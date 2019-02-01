ELKO – The Elko girls basketball team avoided a running clock Friday night in Fallon, but the two-time defending state champs did what they were supposed to do – winning by 30 points in a 66-36 ballgame.
The game began with a quick lead for the Lady Greenwave, senior Kenna Hamlin sticking a corner three.
Elko turned the ball over and senior Leilani Otuafi knocked down a pair of free throws.
The Lady Indians committed another giveaway, and the Fallon lead reached 7-0 on a put-back by senior Leta Otuafi.
Elko lost senior Chandler McAlexander in transition, and she received a pass from Leilani Otuafi ahead of the pack for an easy deuce – the Lady Wave rolling to a 9-0 lead with 6:15 on the clock.
Fallon blocked the Lady Indians on consecutive possessions, and Leta Otuafi ran the floor for a trail finish on the offensive glass.
Another swat led to a pair of free throws for Hamlin, who netted both shots at the stripe.
Fallon notched another bucket for a 15-0 advantage.
Elko first points came just past the midway point of the period, junior Izzy Eklund burying a three from the left wing with 3:58 on the clock.
The Lady Greenwave went up 17-3 with another bucket, but Elko scored the next-three points – junior Katie Ross hitting a midrange jumper from a handoff by sophomore Olivia Morrell and Eklund sinking a free throw.
Junior Karlee Hitchcock absorbed contact and finished through a foul for Fallon, and Leilani Otuafi hammered a three from the left wing.
The Lady Indians trimmed the deficit with a nice drive by freshman Jersey Tsosie, but Leilani Otuafi outworked everyone on the glass for a stick-back.
Elko closed the quarter with an And-1 finish on the right block by Morrell.
After falling behind 15-0, the Lady Indians finished the quarter nearly evenly but trailed 24-10.
Leta Otuafi scored on the offensive glass to start the second quarter, and Leilani Otuafi went the length of the floor on the bounce after another Elko turnover.
Ross stopped the run with a bank shot, but the Lady Greenwave just answered their own run with another.
Leilani Otuafi was left alone for her second triple from the left wing, and senior Alexis Jarrett scored on the right block.
Hitchcock sank two freebies, and Leilani followed with a put-back and then found McAlexander with a gorgeous drive and dump across the lane for a bunny.
After scoring on one its first possessions of the second period, the Lady Indians went scoreless for seven minutes – unable to create off the dribble, maintain possession or hit shots.
Elquist was fouled with seven seconds on the clock and went 1-for-2 at the line.
At the break, Fallon led big by 26 at 39-13.
Fallon scored first in the third period on a baseline drive, Elko answering with five points – Elquist splashing a three from the left side and Jersey driving for a left-handed finish.
The Lady Greenwave scored on an outlet pass from Leta Otuafi to sophomore Madison Whitaker, but Ross drained a long two from the top of the key.
Leilani Otuafi scored the next-two buckets – grabbing an offensive rebound and dribbling the length of the floor for the second deuce.
Morrell scored on a baseline drive and wraparound dish from Tsosie, but the Lady Wave scored the next eight.
Whitaker buried a long two, Leilani Otuafi posted a bucket, the Lady Wave went up 53-22 and grabbed a 55-22 advantage on an And-1 finish by junior Kinsli Rogne on the left block.
Tsosie stopped the run with an And-1 of her own on a rare fast-break opportunity.
Entering the fourth quarter, Elko trailed by 30 at 55-25.
Fallon went up 32 on a pair of free throws by junior Makenzee Moretto.
Elquist buried a long two with her feet on the arc, and the Lady Greenwave missed gimme after gimme, bunny after bunny.
Tsosie scored three in a row for the Lady Indians, hitting a free throw and dropping a runner down the middle of the paint.
From a timeout, the Lady Wave went back up 29 at 59-30.
Fallon closed the contest on a 7-6 run – Elko finals points tallied on two buckets by Tsosie and another by JV call-up and freshman Millie Marin.
At the final buzzer, Fallon cruised to a 66-30 win.
Leilani Otuafi topped all scorers with 27 points and drilled three 3s, the only double-digit scorer for the Lady Wave.
Tsosie scored a team-high 14 points for the Lady Indians, finishing with 12 in the second half.
Hitchcock scored eight points for Fallon, Leta Otuafi and McAlexander each closed with six, Hamlin added five and Whitaker finished with four.
Elquist and Ross each finished with six points for Elko, Eklund and Morrell scored four apiece and Marin finished the scoring with a deuce.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (5-7 in league) will face another tough test at 1 p.m. Saturday against Lowry, in Winnemucca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.