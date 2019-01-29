INCLINE – The West Wendover girls basketball team experienced one of its most-successful weekends of the season, despite splitting its contests.
On the road, West Wendover defeated North Tahoe for the second time in league play of the Division 2A North on Friday night.
On Saturday, the Lady Wolverines fell to 3-9 in league with a loss at Incline
Versus North Tahoe
On Jan. 4, the Lady Wolverines defeated the Lady Lakers 43-26, in West Wendover.
West Wendover took care of North Tahoe for the second time Friday by a final score of 33-22.
Senior Leonela Covarrubias led the Lady Wolverines with 13 points, adding six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.
Junior Hannah Holm dropped eight points, jerked down a team-high 10 rebounds and topped the roster with three rejections.
Senior Leslie Pinedo finished with five points and three rebounds, and senior Lizandra Ramirez tallied four points – tying for the team high with four steals and collecting four boards.
The scoring for West Wendover was capped by a free throw each from sophomore Jennifer Collazo, junior Itzel Correa and freshman Olivia Reamer.
Collazo tied for the team high with four takeaways, and Correa finished with three rebounds and two steals.
Versus Incline
Facing the No. 2-ranked team in the state Saturday, the Lady Wolverines were defeated by 25 points in a 58-33 loss to the Lady Highlanders, in Incline.
The game was much closer than the 49-10 beating Incline handed the Lady Wolverines on Jan. 5, in West Wendover.
Incline grabbed an early lead Saturday and never looked back, outscoring West Wendover 19-6 in the first quarter and 12-8 in the second.
The Lady Highlanders led by 17 at the break with the score at 31-14.
West Wendover played competitively in the third, scoring its frame high of 13 points and giving up 14.
In the fourth, Incline outscored the Lady Wolverines 13-6.
At the final buzzer, the Lady Highlanders improved to 10-1 in the Division 2A North with a 58-33 win, dropping West Wendover to 3-9 in league.
Covarrubias scored a team-high 14 points for the Lady Wolverines, grabbed eight rebounds and topped West Wendover’s roster with two blocks.
Ramirez finished with nine points and nailed two 3s, closing with three boards and two steals.
Holm and Reamer each scored five points, Holm leading the Lady Wolverines with nine boards – tying Collazo for the team high with three steals and dishing a team-best two assists.
Up Next
The Lady Wolverines will look for their second win of the season over Coral Academy of Science – Reno (0-13 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in West Wendover.
West Wendover won the first matchup in blowout fashion by 40 points in a 48-8 contest on Dec. 20, 2018, in Reno.
