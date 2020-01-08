Lady Wolverines drop to 2-3 in 2A North

In total, Incline grabbed 21 more boards — snagging 43 — limiting West Wendover to 22 rebounds as a team.

In addition, the Lady Highlanders had a block party — swatting 12 shots.

The outcome was never in question, Incline running off an 18-7 first-quarter streak and adding a 16-7 advantage in the second period for a 34-14 halftime lead.

West Wendover played much better in the second half, only outscored 14-11 in the third period and 10-9 in the fourth.

However, the 20-point deficit at the break was too much to endure — the lead going to 24 in a 58-34 loss for the Lady Wolverines.

Hannah Holm scored eight points, grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and blocked a shot, tying for the team bests with four steals and two assists.

Reamer tied Holm for the team high with eight points, adding two boards, an assist and a takeaway.

Correa finished with five points, three rebounds and a steal.

Collazo dropped four points, tied for the team high with four thefts and two dimes and pulled down a pair of boards.

Freshman Cyanna Rodriguez closed with four points, three swipes, two rebounds and an assist.