 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lady Vandals end Jackpot’s season

Isabella Minoletti

Eureka's Isabella Minoletti, far left, rises for an emphatic kill against Jackpot in the Division 1A East regional semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Lady Vandals ended the Lady Jaguars' season with a straight-set victory.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — In the Division 1A East regional semifinal, the Eureka volleyball team — the eventual regional champion — ended Jackpot’s season in three sets.

On Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Lady Vandals took down the Lady Jaguars by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-9.

First Set

Eureka opened a 5-1 lead on a block-kill by freshman Megan Johnson and a shot by the Lady Jags into the net.

However, a net serve by the Lady Vandals and three-consecutive aces by Jackpot junior Sinceer Torrero gridlocked the score 5-5.

The Lady Jags served into the net and committed a double-hit before Eureka served into the net and hit long.

Both teams handed over a point on a double and a shank, but the Lady Vandals took a 9-8 lead on a block by senior Isabella Minoletti.

However, Jackpot went to the front on back-to-back doubles, the game tied once again on a Minoletti strike from the opposite side.

A free-ball kill for the Lady Jaguars opened a 12-11 lead but a double-touch tied the game, and senior Kyra Todd sent Eureka to the high side with a stamped shot.

The advantage grew to three on a net ball on a lift, and Johnson opened a 16-12 lead with a strong block.

People are also reading…

Another whiff by Jackpot was followed by another stuff from Johnson, capping a seven-point run for the Lady Vandals.

The squads exchanged miscues on a double and a bad set, and a huge swat gave Eureka a 20-14 lead — Todd and Johnson combining for the rejection.

Johnson scored down the middle for a 21-14 lead — Eureka serving into the net — and crossed a kill from the opposite side for a 22-15 advantage.

Torrero made the score 23-16 with a solid rip and the Lady Vandals hit a shot out, but a net serve handed the ball over — setting up game-point — and a nice denial at the net by junior Kira Christiansen ended the opening frame for a 25-17 victory for Eureka.

Second Set

Johnson brought the Lady Vandals to within one at 3-2 on a hammered putaway and another block, but Torrero gave Jackpot a 4-2 advantage with an ace – Christiansen continuing the seesaw start with a kill and tying the tally.

The Lady Jags grabbed the lead on a shank by Eureka, but Minoletti pounded a nasty kill and gridlocked the score.

A bad reception by Jackpot gave up the lead, and senior Molly Zimmerman served consecutive aces.

Another defensive miscommunication by the Lady Jags made the score 9-5, but junior Francely Carreno out down a shot on a free ball — the Lady Vandals losing the next point on a bad pass.

The next two points were split with a net serve and a kill by Todd to a hole in the middle, doing so once more as Jackpot made a bad set and Eureka hit long.

Junior Adriana Mata served consecutive aces for the Lady Jags, but a Jackpot lift and a kill by Eureka senior Sage Borba made the score 14-10.

Jackpot sliced the deficit in half with a shot to the corner by junior Kiyarra Saltas and a Eureka double.

Points were traded on a kill with a tip by senior Lilly Grammer and a shot by Mata.

The Lady Vandals took a 17-13 lead after a defensive miscommunication and a saucy smack by Johnson, grabbing a five-point cushion on an unreturned shot from Todd.

But, the margin dwindled to 18-16 on a shot out of bounds, an unreturned serve from Torrero and a violation.

Johnson tagged another kill for a 19-16 lead, but the Lady Vandals served into the net and the Lady Jags made the score 19-18 — sophomore Anita Lichter driving a solid shot.

But, a double gave up a point and Zimmerman came up big with a quick push and an ace — opening a 22-18 Eureka lead.

The Lady Vandals served into the net, but Jackpot served out of bounds.

Saltas cut the margin to three with a putaway off of Eureka’s block, but a serve OB set up game-point — the Lady Jags hitting long and falling 25-20.

Third Set

The final frame was all Eureka.

An ace by Todd opened a 6-4 lead, who added another for an 8-4 advantage.

The Lady Vandals grabbed a 10-4 surplus after Zimmerman downed a free ball and Minoletti obliterated a shot from the outside.

Jackpot junior Luz Martinez made the score 10-6 with an ace, but a cross by Minoletti sent Eureka to an 11-7 lead.

The match was essentially sealed with an 11-point run by the Lady Vandals — cruising to a 21-7 advantage — riding an ace by Johnson, a block from Zimmerman, a spicy smack and a stuff-kill by Minoletti and another ace from Johnson.

Martinez scored on a free ball for Jackpot, but Minoletti set up match-point with a putaway and an ace — a defensive miscommunication allowing a ball to land for the final score.

Eureka rolled to the regional title game with a 25-9 victory and ended the Lady Vandals’ season in straight sets.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bowers commits to Augsburg University

Bowers commits to Augsburg University

Congratulations to Avery Bowers for her softball signing, setting lofty sights for her future career plans and broadening her horizons in an area that is sure to be much different than she has grown up around.

South Tahoe bounces Spring Creek again

South Tahoe bounces Spring Creek again

On Friday, in the Division 3A North regional semifinal, the Lady Spartans,  playing without a number of key players due to COVID protocols and strong play in the midfield by the Lady Vikings led to a 1-0 victory for South Tahoe.

Spring Creek: The Silver State standard

Spring Creek: The Silver State standard

Congratulations to head coach Todd Mahlke assistant coach Larissa Mahlke and both the Spring Creek boys and girls, not only for their accomplishments over the last two weeks, but also for the programs they have built — which are clearly the standard in the Silver State.

Indians host Vaqueros

Indians host Vaqueros

The Indians (6-2 overall, 4-0 in league) must be disciplined and play assignment-responsible defense against Fernley’s option and motion-heavy offense, taking on the Vaqueros (4-2 overall, 2-1 in league) in the 3A North regional semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Indians fall to Lancers in regional title game

Indians fall to Lancers in regional title game

The Indians are the No. 2 seed from the North for the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Soccer Championships and will square off against the South regional champion, Sports Leadership and Management Academy of Nevada, in the state semifinal at noon Friday, at Pahrump Valley High School.

Wells runners lead 1A-2A locals at state

Wells runners lead 1A-2A locals at state

Congratulations to Wells’ Gonzalo Roque and Jimena Roque-Luna for leading the local individual qualifiers of the Division 1A-2A Neva State Cross Country Championships and to Santino Thomas, Martha Pantelakis and Taylor Blossom for earning the right to run in the most prestigious high school meet of the season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chiefs @ Raiders NFL Game Preview for Nov. 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News