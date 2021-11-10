Lady Vandals end Jackpot’s season

ELKO — In the Division 1A East regional semifinal, the Eureka volleyball team — the eventual regional champion — ended Jackpot’s season in three sets.

On Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the Lady Vandals took down the Lady Jaguars by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-9.

First Set

Eureka opened a 5-1 lead on a block-kill by freshman Megan Johnson and a shot by the Lady Jags into the net.

However, a net serve by the Lady Vandals and three-consecutive aces by Jackpot junior Sinceer Torrero gridlocked the score 5-5.

The Lady Jags served into the net and committed a double-hit before Eureka served into the net and hit long.

Both teams handed over a point on a double and a shank, but the Lady Vandals took a 9-8 lead on a block by senior Isabella Minoletti.

However, Jackpot went to the front on back-to-back doubles, the game tied once again on a Minoletti strike from the opposite side.

A free-ball kill for the Lady Jaguars opened a 12-11 lead but a double-touch tied the game, and senior Kyra Todd sent Eureka to the high side with a stamped shot.

The advantage grew to three on a net ball on a lift, and Johnson opened a 16-12 lead with a strong block.

Another whiff by Jackpot was followed by another stuff from Johnson, capping a seven-point run for the Lady Vandals.

The squads exchanged miscues on a double and a bad set, and a huge swat gave Eureka a 20-14 lead — Todd and Johnson combining for the rejection.

Johnson scored down the middle for a 21-14 lead — Eureka serving into the net — and crossed a kill from the opposite side for a 22-15 advantage.

Torrero made the score 23-16 with a solid rip and the Lady Vandals hit a shot out, but a net serve handed the ball over — setting up game-point — and a nice denial at the net by junior Kira Christiansen ended the opening frame for a 25-17 victory for Eureka.

Second Set

Johnson brought the Lady Vandals to within one at 3-2 on a hammered putaway and another block, but Torrero gave Jackpot a 4-2 advantage with an ace – Christiansen continuing the seesaw start with a kill and tying the tally.

The Lady Jags grabbed the lead on a shank by Eureka, but Minoletti pounded a nasty kill and gridlocked the score.

A bad reception by Jackpot gave up the lead, and senior Molly Zimmerman served consecutive aces.

Another defensive miscommunication by the Lady Jags made the score 9-5, but junior Francely Carreno out down a shot on a free ball — the Lady Vandals losing the next point on a bad pass.

The next two points were split with a net serve and a kill by Todd to a hole in the middle, doing so once more as Jackpot made a bad set and Eureka hit long.

Junior Adriana Mata served consecutive aces for the Lady Jags, but a Jackpot lift and a kill by Eureka senior Sage Borba made the score 14-10.

Jackpot sliced the deficit in half with a shot to the corner by junior Kiyarra Saltas and a Eureka double.

Points were traded on a kill with a tip by senior Lilly Grammer and a shot by Mata.

The Lady Vandals took a 17-13 lead after a defensive miscommunication and a saucy smack by Johnson, grabbing a five-point cushion on an unreturned shot from Todd.

But, the margin dwindled to 18-16 on a shot out of bounds, an unreturned serve from Torrero and a violation.

Johnson tagged another kill for a 19-16 lead, but the Lady Vandals served into the net and the Lady Jags made the score 19-18 — sophomore Anita Lichter driving a solid shot.

But, a double gave up a point and Zimmerman came up big with a quick push and an ace — opening a 22-18 Eureka lead.

The Lady Vandals served into the net, but Jackpot served out of bounds.

Saltas cut the margin to three with a putaway off of Eureka’s block, but a serve OB set up game-point — the Lady Jags hitting long and falling 25-20.

Third Set

The final frame was all Eureka.

An ace by Todd opened a 6-4 lead, who added another for an 8-4 advantage.

The Lady Vandals grabbed a 10-4 surplus after Zimmerman downed a free ball and Minoletti obliterated a shot from the outside.

Jackpot junior Luz Martinez made the score 10-6 with an ace, but a cross by Minoletti sent Eureka to an 11-7 lead.

The match was essentially sealed with an 11-point run by the Lady Vandals — cruising to a 21-7 advantage — riding an ace by Johnson, a block from Zimmerman, a spicy smack and a stuff-kill by Minoletti and another ace from Johnson.

Martinez scored on a free ball for Jackpot, but Minoletti set up match-point with a putaway and an ace — a defensive miscommunication allowing a ball to land for the final score.

Eureka rolled to the regional title game with a 25-9 victory and ended the Lady Vandals’ season in straight sets.

