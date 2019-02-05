SPRING CREEK – For the second time of the season, the Elko girls basketball team gave No. 2 Spring Creek a mighty challenge.
For the second time, the Lady Spartans proved to be a little too much – hanging on for a 54-47 win Tuesday in Spring Creek.
Senior Alayna Grosz put the Lady Spartans on too with an easy bucket on the left block from a pass by senior Shaylynn Yaunick.
Spring Creek grabbed a 4-0 lead on another gimme layup by sophomore Kylee Dimick, who received an assist from senior Delaynee Walz.
Elko found the board with a bank shot by junior Katie Ross, who scored from a look-ahead pass by freshman Millie Marin.
With 4:29 on the clock, the Lady Indians tied the game with an And-1 by sophomore Olivia Morrell.
Elko forced a turnover from a full-court press, but the opportunity to take the lead went empty at the line.
However, the Lady Indians grabbed numerous offensive rebounds and took a 5-4 advantage on a free throw by Marin.
Elko went up 7-4 on a bank by Ross, but the margin was trimmed to one with a midrange jumper by junior Cheyenne Cleveland.
Cleveland gave the Lady Spartans an 8-7 lead with her second bucket, scoring on a feed from freshman Payge Walz.
The Lady Indians went back on top with a deuce by senior Alexis Elquist, but Elko committed a foul at midcourt with no time on the clock.
A free throw by Payge Walz tied the game 9-9.
Grosz scored on the offensive glass for the Lady Spartans, followed by a turnaround jumper by Ross on the other end, scoring on a dish by freshman Jersey Tsosie.
Payge Walz hit a pair of free throws, but Tsosie drove the right baseline for a layup for the Lady Indians.
An offensive put-back by Dimick gave Spring Creek a 15-13 lead.
Grosz made a shimmie and was able to get to her strong hand for a left-handed bank on the block, and she grabbed her own miss for another finish – giving the Lady Spartans a 19-13 lead.
Déjà vu.
Grosz grabbed a defensive rebound, found her outlet and ran the floor – getting the rock back with no opposition for a 21-13 advantage – giving her 10 points in the game and capping an 8-0 run.
After a timeout, Grosz continued her streak – opening a 10-point lead – Marin stopping the streak with a drive down the middle.
Grosz went back to work and scored on the right block, but Ross grabbed a loose ball following a block by Elquist and went the distance for a bucket through contact.
Ross scored again from an easy setup by Tsosie – giving Ross double digits in the first half – but the Yaunick stemmed the tide with a timely three.
Elko fouled late in the half, and Cleveland knocked down 1-for-2 at the stripe.
Spring Creek outscored Elko 20-10 in the second period and opened a 29-19 lead at the break.
Grosz was fouled after an offensive rebound and hit one free throw to start the third quarter.
She continued her dominance with an assist by Delaynee Walz for a 32-19 lead, and senior Caitlyn Dimick splashed a long two-point jumper for a 15-point cushion.
Ross stopped the 5-0 run with a bucket for the Lady Indians, but Kylee Dimick received a handoff and drove Main Street for a bank shot.
Elquist pulled Elko back to within 13 with a deuce, and Marin collected her own miss and crossed the lane for a layup.
Kylee Dimick was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound and sank one freebie, but Ross dropped her 13th and 14th points with a bucket and made the game a 10-point affair.
Cleveland scored for the Lady Spartans on the right block.
The Lady Indians followed with a long two by Marin from the right wing and a three by Elquist on the left side – making the score 39-32.
Marin spun at the high post and freed herself for a finger roll, knifing the deficit to five at 39-34.
For the third-consecutive frame, Elko closed the period with a foul – Cleveland making 1-for-2 at the stripe.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans led by six at 40-34.
Grosz yanked down an offensive board for a put-back for Spring Creek, but the Lady Indians pulled to within five on Elquist’s second three of the second half.
Making a steal, Grosz went to the rack – giving her 21 points in the game and pushing Spring Creek to a 44-37 lead.
Following a timeout, Grosz came away with another turnover and banked home a shot for a 46-37 advantage.
Elquist completed a hoop with some harm for Elko for an And-1, but Caitlyn Dimick answered on the other end.
Tsosie drilled a pair of freebies for the Lady Indians, trimming the deficit back to seven at 48-41.
Ross was fouled on an inbound pass under the Elko basket and made one free throw.
Yadeskie scored on the left block for Spring Creek, but the Marin spin – the layup pulling Elko to within six at 50-44.
With 1:30 on the clock, the Lady Spartans killed clock and Elko was forced to foul – on the fifth personal for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians committed their sixth foul with 1:03 remaining, Elko not committing their seventh foul until 47.5 ticks remained.
Spring Creek missed the front end of the 1-and-1, and Elko went 1-for-2 at the line on a make by Tsosie.
With 22.8 seconds remaining, Delaynee Walz stepped to the stripe and calmly nailed the daggers.
Ross drilled a jumper from the short corner and made the score 52-47, but Yadeskie sank two freebies with 5.7 seconds remaining.
Spring Creek withstood a game-ready Elko challenge and held on for a 54-47 victory.
Grosz finished with a game-high 23 points for the Lady Spartans, Ross leading the Lady Indians with 17 points.
Elquist reached double figures and scored 12 points – hitting two 3s – joined in double digits by 11 points from Marin.
Cleveland scored eight points for Spring Creek, Kylee Dimick adding seven points.
Tsosie finished with six points for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Spartans improved to 12-2 in the Division 3A North, dropping the Lady Indians to 5-9 in league play.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will continue their home stand with a 6 p.m. tipoff versus Truckee, in Spring Creek.
Elko will return home and face North Valleys at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
