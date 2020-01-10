Lady Wolverines pull away in second half

Thayer tallied her third field goal for the Lady Wolverines, who presented problems for Spring Creek’s offense with ball pressure and lots of length on attempted lobs to the interior.

After the first quarter, Truckee led by five at 16-11.

Goicoechea made an aggressive drive and was fouled, sinking one free freebie, Walz also finishing 1-for-2 at the line.

Spring Creek’s defense lost junior Lauren Tanner, who scored an easy bucket for Truckee and opened an 18-13 lead.

Walz applied pressure down the middle off the bounce and went to the stripe and splashed both shots, and sophomore Myah Baisley grabbed a weak-side rebound and dropped the follow — pulling the Lady Spartans to within one.

Thayer pushed the advantage back to three with her fourth deuce, but Dimick drove the left side and sliced the margin back to one.

Senior Emily Monson made a timely bucket for the Lady Wolverines for a 22-19 lead, but freshman Ella Buzzetti cleaned up the offensive glass for a put-back, trimming the lead to one once more.

Truckee took a 23-21 lead with a free throw by Friedman, but the ballgame was knotted at 23-all by two free throws from Walz with less than two minutes remaining in the half.