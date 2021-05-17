Lady Vaqueros sweep Lady Indians

Freshman Alea Benitez single on a line drive off the pitcher with two outs in the home half, but she was stranded with a fly out to left field.

In the top of the second, Birkel was hit by a pitch with one out but Elko turned a 1-6-3 double play from freshman Ella Rainwater to Benitez and over to Parker.

The Lady Indians struck out twice to lead off the bottom of the second, but Parker singled up the middle — stranded with looking strikeout by Depaoli as she fanned the side.

Fernley was sat down one-two-three in the top of the third, Benitez fielding a pair of 6-3 groundouts and Parker catching a foul ball near first.

Elko fell in order in the home half, Depaoli tossing two punchouts.

The Lady Indians returned the favor in the away half of the fourth, and Benitez led off with a single on a line to center in the bottom half — only to be stranded at second after a steal with three straight outs — Depaoli capping the frame with consecutive Ks.

The game began to get away from Elko in the top of the fifth.

Depaoli led off with a base knock — Comer taking second on a wild pitch — and Birkel reached on an error at shortstop.