetti scored the next four straight, hitting a jumper from the right baseline and scoring on the right block after slipping a screen on a pass by Lamb.

Following a timeout, Buzzetti sent her personal streak to six — scoring on an inbound pass from Lamb.

The Lady Spartans gained major traction toward the end of the frame, Lamb beating the buzzer with an offensive board.

Spring Creek pitched a shutout defensively in the period — outscoring the Lady Wave 15-0 in the second — and took a 23-8 lead into the locker room.

Walz stole a pass in the Fallon back court and was fouled, sinking the second free throw top open the third.

But, the Lady Wave ripped off a quick 13-0 run.

Edgmon knocked down an elbow jumper on a dish from Coldwell and hammered a step-back triple from the right wing, senior Addison Smith railing a trey from straightaway.

Jarrett was hacked on her way to the hole and stuck both attempts at the line.

The Lady Spartans went nearly seven minutes without a point, turning the ball over and missing shots — Fallon making solid defensive adjustments and taking away drives and curls around screens.

Lamb made a crucial steal and rolled to the rim for a deuce with 10 seconds remaining in the third for a 26-21 lead.

But, the Lady Wave outscored the Lady Spartans 13-3 in the third and trailed by just five going to fourth.

Opening the final frame, Roxanne Keim scored with a take down the gut from the right edge.

Junior Taylor Brunson sent Spring Creek to a 10-point cushion on a second-chance three after an offensive tip-out by Walz.

From a timeout, the Lady Spartans dug deep on both ends of the floor — shutting Fallon down and ramping up offensively.

Lamb scored on a steal and then nailed a bank with a take down the left side, opening a 35-21 advantage.

Smith appeared to score at the buzzer for the Lady Wave, but the shot was wiped off — Spring Creek starting slowly but finishing with some conviction for a 35-21 victory.

Lamb finished with a game-high 10 points, Walz nearing double digits with nine for Spring Creek.

Fallon was paced by nine points from Edgmon — who hit two 3s — and the scoring for the Lady Wave was rounded out by five points from Jarrett, a triple from Smith and a deuce apiece for Coldwell and Faught.

The Lady Spartans; offense was capped with six points for Buzzetti, five by Roxanne Keim, a three from Brunson and two points for Rylee Keim.

FALLON — 8 — 0 — 13 — 0 — 21 Total

SPRING CREEK — 8 — 15 — 3 — 9 — 35 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (20-3 overall, 7-2 in league) will close out the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

In the first meeting, the Lady Buckaroos notched a 49-35 victory on Jan. 19, in Spring Creek.

