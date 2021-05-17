Lady Vaqueros sweep Lady Indians

ELKO — The Elko softball team competed and made some highlight plays Saturday against No. 2 Fernley, but the Lady Indians simply did not hit the ball enough.
In the doubleheader, the Lady Vaqueros swept the series with victories of 8-0 and 10-0.
Game One of DH
Fernley put itself in a promising position early, scoring four runs in the top of the first.
Junior Mackenzie Viehland pushed in fellow junior Braelyn Birkel with a single to right field.
On the next at-bat, junior Haeley Diehl Lea opened a 2-0 lead as she drove in senior Aschlynn Roemer with a base knock to right.
The bases were loaded as junior Kacie Harer sent a line drive to left, and senior Josephine Youngs was hit by a pitch — scoring junior Aloysia Sullivan — taking a 3-0 advantage.
A strikeout by senior pitcher Rylee Ferguson put two away, but an error at first base allowed Diehl Lea to score for a 4-0 tally.
Elko escaped a bases-loaded jam with a 5-3 groundball to senior Lexi Schweer, who threw to senior Kaitlyn Parker at first.
The only form of offense the Lady Indians put up in the home half was a two-out walk to freshman Ella Rainwater, who was stranded by a groundout.
In the top of the second, Fernley took a 5-0 lead with a two-out knock by Diehl Lea — scoring Viehland — but the Lady Indians struck her down with a throw from Schweer to junior second baseman Hadlee Ratliff.
Elko went down in order in the bottom of the second, but the Lady Indians returned the favor in the top of the third — Ferguson finishing a one-two-three frame with a backward K.
Freshman Bryleigh Cervantes hit a one-out single in the home half of the third and advanced to second on a passed ball, but Fernley shut down the inning with a 6-3-5 double play.
The Lady Vaqueros left two one bases in the top of the fourth — sophomore Alizah Lara hitting a leadoff single and Birkel reaching on an error at second — flying out to senior Shyanne Wedlund in center and popping up to Schweer at third.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Indians fell in order for the second time.
The Lady Vaqueros capped the scoring in the top of the fifth.
Harer reached on an error at second, and senior Mikaela Miller and Lara hit consecutive two-out singles.
With the bases crammed, sophomore Mackenzie Depaoli sent a two-run single on the ground up the middle — crossing Harer and Miller — and Birkel pushed Lara home with a base knock on a line to left.
Elko ended the frame with an out at home, senior Lia Bacon firing from left to Cervantes — striking down Birkel for the third out.
In the bottom half, Wedlund walked with one out but the frame closed with a 5-3 double play on a lineout.
The Lady Indians retired Fernley one-two-three in the top of the sixth but all they managed in the home half was a one-walk out by Cervantes — striking out and flying out to first.
Harer led off the top of the seventh with a single, but Elko turned a 1-6-3 double play and closed the frame with a strikeout by Ferguson.
Trailing by eight, the Lady Indians gained a one-out base knock by Schweer to left field.
However, Elko’s second knock of the contest was its last — striking out and ending the game with a 5-3 groundball.
The Lady Vaqueros claimed the series with an 8-0 victory.
Birkel led Fernley with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate — driving in a run and scoring another — Lara also hitting 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Diehl Lea finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run — Harer closing 2-for-4 and scoring once.
Depaoli went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs, Viehland whit 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Roemer batted 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run.
For the Lady Indians, Cervantes went a perfect 1-for-1 and Schweer hit 1-for-3.
In the circle, Viehland notched the complete-game shutout — allowing only two hits with five strikeouts and three walks across seven innings.
Ferguson got the loss, giving up eight runs — four earned — on 12 hits with three Ks and a free pass in seven frames.
FERNLEY — 410 300 0 — 8(12)0
ELKO — 000 000 0 — 023
Game Two of DH
Errors and a lack of hits did Elko in once again in the series finale, falling 10-0 in another seven-inning game.
Fernley took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.
Depaoli led off and was hit by a pitch, and junior courtesy runners Allyson Comer took two bases on wild pitches — scoring on a sacrifice fly to left field by Birkel.
Roemer reached on an error in first base and took second on a passed ball, crossing on a double from Viehland to center field.
Diehl Lea reached on an error in the circle and Harer drew a walk, and Youngs opened a 3-0 lead with a base knock to right field.
Schennum drove in Diehl Lea with a groundout RBI, opening a 4-0 advantage.
Freshman Alea Benitez single on a line drive off the pitcher with two outs in the home half, but she was stranded with a fly out to left field.
In the top of the second, Birkel was hit by a pitch with one out but Elko turned a 1-6-3 double play from freshman Ella Rainwater to Benitez and over to Parker.
The Lady Indians struck out twice to lead off the bottom of the second, but Parker singled up the middle — stranded with looking strikeout by Depaoli as she fanned the side.
Fernley was sat down one-two-three in the top of the third, Benitez fielding a pair of 6-3 groundouts and Parker catching a foul ball near first.
Elko fell in order in the home half, Depaoli tossing two punchouts.
The Lady Indians returned the favor in the away half of the fourth, and Benitez led off with a single on a line to center in the bottom half — only to be stranded at second after a steal with three straight outs — Depaoli capping the frame with consecutive Ks.
The game began to get away from Elko in the top of the fifth.
Depaoli led off with a base knock — Comer taking second on a wild pitch — and Birkel reached on an error at shortstop.
An error at first base allowed Comer to run home, and a two-out error at short extended the frame — giving up two runs as junior Marissa Sandate and Viehland strolled across for a 7-0 lead.
Needing a response, the Lady Indians did not provide one — falling in order in the home half.
Elko escaped one-out singles by Depaoli and Birkel and a two-out error at short — loading the bases — Parker snagging a foul ball.
Depaoli struck out the first two hitters in the home half but allowed a two-out walk to Benitez, who was stranded by a 5-3 groundout.
Comer led off with a double in the top of the seventh, scoring on another two-out error at short.
Depaoli followed with a base knock to center field, and Birkel ripped a two-RBI double to center — driving in Lara and Depaoli — opening a double-digit lead.
In the bottom half, sophomore Alysia Madigan singled to short with one out and Parker drew a walk.
Bacon laid down a sacrifice bunt and advanced the runners to second and third, but the Lady Indians were held scoreless in the twin bill as Depaoli booked another K.
The Lady Vaqueros locked up the No. 2 seed and first-round bye for the regional tournament with a 10-0 victory.
Depaoli finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, and Birkel was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Viehland went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and drove in another.
Comer was 1-for-1 with a double, and Youngs hit 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Freshman Starr Schennum drove in a run without a hit, and the Lady Vaqueros racked up runs without notching knocks — Diehl Lea, Sandate, Lara and Roemer each crossing once.
Benitez batted 2-for-2 for the Lady Indians, and Parker and Madigan each finished 1-for-2.
Depaoli earned the win and shut down Elko with swings and misses — earning the complete-game win — allowing just four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks over seven frames.
Ferguson took the loss for Elko, allowing four runs (one earned) on one hit with a walk in 1/3 of an inning.
In relief, Rainwater gave up six runs — only on earned — on eight hits with a pair of punchouts and two free passes in 6-2/3 innings.
FERNLEY — 400 030 0 — (10)90
ELKO — 000 000 0 — 047
Up Next
The No. 4 Lady Indians (6-9) will face No. 5 Spring Creek (4-11) at 3:30 p.m. Friday during the first round of the 3A North-East regional tourney in Winnemucca.