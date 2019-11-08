Lady Vikings dash Lady Spartans’ bid

However, in the 18th minute — the Lady Vikings took the lead on an awkward sequence.

From a shot in the middle of the field, the ball was deflected back toward the center once more.

Sophomore Anjelina Maltase collected the rebound and sent a slow shot toward the frame, the defense frozen — the ball finding a home in the back of the net.

Junior Ashley Johnson took a kick from the center of the field and missed wide, the ball stopped by Fellows.

On another shot from distance, Fellows reeled in another save.

Spring Creek allowed senior Branda Warren to run free directly down the middle, but her wide-open look sailed to the left.

Toward the end of the half, the Lady Spartans began to possess more frequently — instantly creating better chances with the ball.

Junior Lydia Binger dribbled down the middle, the ball sent back to Lopategui — who unleashed a good-looking shot from long range.

The ball was online but flew high over the crossbar.