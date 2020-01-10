Lady Wolverines pull away in second half

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team was unable to play as well in the second half Friday night, the Lady Wolverines of Truckee riding a 16-8 advantage in the third quarter and pulling away for a 54-41 victory.
Truckee worked the middle early, junior Annika Thayer notching an And-1 and scoring once again down the middle with a friendly roll.
The Lady Spartans’ first points came on a long two by junior Kylee Dimick, who was assisted by freshman Taylor Brunson.
On the other end, junior Emma Cooley stroked a three from the right side for a 7-2 lead.
Senior Elena Friedman continued the outside range with a triple for a 10-2 advantage.
Dimick was fouled and sank the second free throws, and senior Amanda Goicoechea knocked down a jumper from the right baseline.
The short corner was the spot once again, as sophomore Payge Walz buried a midrange J and cut the deficit to three from a pass by freshman Ella Buzzetti.
Walz then drove the baseline and dropped a contested floater, pulling the Lady Spartans to within one at 10-9.
However, freshman Amanda Estabrook went strong through contact for a deuce for Truckee.
Dimick went 1-for-2 at the stripe, as did Estabrook.
Thayer tallied her third field goal for the Lady Wolverines, who presented problems for Spring Creek’s offense with ball pressure and lots of length on attempted lobs to the interior.
After the first quarter, Truckee led by five at 16-11.
Goicoechea made an aggressive drive and was fouled, sinking one free freebie, Walz also finishing 1-for-2 at the line.
Spring Creek’s defense lost junior Lauren Tanner, who scored an easy bucket for Truckee and opened an 18-13 lead.
Walz applied pressure down the middle off the bounce and went to the stripe and splashed both shots, and sophomore Myah Baisley grabbed a weak-side rebound and dropped the follow — pulling the Lady Spartans to within one.
Thayer pushed the advantage back to three with her fourth deuce, but Dimick drove the left side and sliced the margin back to one.
Senior Emily Monson made a timely bucket for the Lady Wolverines for a 22-19 lead, but freshman Ella Buzzetti cleaned up the offensive glass for a put-back, trimming the lead to one once more.
Truckee took a 23-21 lead with a free throw by Friedman, but the ballgame was knotted at 23-all by two free throws from Walz with less than two minutes remaining in the half.
The Lady Spartans collapsed on the middle and left Cooley alone on the right corner, and she railed a three for a 26-23 lead.
Goicoechea brought the margin to two with a free throw, but Estabrook also went 1-for-2 at the line for the Lady Wolverines.
At the midway point, Spring Creek trailed 27-24.
Monson booked a deuce on Truckee’s first possession of the third quarter, but Goicoechea grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled — sticking the second free throw.
Truckee ran the floor to perfection, Monson hitting sophomore Ryan Flynn in stride for a layup on the left side.
Walz buried a long two from the right wing from an assist by Buzzetti, but Flynn tallied her second field goal on the next trip down the court.
Cooley opened a 34-27 lead with a free throw, but Dimick made 1-for-2 at the line for the Lady Spartans.
However, Cooley worked the middle and finished after a nice ball fake at the top of the arc and nobody stopped ball as Tanner drove the right side of the lane unevaded for a bunny.
Truckee opened a 10-point lead at 38-28, Spring Creek taking a timeout with 2:44 on the clock.
Monson drained a baseline jumper from a drive and dish by Tanner, but sophomore Hayden Youngblood penetrated the left side for a layup on the other side.
Dimick grabbed an offensive rebound and finished on the right block, but Monson scored inside for the Lady Wolverines and opened an 11-point lead with a free throw.
Entering the fourth quarter, Truckee led 43-32.
Tanner set up Thayer for an easy finish to open the fourth, but Dimick got the bounce for a circus And-1 plus the free throw and trimmed the deficit to 10.
Dimick scored after a lengthy possession, Walz finding her from a screen-roll.
Monson broke a scoreless streak for both teams with a runner, and Friedman smoked a three from a pass by Flynn.
Dimick kept the Lady Spartans alive with a strong finish for an And-1, but Tanner answered with a deuce that essentially sealed the game.
Thayer really put the game on ice with a deuce at the 1:10 mark, opening a 54-39 lead.
Dimick made a steal and regained control in the lane for the final bucket of the ballgame, but Spring Creek was unable to overcome its third-quarter letdown and fell by a final score of 54-41.
In defeat, Dimick led all scorers with 19 points — joined in double digits by 11 points from Walz.
Truckee was led by 12 points from Thayer, Monson finishing with 11 and Cooley approached double figures with nine points.
The Lady Wolverines were balanced, as Friedman tallied seven points, Tanner posted six points, Estabrook added five and Flynn closed the scoring with four.
Behind Dimick and Walz, Goicoechea finished with five points — Spring Creek’s offense capped by two points apiece from Baisley, Buzzetti and Youngblood.
TRUCKEE — 16 — 11 — 16 — 11 — 54 Total
SPRING CREEK — 11 — 13 — 8 — 9 — 41 Total
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (6-8 overall, 3-4 in league) will close their home stand versus North Valleys (2-10 overall, 0-5 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
North Valleys fell 57-34 on Friday night to Elko.
Truckee (9-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will face the Lady Indians (7-7 overall, 5-2 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.