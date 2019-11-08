Lady Vikings dash Lady Spartans’ bid

FALLON — The Spring Creek girls soccer team’s bid for a trip to state fell a goal short.
On Friday, during the Division 3A North semifinal, the Lady Spartans gave up a first-half goal against South Tahoe and were shut out in a loss in their season finale.
In the early stages of the contest, South Tahoe earned a couple corner kicks — not able to capitalize on any of the attempts from the flag.
The Lady Vikings held a considerable advantage in possession, the Lady Spartans struggling to find feet with their passes.
South Tahoe made Spring Creek effectively tire, spreading the field and passing effectively — the Lady Spartans stuck in a game of ball chasing.
Junior Kelsey Hogan knocked a shot that was saved by Spring Creek junior goalie Betsy Fellows, the Lady Spartans finding a scoring chance on a pass from senior Kattalin Lopategui ahead to sophomore Payge Walz — South Tahoe’s keeper coming forward for a snag off the grass just before Walz arrived.
Hogan fired another shot that was collected by Fellows, and the field was flipped with a long carry by sophomore Shyann Lamb — her shot from the right wing deflected.
From the right wing on the other end, sophomore Marley Befu launched a long shot that was on frame — Fellows climbing for a save.
However, in the 18th minute — the Lady Vikings took the lead on an awkward sequence.
From a shot in the middle of the field, the ball was deflected back toward the center once more.
Sophomore Anjelina Maltase collected the rebound and sent a slow shot toward the frame, the defense frozen — the ball finding a home in the back of the net.
Junior Ashley Johnson took a kick from the center of the field and missed wide, the ball stopped by Fellows.
On another shot from distance, Fellows reeled in another save.
Spring Creek allowed senior Branda Warren to run free directly down the middle, but her wide-open look sailed to the left.
Toward the end of the half, the Lady Spartans began to possess more frequently — instantly creating better chances with the ball.
Junior Lydia Binger dribbled down the middle, the ball sent back to Lopategui — who unleashed a good-looking shot from long range.
The ball was online but flew high over the crossbar.
South Tahoe took multiple corner kicks in the closing moments of the half, one sent straight into the side of the frame and another deflecting back toward the middle — Befu’s strike from distance snagged by Fellows.
At the break, the Lady Spartans trailed 1-0.
Lamb took a shot to open the second half from far out that was nailed on-frame but sent directly to the keeper.
You have free articles remaining.
For the Lady Vikings, they nearly crossed in a goal for a two-score lead.
On a ball from the right side, a toe poke was tagged but deflected over the frame in the back end — resulting in a corner kick.
Fellows made a save, and the Lady Spartans found some offensive chances — one kick whiffed in the middle, another flying wide to the right.
From the wing, Warden sent a shot wide to the left for the Lady Vikings.
Junior Giovana De Loia nearly cashed a goal, Fellows making a dive stop — also saving a ball that rattled around for moments from a corner kick.
A kick by senior Morrison Salmon was stuffed, and a shot by Johnson sailed high.
From a direct kick near midfield, Hogan thumped a ball over the crossbar.
The Lady Spartans made a solid attack in the center from a thru ball, and Spring Creek tagged a corner kick over the crowd to the weak side.
With better possession, the Lady Spartans spent more time on the correct side of midfield.
Needing the game-tying score, pressure was placed on advanced the ball — leaving some open field in the back end.
However, freshman Arena McDermott and junior Mollie Spillman made some remarkable plays and tackles in the box.
Binger pinned a South Tahoe defender against the backline, the ball kicked over the end line — Spring Creek losing what should have been a corner kick when possession was granted to the Lady Vikings.
Senior Libby Murphy — who had been changing position with several long carries — momentarily came clean in the middle and hit a low shot through traffic, the ball trickling wide left and saved by the keeper.
From the left wing, South Tahoe absolutely ripper a line drive — Fellows making a fully laid-out snag.
McDermott took the initiative with time running out and poked a shot, the ball corralled by the goalie.
In the closing seconds, Binger was brained from behind — no foul called on the play.
From the reset of a dropped ball, Lamb gained possession and attempted a kick that was blocked — senior Hailee Dixon also trying to fire a last-ditch effort.
She went down in a collision, and the final whistle blew — Spring Creek leaving it on the field but coming up short by a final score of 1-0.
Regional Championship
The No. 1 Lady Vikings will take on No. 2 Truckee in a California-based regional championship at noon Saturday.
In the other semifinal, Truckee trailed nearly the entire contest against Incline — the Lady Wolverines forcing overtime with a goal in the final-two minutes and cashing the game-winning score in the first overtime period.