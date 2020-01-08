Lady Wolverines drop to 2-3 in 2A North

WEST WENDOVER — Five games into the Division 2A North slate, the West Wendover girls basketball team is one game below .500.
The Lady Wolverines split each of their first two weekend series and fell 51-46 on Tuesday at home against rival White Pine.
West Wendover opened league play on Dec. 20 with a 62-12 thrashing of Coral Academy Science – Reno – but followed with a 46-14 blowout loss to Yerington on Dec. 21.
Opening the New Year, the Lady Wolverines gave the home fans a 44-34 victory over North Tahoe on Jan. 3.
However, West Wendover was handled easily on Jan. 4 by Incline, dropping to 2-2 in league play with a 58-34 loss.
On Tuesday, West Wendover fell on its home floor for the second time in three games — dropping a hard-fought 51-46 contest to the Lady Bobcats.
Versus North Tahoe
West Wendover essentially nailed down their 10-point win against the Lady Lakers with sizable advantages in the first and third periods, opening six-point margins in both frames from the locker room.
In the first, the Lady Wolverines outscored North Tahoe 9-3, adding a 12-6 advantage in the third period.
The second period was tight, West Wendover edging ahead by a tally of 13-11 for a 22-14 lead at the break.
North Tahoe outscored the Lady Wolverines 14-10 down the stretch but was unable to overcome a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit and fell by a final score of 44-34.
West Wendover senior Hannah Holm scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds for a double-double and topped the roster with five steals and a pair of assists, also blocking a shot.
Junior Jennifer Collazo neared double figures with nine points, grabbed three boards, made three steals, dished an assist and rejected a shot.
Sophomore Olivia Reamer finished with seven points, four rebounds and an assist.
Freshman Mia Pinedo knocked down the Lady Wolverines’ only three and closed with six points, four steals, two rebounds and a dime. Senior Itzel Correa added four points and three rebounds, and sophomore Hailey Holm rounded out the offense with a pair of free throws — notching three boards, a steal and a stuff.
NORTH TAHOE — 3 — 11 — 6 — 14 — 34 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 9 — 13 — 12 — 10 — 44 Total
Versus Incline
Against the Lady Highlanders, the Lady Wolverines were dominated on the interior in a 58-34 loss.
Both teams shot the ball at 33 percent from the floor, but the Lady Highlanders put up 32 more shots — thanks to 20 offensive rebounds.
In total, Incline grabbed 21 more boards — snagging 43 — limiting West Wendover to 22 rebounds as a team.
In addition, the Lady Highlanders had a block party — swatting 12 shots.
The outcome was never in question, Incline running off an 18-7 first-quarter streak and adding a 16-7 advantage in the second period for a 34-14 halftime lead.
West Wendover played much better in the second half, only outscored 14-11 in the third period and 10-9 in the fourth.
However, the 20-point deficit at the break was too much to endure — the lead going to 24 in a 58-34 loss for the Lady Wolverines.
You have free articles remaining.
Hannah Holm scored eight points, grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and blocked a shot, tying for the team bests with four steals and two assists.
Reamer tied Holm for the team high with eight points, adding two boards, an assist and a takeaway.
Correa finished with five points, three rebounds and a steal.
Collazo dropped four points, tied for the team high with four thefts and two dimes and pulled down a pair of boards.
Freshman Cyanna Rodriguez closed with four points, three swipes, two rebounds and an assist.
Pinedo tallied three points, two steals, a rebound and an assist — Hailey Holm finishing the offense with two points, five boards and a pair of takeaways.
INCLINE — 18 — 16 — 14 — 10 — 58 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 7 — 7 — 11 — 9 — 34 Total
Versus White Pine
On Tuesday, the second period was the hiccup that spelled a five-point loss for the Lady Wolverines — falling to the low side of a 13-8 frame — dropping a 51-46 home contest to White Pine, the other three quarters playing out a dead heat.
The Lady Bobcats opened the game with a 13-10 lead after the first quarter and pushed the advantage to eight at halftime with a 13-8 run in the second, White Pine going to the locker room with a 26-18 advantage.
From the reset, White Pine ran off a 14-11 tally in the third period for an 11-point, 40-29 lead as the game went to the fourth.
However, the Lady Wolverines did not run and hide — they ran out of time.
Down the stretch, West Wendover tore off a 17-point fourth period — their highest output of any quarter — and limited the Lady Bobcats to their frame low of 11 points.
In the end, the Lady Wolverines were unable to climb all the way back and fell 51-46.
Collazo was efficient — shooting 7-for-14 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe — and dropped a team-high 19 points, grabbed three boards, dished a team-best two assists and blocked a shot.
Pinedo was 4-of-8 from the field and reached double digits with 10 points — sticking both of her free throws — tying for the team high with five assists, adding three rebounds and a swat.
Reamer finished with six points, four boards and a pair of takeaways.
Hannah Holm scored five points, snagged a team-high seven rebounds, tied for the team best with five steals and dished an assist.
Rodriguez buried West Wendover’s only three.
Hailey Holm finished with a deuce, jerked down five boards and blocked a shot.
Correa rounded out the offense with a free throw, pulled in four rebounds, made a pair of steals and dished and one assist.
WHITE PINE — 13 — 13 — 14 — 11 — 51 Total
WEST WENDOVER — 10 — 8 — 11 — 17 — 46 Total
Up Next
The Lady Wolverines (4-5 overall, 2-3 in league) will face a major test then they host Battle Mountain (10-4 overall, 3-1 in league) at 6 p.m. MST on Friday, in West Wendover.